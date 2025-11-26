Redmi Pad 2 Pro, Redmi Buds 8 Pro Could Launch in China Soon

Redmi Pad 2 Pro debuted in select global markets earlier this year with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset and a 12,000mAh battery. Now, the Android tablet seems to be making its way to the Chinese market soon. Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi is reportedly preparing to unveil the tablet alongside the Redmi Buds 8 Pro earbuds. The company is said to have filed for regulatory approval for both devices, indicating an official launch could be around the corner. The global version of Redmi Pad 2 Pro has a 12.1-inch display and an 8-megapixel rear camera unit.

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) on Weibo claimed that Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi was getting ready to launch the Redmi Pad 2 Pro and Redmi Buds 8 Pro in China. These devices are expected to debut alongside a new mid-range Redmi smartphone that comes with a 10,000mAh battery. Redmi has reportedly filed for regulatory approvals for the tablet and the earbuds, suggesting an imminent launch.

The leak doesn't reveal details about the China-specific Redmi Pad 2 Pro. The global variant of the tablet was launched in September with a 12.1-inch 2K display. It is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset.

Redmi Pad 2 Pro Specifications

The price of Redmi Pad 2 Pro starts at EUR 299.9 (roughly Rs. 31,000) for the base variant with 6GB RAM + 128GB storage. The variant with 5G connectivity is priced at EUR 379.9 (roughly Rs. 40,000). It is currently available in select markets in Lavender Purple, Silver, and Graphite Grey colour options.

The Redmi Pad 2 Pro has a quad-speaker unit with support for Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio. It has a dedicated microSD card slot that lets users expand the onboard memory up to 2TB. On the rear, it has a single 8-megapixel sensor. For selfies and video calls, the tablet includes an 8-megapixel front-facing camera.

The Redmi Pad 2 Pro carries a 12,000mAh battery that supports 33W wired charging and 27W reverse charging. It is compatible with the Redmi keyboard and the Redmi Smart Pen stylus.

Redmi Buds 8 Pro are likely to come with upgrades over last year's Redmi Buds 6 Pro. The latter supports up to 55dB active noise cancellation (ANC) and offers a 20ms low-latency rate. The earphones have triple driver units and are claimed to provide up to 36 hours of total battery life in a single charge.

