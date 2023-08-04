Technology News

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023: Best Deals on ACs, Washing Machines, Other Home Appliances

The Great Freedom Festival Sale brings deep discounts on both front-loading and top-loading washing machines.

Updated: 4 August 2023 07:03 IST
Photo Credit: LG

The LG 1.5 ton two-star dual inverter split AC is priced at Rs. 30,490 during the sale

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023 is now live for all customers. The sale opened a day early for Prime members and is now accessible to non-Prime Amazon customers as well. The Great Freedom Festival Sale features a host of discounted products across different categories including smartphones, laptops, headphones, tablets, and more. SBI credit card holders are also getting an additional 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 2,500 on select products.

We have curated a list of best deals on smart TVs, but if you're looking to buy home appliances like ACs, washing machines, and refrigerators, we have you covered. Here are our picks for the best deals on home appliances during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Best deals on home appliances

LG 322 L

The LG 322 L is a three-star double door refrigerator with a smart inverter compressor that makes it more energy efficient and less noisy. The LG refrigerator has a convertible function, where the freezer can double as a fresh food fridge. The refrigerator has an auto defrost function to prevent ice build-up. During the Great Freedom Festival Sale, the LG 322 L is priced at Rs. 37,990, plus an additional coupon discount of Rs. 2,000. SBI credit card holders can also avail a flat discount of Rs. 1,500.

Buy now: Rs. 37,990 (MRP Rs. 46,999)

LG 1.5 ton two-star dual inverter split AC

The Great Freedom Festival sale has a host of offers on air conditioners. The LG 1.5 ton two-star dual inverter split AC is priced at Rs. 30,490 during the sale, down from its retail price of Rs. 62,990. SBI credit card holders will also get an additional discount of up to Rs. 1,500. The split AC features four-in-one convertible cooling and is ideal for medium-sized rooms. It has a two-way air swing and an HD filter with anti-virus protection.

Buy now: Rs. 30,490 (MRP Rs. 62,990)

Bosch 7 kg five-star fully automatic front-loading washing machine

The Great Freedom Festival Sale has a bunch of great deals on front loading washing machines. Bosch 7 kg fully automatic front-loading washing machine comes in at a discounted price of Rs. 31,490, with an additional coupon discount of Rs. 1,000. SBI credit card holders can get an extra discount of up to Rs. 1,500 as well. The five-star rated washing machine features an anti-bacterial hygienic wash and has 15 different wash programs. It also has an anti-tangle function that prevents clothes from getting tangled during wash. The washing machine features 1200 RPM spinning speed for quick drying.

Buy now: Rs. 31,490 (MRP Rs. 48,590)

IFB 25 L solo microwave

The IFB 25 L solo microwave can be used for reheating, melting and cooking and includes multiple modes and programs. The microwave also features a steam clean function and can be used to disinfect dishes. The IFB microwave stores three types of cooking cycles in its memory and features 61 auto cook menus. The microwave is available for a discounted price of Rs. 7,290.

Buy now: Rs. 7,290 (MRP Rs. 9,590)

Voltas Beko 8 PS portable countertop dishwasher

The Voltas Beko 8 PS portable countertop dishwasher features eight place settings and can fit up to 96 dishes. The dishwasher also has six wash programs and an in-built heater. The countertop dishwasher is compact, measuring 55x50x59.5 cm. It also has two spray arms to wash dishes in both upper and lower racks. The Voltas Beko 8 PS portable countertop dishwasher is available for a discounted price of Rs. 16,990, down from its retail price of Rs. 25,990. SBI credit card holders can get an additional discount of up to Rs. 1,500.

Buy now: Rs. 16,990 (MRP Rs. 25,990)

Haier 6 kg five-star fully automatic top-loading washing machine

We've already picked a front-loading washing machine for this list. The Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale also has some great deals on top-loading washing machines. The Haier 6kg fully automatic top-loading washing machine is available for a discounted price of Rs. 12,490, down from its retail price of Rs. 17,750. The five-star rated washing machine features eight different wash programs and an Oceanus Wave Drum. The washing machine has a quick wash feature which completes cleaning in 15 minutes.

Buy now: Rs. 12,490 (MRP Rs. 17,750)

LG 322 L Frost Free Double Door 2 Star Refrigerator (GL N342SDSY)

LG 322 L Frost Free Double Door 2 Star Refrigerator (GL N342SDSY)

  • KEY SPECS
Refrigerator Type Top Mount
Capacity 322 L
Compressor Type Smart Inverter Compressor
Power Consumption 279 W
Defrosting Type Frost Free
Door Type Double Door
LG 1.5 Ton 2 Star Inverter Split AC (RS-Q18ZNVE)

LG 1.5 Ton 2 Star Inverter Split AC (RS-Q18ZNVE)

  • KEY SPECS
Capacity 1.5 Ton
Star Rating 2 Star
Type Inverter Split
Power Requirement AC 230V, 50Hz
Power Consumption 962.65 kWh
Dimensions 83.7 cm x 30.8 cm x 18.9 cm
Bosch 7 kg Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WAJ2416SIN)

Bosch 7 kg Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WAJ2416SIN)

  • KEY SPECS
Type Front Load
Washing Capacity 7 kg
Function Type Fully Automatic
Washing Method Tumble Wash
Power Requirement AC 230V, 50Hz
Tub Material Stainless Steel
Haier 6 kg Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (HWM60-1269DB)

Haier 6 kg Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (HWM60-1269DB)

  • KEY SPECS
Type Top Load
Washing Capacity 6 kg
Function Type Fully Automatic
Washing Method Pulsator
Tub Material Stainless Steel
