Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale is now live for all customers and will go on till August 8. The sale brings offers on a wide range of products including smartphones, home appliances, Amazon devices, laptops, cameras and more. Additionally, SBI credit card holders can get an additional 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 2,500 on top of the deals and offers on select products during the sale.

We've already curated a list of best deals on smartphones under Rs. 30,000. Here's our picks for the best deals on budget smartphones under Rs. 15,000.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Best deals on smartphones under Rs. 15,000

Redmi 12 5G

The newly launched Redmi 12 5G is available at a discounted price during the Great Freedom Festival Sale. The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC and features a 6.79" FHD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate. The handset runs Android 13-based MIUI 14 out-of-the-box. The Redmi 12 5G features a dual rear camera setup, led by a 50-megapixel main sensor. It has an 8-megapixel selfie camera housed in a hole-punch cutout at the top centre of the display. The phone's 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is available for Rs. 11,999, while the 6GB +128GB variant comes in at 13,499 and the top-of-the-line 8GB + 256GB variant is priced at Rs. 15,499. Customers can get an additional discount of Rs. 1,000 on SBI credit card transactions.

Buy now: Rs. 11,999 (MRP Rs. 15,999) - 4GB + 128GB, Rs. 13,499 (MRP Rs. 17,999) - 6GB + 128GB and Rs. 15,499 (MRP Rs. 19,999) - 8GB + 256GB

Realme Narzo N55

The Realme Narzo N55 is available for discounted price of Rs. 10,999, down from its retail price of Rs. 12,999, for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, while the 6GB + 128GB variant comes in at Rs. 12,999, down from its retail price of Rs. 14,999. The handset is powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 processor and features a 6.72-inch (2,400x1,080 pixels) display with 90Hz refresh rate. The phone's dual rear camera setup is led by a 64-megapixel sensor and the front camera is an 8-megapixel shooter.

Buy now: Rs. 10,999 (MRP Rs. 12,99) - 4GB + 64GB and Rs. 12,999 (MRP Rs. 14,999) - 6GB + 128GB

Lava Blaze 5G

The Lava Blaze 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor and features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate. The phone runs Android 12 out-of-the-box and features a triple rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel sensor. The 4GB RAM variant of the handset comes in at Rs. 10,499, while the 6GB RAM variant is available for a discounted price of Rs. 11,999.

Buy now: Rs. 10,499 (MRP Rs. 14,9990) - 4GB RAM and Rs. 11,999 (MRP Rs. 16,349) - 6GB RAM

Redmi Note 11S

The Redmi Note 11S (Review) is powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 SoC and packs 6GB of RAM and 64GB storage. The handset features a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate.

The phone's quad rear camera setup is led by a 108-megapixel sensor, while the front camera is a 16-megapixel shooter. The Redmi Note 11S comes in two different colour options — Polar White and Space Black. The handset is available for a discounted price of Rs. 12,999. SBI credit card holders can get an additional discount of up to Rs. 1000.

Buy now: Rs. 12,999 (MRP Rs. 16,499)

Tecno Spark 10 5G

The Tecno Spark 10 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC and packs 16GB of RAM, which includes 8GB of physical RAM and 8GB of customizable memory fusion RAM, and 256GB UFS 2.2 internal storage. The handset features a 6.6 HD+ with 90Hz refresh rate and runs Android 13 out-of-the-box. The Tecno smartphone features a 50-megapixel main sensor and packs a 5,000mAh battery. The handset comes in three different colour variants — Meta Black, Meta Blue, and Meta White. Tecno Spark 10 5G can be picked up for a discounted price of Rs. 14,999 during the Great Freedom Festival Sale.

Buy now: Rs. 14,999 (MRP Rs. 16,999)

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.