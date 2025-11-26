Technology News
English Edition
Xbox November 2025 Update Brings Gaming Copilot, Full Screen Experience Expansion and Cloud Upgrades

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members can now select their preferred streaming resolution, with support for certain titles at up to 1440p.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 26 November 2025 17:08 IST
Xbox November 2025 Update Brings Gaming Copilot, Full Screen Experience Expansion and Cloud Upgrades

Photo Credit: Xbox

The update adds Gaming Copilot beta to the mobile app, enabling real-time AI help through voice or text

Highlights
  • Full-screen experience expands to more Windows 11 devices
  • Cloud gaming support grows on LG and Fire TV devices
  • Over 1,000 titles now support streaming from your own library
Microsoft's November 2025 Xbox update brings a wide set of improvements aimed at enhancing the experience across mobile, PC, and cloud platforms. The company has been steadily expanding its ecosystem throughout the year, and the latest update continues that push with new AI tools, interface upgrades, and broader cloud gaming access. Several features that were previously limited to select devices are now reaching a wider audience, and Microsoft says this month's rollout also includes improvements to streaming quality and support for more hardware.

November Xbox Update Introduces Gaming Copilot, Wider FSE Access, and Cloud Expansion

A major addition in the November 2025 Xbox update is the beta release of Gaming Copilot on the Xbox mobile app. The AI assistant, already available on Windows, can respond to gameplay-related questions by monitoring in-game activity in real time. Users can access it from the Gaming Copilot tab and interact through voice or text, the company explained.

The latest update also broadens the availability of Xbox full-screen experience for Windows devices. First introduced on the Asus ROG Xbox Ally X (Review) and Xbox Ally, the feature has now been expanded to more Windows handhelds and can be tested by Windows Insiders on more Windows 11 PCs, the company added. This interface is said to be designed with controller-based navigation in mind, offering a clean and simplified layout similar to a console dashboard.

Cloud gaming improvements are part of this month's Xbox update rollout as well. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members can now select their preferred streaming resolution, with support for certain titles at up to 1440p, the company confirmed. Microsoft states that this option gives players greater control over image quality and streaming performance.

Xbox Cloud Gaming is now also available in India, allowing players to stream hundreds of titles on consoles, PCs, handhelds, phones, and supported TVs. The service has also expanded to LG TVs and Amazon Fire TV devices in Brazil and Argentina. Microsoft says additional Fire TV models, including the Fire TV Stick 4K Plus and Fire TV 4-Series, will receive support soon. Players can begin by installing the Xbox app on a compatible device.

Microsoft says that more than 1,000 titles now work with the "Stream your own game collection" feature, letting Xbox Game Pass subscribers stream games they already own. Additional updates include broader support for Play Anywhere titles and continued rollout of accessories, such as the Xbox-themed Backbone controller.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Xbox November 2025 Update Brings Gaming Copilot, Full Screen Experience Expansion and Cloud Upgrades
