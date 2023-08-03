Technology News

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023 Sale: Top Early Deals on 50-Inch Smart TVs

Amazon Prime subscribers can take advantage of Prime Early Deals on several smart TVs ahead of the Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023 sale.

By Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 3 August 2023 18:44 IST
Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023 sale is offering Prime Early Deals for subscribers

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023 sale starts on August 4 at midnight
  • The sale brings discounts on several products, including smart TVs
  • The Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023 sale will run for five days

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023 sale will kick off at midnight with discounts and offers on consumer electronics and devices — including smart TVs — along with exchange offers that will lower the price of various products by a considerable amount. If you are an Amazon Prime subscriber, you don't need to wait until the sale begins and start shopping right away, with several Prime Early Deals already live on the e-commerce platform. Meanwhile, SBI credit card holders can take advantage of a percent instant discount in addition to the deals and offers on various products during the sale.

We've curated a list of some of the top deals on smart TVs you can purchase during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023 sale. It is worth noting that some of these deals might not be available after the sale begins, and availability might change as more people purchase these products.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale: Best early deals on large smart TVs

Sony Bravia 50-inch LED Smart TV

Sporting a 50-inch full-HD LED screen paired with 20W speakers, this Sony Bravia smart TV supports HDR content and comes with the X-Reality Pro technology from the Japanese brand. It runs on a Linux-based OS that supports most popular streaming services online. It is currently being sold at a discounted price of Rs. 37,990, and SBI Bank credit card owners get a Rs. 2,000 discount on the TV. There's also a Rs. 3,500 exchange discount to avail of when purchasing this smart TV.

Buy now: Rs. 37,990 (MRP Rs. 51,140)

OnePlus Y1S Pro

This 50-inch smart TV from OnePlus was launched in India with a Rs. 32,999 price tag and boasts a 4K bezel-less design and 24W speakers with Dolby Audio and Dolby Atmos. It is now available at Rs. 30,999 as part of a Prime Early Deal. An SBI Bank credit card will lower the cost of the product by Rs. 1,500 and exchanging your older TV can get you an additional discount of up to Rs. 3,500. 

Buy now: Rs. 30,999 (MRP Rs. 32,999)

Xiaomi Smart TV X 50-Inch

Launched as part of Xiaomi's X Series at Rs. 33,499, this smart TV is equipped with a 50-inch LED display with a 1080p resolution and 30W speakers with Dolby Audio, DTS Virtual: X, and DTS-HD support. This TV is currently being sold at Rs. 31,999 ahead of the sale. You can also get the same exchange offer as the OnePlus TV listed above, along with an instant discount of Rs. 1,500 using an SBI credit card, during the sale.

Buy now: Rs. 31,999 (MRP Rs. 33,499)

LG Smart LED TV 50-Inch

This smart TV from LG runs on the company's a5 AI Processor 4K Gen6 and features WebOS instead of Android TV. It sports a 50-inch 4K LED screen and supports features like AirPlay 2 and HomeKit. The TV was previously priced at Rs. 50,990 and is now available at Rs. 39,999 during the ongoing Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale. Using your SBI Bank credit card will lower the price of this smart TV by Rs. 3,000 and exchanging an older model will lower the cost by up to Rs. 4,880.

Buy now: Rs. 39,999 (MRP Rs. 50,990)

TCL 4K Smart LED TV P635 

Sporting a 50-inch 4K LED display and 24W speakers with Dolby Audio, the TCL 4K Smart LED TV P635 runs on Android TV with the Google TV interface and features a bezel-less design. This smart TV was previously priced at Rs. 34,999 and is now on sale at Rs. 29,999. An exchange discount on the device will lower it by Rs. 3,500, as per the listing on Amazon. It supports HDR content playback and boasts a Micro Dimming feature which is claimed to improve picture quality. 

Buy now: Rs. 29,999 (MRP Rs. 34,999)

