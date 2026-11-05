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Vivo X500 Series India Launch Confirmed, Smartwatch and Telephoto Lens to Tag Along

Vivo X500 series will be available for purchase in India via Amazon and Flipkart.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 5 November 2026 15:06 IST
Vivo X500 Series India Launch Confirmed, Smartwatch and Telephoto Lens to Tag Along

Photo Credit: Flipkart/ Vivo

Vivo X500 Pro Max features up to 16GB of RAM in China

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Highlights
  • Vivo X500 series might comprise three models
  • Vivo Watch GT 2 will also launch in India soon
  • Vivo X500 series could feature a MediaTek chipset
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Vivo X500 series will be launched in India soon, the tech firm has announced. The handset lineup will be accompanied by a smartwatch and a telephoto converter kit. The lineup is expected to include three models, namely Vivo X500, Vivo X500 Pro, and Vivo X500 Pro Max. Apart from the announcement, two dedicated microsites are now live for the upcoming Vivo X500 series, revealing its availability details. The lineup will debut in the country over a month after it was unveiled in China and weeks after its global launch. In China, the Vivo X500 Pro Max is powered by the flagship octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9000 series chipset.

Vivo X500 Series India Launch Confirmed

In a post on X, the smartphone maker announced that the Vivo X500 series will be launched in India soon. The company will also launch a telephoto converter kit for the smartphone lineup. Moreover, it will be accompanied by a new smartwatch model, which will sport a square-shaped dial. The dedicated microsites for the upcoming Vivo X500 series and smartwatch are now live in the country, confirming that the devices will be available for purchase in India via Amazon and Flipkart.

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The marketing poster shows the Vivo X500 Pro Max in an orange shade. The phone is expected to feature the same specifications as its global counterpart. It will also get a circular rear camera module, housing a Zeiss-tuned triple camera system. The power button and volume controls will be placed on the right side of the phone, while an unspecified physical button will be placed on its left side.

Apart from the Pro Max model, the company is also expected to launch the Vivo X500 and Vivo X500 Pro. The silhouette of the teased smartwatch appears to be similar to the Vivo Watch GT 2, which was launched in China in October last year at a starting price of CNY 499 (roughly Rs. 7,000). The company has yet to confirm the exact launch date, pricing details, and specifications of the new devices.

In China, the Vivo X500 Pro Max and Vivo X500 Pro are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro chipset​​​​​​, which is built on a 2nm process. Meanwhile, the Vivo X500 features the MediaTek Dimensity 9600M SoC. The Pro Max model carries a triple rear camera unit, led by a 50-megapixel (f/1.57) main shooter, along with a 50-megapixel (f/2.0) ultrawide camera and a 200-megapixel (f/2.67) telephoto camera. It packs an 8,000mAh battery.

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Further reading: Vivo X500, Vivo X500 Pro, Vivo X500 Pro Max, Vivo Watch GT 2, Vivo, Vivo X500 India Launch, Vivo X500 Pro India Launch, Vivo X500 Pro Max India Launch, Vivo Watch GT 2 India Launch, Vivo X500 Specifications, Vivo X500 Pro Specifications, Vivo X500 Pro Max Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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