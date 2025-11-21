Technology News
LG Smart TVs Gain Xbox Cloud Gaming Support in India via LG Gaming Portal

Gamers can stream popular titles like Forza Horizon 5, Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, and Raji: An Ancient Epic.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 21 November 2025 19:31 IST
LG Smart TVs Gain Xbox Cloud Gaming Support in India via LG Gaming Portal

Photo Credit: LG

LG said that the Gaming Portal is a unified destination for gaming on webOS

  • LG Smart TVs now support console-free Xbox game streaming
  • Portal offers access to 4,000 cloud games and 600 free titles
  • Xbox app will roll out to 2021–2025 LG webOS TV models
LG has launched a new Gaming Portal for its Smart TVs in India, marking a major step forward for cloud-based gaming on television in the country. The feature turns compatible LG webOS models into console-free gaming devices, letting users stream and play titles directly over the internet. With the Xbox app now built into the portal, LG positions its TVs as all-in-one entertainment hubs that offer instant access to thousands of games without downloads, discs or extra hardware.

LG Turns Smart TVs With webOS Into Console-Free Gaming Devices

Customers with compatible LG webOS Smart TVs launched between 2021 and 2025 will soon get access to the LG Gaming Portal and Xbox app through phased software updates. Once the update installs, the portal appears on the home screen, and users can start playing immediately with an active Xbox Game Pass subscription.

The rollout begins in major cities and will gradually expand nationwide, the company confirmed in a press release. LG says that support for cloud gaming features may vary depending on compatibility with smart TV models.

With an Xbox Game Pass subscription, a compatible controller and a stable high-speed internet connection, users can stream Xbox Cloud Gaming titles such as Forza Horizon 5, Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 and Raji: An Ancient Epic.

LG's Gaming Portal is a unified destination for gaming on webOS. It aggregates content from multiple cloud partners and provides access to more than 4,000 streamed games and about 600 free-to-play titles worldwide. Users can browse, launch and play games directly from the TV interface, eliminating the need for a console or additional devices.

The company says that it equips its recent Smart TV models with features built for fast and competitive gameplay. Supported models include G-Sync compatibility, AMD FreeSync Premium, up to 165Hz variable refresh rate, Intertek-certified 0.1ms pixel response time and Clear MR 10000 certification. These technologies help reduce lag, motion blur and screen tearing during cloud-streamed sessions.

Further reading: LG Gaming Portal, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Xbox, LG
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
iPhone 17e, Affordable MacBook Said to Launch Next Year Alongside 12th Generation iPad
LG Smart TVs Gain Xbox Cloud Gaming Support in India via LG Gaming Portal
