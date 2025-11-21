Technology News
Xbox Partner Preview Announcements: Raji: Kaliyuga, 007 First Light, Tides of Annihilation and More

Raji: Kaliyuga will launch on PC (via Steam, Epic Games Store), Xbox Series S/X, PS5, and Switch 2.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 21 November 2025 14:14 IST
Photo Credit: Nodding Heads Games

Raji: Kaliyuga will feature dual protagonists

Highlights
  • Xbox Parter Preview featured new announcement on 007 First Light
  • Raji: Kaliyuga will also launch on Xbox Game Pass
  • Reanimal is now available to pre-order
Microsoft hosted the Xbox Partner Preview event on Thursday, showcasing upcoming games from third-party developers. There were a few “world premiere” reveals and several updates on already announced games. Perhaps the most interesting announcement from the Partner Preview was Raji: Kaliyuga, the sequel to Raji: An Ancient Epic, from Indian studio Nodding Heads Games. IO Interactive's James Bond game, 007 First Light, was confirmed to get the iconic Aston Martin, a car synonymous with James Bond films.

The Xbox parent also confirmed that Dave The Diver was finally coming to Xbox Series S/X and the Xbox app on PC. The show also featured new trailers for games like Tides of Annihilation, Reanimal, and The Mound: Omen of Cthulu. Here's everything that was announced at Xbox Partner Preview:

Raji: Kaliyuga Revealed

Pune-based developer Nodding Heads Games is returning with a sequel to Raji: An Ancient Epic. Raji: Kaliyuga is set six years after the events of the first game and brings a much darker tone. The action-adventure title expands the story and gameplay from the first game, too, featuring dual protagonists: Raji and her younger brother Darsh.

Players will be able to control both characters at different points in the story and utilise their distinct abilities. Raji: Kaliyuga is also making a jump to third-person, leaving behind the first game's isometric perspective.

There's no release date yet, but Raji: Kaliyuga will launch on PC (Steam, Epic Games Store), Xbox Series S/X, PS5, and Switch 2. It will also be available day one on Game Pass.

Tides of Annihilation Gameplay Trailer

Tides of Annihilation, which was revealed at State of Play earlier this year, got a new gameplay trailer at Xbox Partner Preview. The fantasy action-adventure game from Chinese developer Eclipse Glow Games, is inspired by Arthurian legend and is set in London and the mythical island of Avalon.

The new trailer showed off a boss battle in full. Tides of Annihilation will launch on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X.

007 First Light Aston Martin Reveal

007 First Light, IO Interactive's James Bond action-adventure title, is coming March 27, 2026. The developer revealed a gameplay deep dive at State of Play in September. At Xbox Partner Preview, IO Interactive confirmed the game will include an Aston Martin. A new trailer showed a first look at the Aston Martin Valhalla, “a state-of-the-art sports coupé with a few ‘special' modifications (guns) built in especially for on-duty 00 Agents.”

The studio said the vehicle would serve as a “sidekick” to Bond's activities in the game. James Bond films have had a long-running relationship with the Aston Martin. But to drive it in the game, players will have to earn the “00” status.

Reanimal

Reanimal was announced at Gamescom last year. At Xbox Partner Preview, the co-op horror game received a new trailer that showed a few new locations and new gameplay mechanics. Reanimal puts players in the shoes of a brother and sister who must rescue their missing friends and escape their home. Players must work together to face the horrors of the game.

The co-op game features environmental puzzles, platforming challenges, and an atmospheric nightmarish setting. Reanimal is develped by Tarsier Studios, known for making Little Nightmares games. Reanimal launches on PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and Switch 2 on February 13, 2026. The horror game is now available to pre-order on all platforms.

Everything else announced or revealed at Xbox Partner Preview:

  • Armatus revealed (PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, Switch 2 – 2026)
  • CloverPit Xbox launch (Xbox Series S/X, Xbox on PC, Game Pass – November 20, 2025)
  • Crowsworn gameplay trailer (PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, Switch)
  • Dave The Diver + In The Jungle DLC Xbox launch (Xbox Series S/X, Xbox on PC – November 20, 2025)
  • Echo Generation 2 revealed (PC, Xbox Series S/X – 2026)
  • Erosion revealed (Early Accces Xbox on PC, Steam – Spring 2026)
  • The Mound: Omen of Cthulu gameplay reveal trailer (PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X – Summer 2026)
  • Roadside Research revealed (PC, Xbox Series S/X – Q1 2026)
  • Total Chaos launch (PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X – November 20, 2025)
  • Vampire Crawlers announced (PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X – 2026)
  • Zoopunk announced (PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X – 2027)
Reanimal

upcoming
Reanimal

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Platformer
Platform PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
Further reading: Xbox Partner Preview, Xbox, Microsoft, Raji Kaliyuga
