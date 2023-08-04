Technology News

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023: Best Deals on Smartphones Under Rs. 15,000

The newly launched Redmi 12 5G is available at a discounted price during the sale.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 4 August 2023 04:31 IST
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023: Best Deals on Smartphones Under Rs. 15,000

Redmi 12 series was launched in India on August 1

Highlights
  • The Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale concludes on August 8
  • SBI credit card holders can get a 10 percent discount of up to Rs. 2,500
  • Tecno Spark 10 5G can be picked up for a discounted price of Rs. 14,999

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale is now live for all customers and will go on till August 8. The sale brings offers on a wide range of products including smartphones, home appliances, Amazon devices, laptops, cameras and more. Additionally, SBI credit card holders can get an additional 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 2,500 on top of the deals and offers on select products during the sale.

We've already curated a list of best deals on smartphones under Rs. 30,000. Here's our picks for the best deals on budget smartphones under Rs. 15,000.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Best deals on smartphones under Rs. 15,000

Redmi 12 5G

The newly launched Redmi 12 5G is available at a discounted price during the Great Freedom Festival Sale. The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC and features a 6.79" FHD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate. The handset runs Android 13-based MIUI 14 out-of-the-box. The Redmi 12 5G features a dual rear camera setup, led by a 50-megapixel main sensor. It has an 8-megapixel selfie camera housed in a hole-punch cutout at the top centre of the display. The phone's 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is available for Rs. 11,999, while the 6GB +128GB variant comes in at 13,499 and the top-of-the-line 8GB + 256GB variant is priced at Rs. 15,499. Customers can get an additional discount of Rs. 1,000 on SBI credit card transactions.

Buy now: Rs. 11,999 (MRP Rs. 15,999) - 4GB + 128GB, Rs. 13,499 (MRP Rs. 17,999) - 6GB + 128GB and Rs. 15,499 (MRP Rs. 19,999) - 8GB + 256GB

Realme Narzo N55

The Realme Narzo N55 is available for discounted price of Rs. 10,999, down from its retail price of Rs. 12,999, for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, while the 6GB + 128GB variant comes in at Rs. 12,999, down from its retail price of Rs. 14,999. The handset is powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 processor and features a 6.72-inch (2,400x1,080 pixels) display with 90Hz refresh rate. The phone's dual rear camera setup is led by a 64-megapixel sensor and the front camera is an 8-megapixel shooter.

Buy now: Rs. 10,999 (MRP Rs. 12,99) - 4GB + 64GB and Rs. 12,999 (MRP Rs. 14,999) - 6GB + 128GB

Lava Blaze 5G

The Lava Blaze 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor and features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate. The phone runs Android 12 out-of-the-box and features a triple rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel sensor. The 4GB RAM variant of the handset comes in at Rs. 10,499, while the 6GB RAM variant is available for a discounted price of Rs. 11,999.

Buy now: Rs. 10,499 (MRP Rs. 14,9990) - 4GB RAM and Rs. 11,999 (MRP Rs. 16,349) - 6GB RAM

Redmi Note 11S

The Redmi Note 11S (Review) is powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 SoC and packs 6GB of RAM and 64GB storage. The handset features a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate.

The phone's quad rear camera setup is led by a 108-megapixel sensor, while the front camera is a 16-megapixel shooter. The Redmi Note 11S comes in two different colour options — Polar White and Space Black. The handset is available for a discounted price of Rs. 12,999. SBI credit card holders can get an additional discount of up to Rs. 1000.

Buy now: Rs. 12,999 (MRP Rs. 16,499)

Tecno Spark 10 5G

The Tecno Spark 10 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC and packs 16GB of RAM, which includes 8GB of physical RAM and 8GB of customizable memory fusion RAM, and 256GB UFS 2.2 internal storage. The handset features a 6.6 HD+ with 90Hz refresh rate and runs Android 13 out-of-the-box. The Tecno smartphone features a 50-megapixel main sensor and packs a 5,000mAh battery. The handset comes in three different colour variants — Meta Black, Meta Blue, and Meta White. Tecno Spark 10 5G can be picked up for a discounted price of Rs. 14,999 during the Great Freedom Festival Sale.

Buy now: Rs. 14,999 (MRP Rs. 16,999)

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Lava Blaze 5G

Lava Blaze 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good build quality
  • Capable performance unit
  • 90Hz display
  • Supports multiple 5G bands
  • Decent battery life
  • Clean software
  • Bad
  • Average-quality rear cameras
  • Display resolution could have been higher
Read detailed Lava Blaze 5G review
Display 6.51-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 0.3-megapixel
RAM 4GB, 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Redmi Note 11S

Redmi Note 11S

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim and light
  • IP53 rated
  • Decent display quality
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Boring design
  • Average camera performance
  • Not the best SoC for gaming
  • Annoying preinstalled apps
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S review
Display 6.43-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G96
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 64GB, 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023, Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023 Sale, Amazon Sale, Great Freedom Festival Sale
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023: Best Deals on Laptops

Related Stories

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023: Best Deals on Smartphones Under Rs. 15,000
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023 Sale: Top Early Deals on Smart TVs
  2. Poco M6 Pro 5G to Launch in India With This SoC; Design, Price Leaked
  3. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023: Here Are the Best Laptop Deals
  4. Why the Government Has Restricted Imports of Laptops, Tablets and PCs
  5. Infinix GT 10 Pro Goes Official in India With Dimensity 8050 SoC: See Price
  6. iQoo Z7 Pro 5G AnTuTu Score Leaked Online, Might Run on This New Chipset
  7. Redmi K60 Ultra With This MediaTek Dimensity SoC May Launch on August 3
  8. Samsung Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+ May Use This Display Technology
  9. Amazon Great Freedom Festival: Prime Early Deals on Phones Under Rs. 30,000
  10. Lava Blaze 5G 8GB RAM Variant Debuts in India At This Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Poco M6 Pro 5G Confirmed to Get Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC; Design Renders, Price in India Leaked
  2. Apple Fined by Russia Court for Not Deleting Allegedly Inaccurate Content
  3. Lava Blaze 5G 8GB RAM Variant With Android 13 Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Personal Data Protection Bill: Entities May Face Penalty of Up to Rs. 250 Crore on Failing to Protect Data
  5. Tencent Begins Testing of Self-Developed AI Model; Integrates With Internal Services, Products
  6. Digital Personal Data Protection Bill 2023 Introduced in Lok Sabha
  7. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023: Top Deals on Wearables Under Rs. 5,000
  8. X Requested to Suspend Fake Account of Japan’s Top Finance Diplomat
  9. MG Comet EV ‘Gamer Edition’ With Gaming-Inspired Design and Interiors Launched in India
  10. Karnataka Government Signs MoU With IBC to Set Up Rs. 8,000 Crore Recyclable Lithium-Ion Battery Plant
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.