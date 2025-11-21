LG has launched a new Gaming Portal for its Smart TVs in India, marking a major step forward for cloud-based gaming on television in the country. The feature turns compatible LG webOS models into console-free gaming devices, letting users stream and play titles directly over the internet. With the Xbox app now built into the portal, LG positions its TVs as all-in-one entertainment hubs that offer instant access to thousands of games without downloads, discs or extra hardware.

LG Turns Smart TVs With webOS Into Console-Free Gaming Devices

Customers with compatible LG webOS Smart TVs launched between 2021 and 2025 will soon get access to the LG Gaming Portal and Xbox app through phased software updates. Once the update installs, the portal appears on the home screen, and users can start playing immediately with an active Xbox Game Pass subscription.

The rollout begins in major cities and will gradually expand nationwide, the company confirmed in a press release. LG says that support for cloud gaming features may vary depending on compatibility with smart TV models.

With an Xbox Game Pass subscription, a compatible controller and a stable high-speed internet connection, users can stream Xbox Cloud Gaming titles such as Forza Horizon 5, Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 and Raji: An Ancient Epic.

LG's Gaming Portal is a unified destination for gaming on webOS. It aggregates content from multiple cloud partners and provides access to more than 4,000 streamed games and about 600 free-to-play titles worldwide. Users can browse, launch and play games directly from the TV interface, eliminating the need for a console or additional devices.

The company says that it equips its recent Smart TV models with features built for fast and competitive gameplay. Supported models include G-Sync compatibility, AMD FreeSync Premium, up to 165Hz variable refresh rate, Intertek-certified 0.1ms pixel response time and Clear MR 10000 certification. These technologies help reduce lag, motion blur and screen tearing during cloud-streamed sessions.