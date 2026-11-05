Vivo X500 series will be launched in India soon, the tech firm has announced. The handset lineup will be accompanied by a smartwatch and a telephoto converter kit. The lineup is expected to include three models, namely Vivo X500, Vivo X500 Pro, and Vivo X500 Pro Max. Apart from the announcement, two dedicated microsites are now live for the upcoming Vivo X500 series, revealing its availability details. The lineup will debut in the country over a month after it was unveiled in China and weeks after its global launch. In China, the Vivo X500 Pro Max is powered by the flagship octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9000 series chipset.

Vivo X500 Series India Launch Confirmed

In a post on X, the smartphone maker announced that the Vivo X500 series will be launched in India soon. The company will also launch a telephoto converter kit for the smartphone lineup. Moreover, it will be accompanied by a new smartwatch model, which will sport a square-shaped dial. The dedicated microsites for the upcoming Vivo X500 series and smartwatch are now live in the country, confirming that the devices will be available for purchase in India via Amazon and Flipkart.

The extraordinary was always there. Waiting for a perspective that could truly see it. #vivoX500Series. Coming Soon. #vivoIndia #BornToCreate https://t.co/jRZGE3eYRq — vivo India (@Vivo_India) November 5, 2026

The marketing poster shows the Vivo X500 Pro Max in an orange shade. The phone is expected to feature the same specifications as its global counterpart. It will also get a circular rear camera module, housing a Zeiss-tuned triple camera system. The power button and volume controls will be placed on the right side of the phone, while an unspecified physical button will be placed on its left side.

Apart from the Pro Max model, the company is also expected to launch the Vivo X500 and Vivo X500 Pro. The silhouette of the teased smartwatch appears to be similar to the Vivo Watch GT 2, which was launched in China in October last year at a starting price of CNY 499 (roughly Rs. 7,000). The company has yet to confirm the exact launch date, pricing details, and specifications of the new devices.

In China, the Vivo X500 Pro Max and Vivo X500 Pro are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro chipset​​​​​​, which is built on a 2nm process. Meanwhile, the Vivo X500 features the MediaTek Dimensity 9600M SoC. The Pro Max model carries a triple rear camera unit, led by a 50-megapixel (f/1.57) main shooter, along with a 50-megapixel (f/2.0) ultrawide camera and a 200-megapixel (f/2.67) telephoto camera. It packs an 8,000mAh battery.

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