Technology News

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Best Deals on Washing Machines Under Rs. 20,000

Amazon is currently providing up to 43 percent discount on washing machines.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 9 October 2023 19:11 IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Best Deals on Washing Machines Under Rs. 20,000

Photo Credit: Amazon

Godrej's 6.5kg five-star fully automatic top load washing machine is currently available for Rs. 12,490

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2023 is entering its second day
  • The Great Indian Festival sale 2023 started on October 8 for all
  • Amazon is offering coupon discounts as well
Advertisement

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 is now live for all shoppers. The festival sale that started on Sunday, October 8, brings offers on a wide range of products, including home appliances, smartphones, Amazon devices, laptops, cameras and more. Additionally, SBI credit card holders can get an additional 10 percent instant discount on top of the deals on select products during the sale. We've already curated a list of the best deals on smartphones, smart TVs and laptops. Amazon is also currently providing up to 43 percent discount on washing machines. Here are our picks for the best deals on washing machines priced under Rs. 20,000.

Samsung 7kg fully-automatic top load washing machine

During the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2023, Samsung's fully automatic top-load washing machine based on Eco Bubble technology is available at a discounted price of Rs. 17,690, down from the original rate of Rs. 22,500. Further, Amazon is offering a Rs. 1,000 coupon discount as well. This model has a five-star energy rating and is suitable for families with three to four members. It offers different washing modes, including quick wash, bedding, delicates, jeans, normal rinse and more. It includes a digital inverter motor and comes with a free one-year extended warranty.

Buy now at Rs. 17,690 (MRP: Rs. 22,500)

Whirlpool 7kg 5 star fully-automatic top loading washing machine

Whirlpool 7kg five-star fully-automatic top-loading washing machine is currently available for Rs. 14,790, down from Rs. 18,950. The e-commerce company is offering up to Rs. 1,500 discount for purchases made using SBI credit cards and EMI transactions. Shoppers can also avail a coupon discount of Rs. 750. Further, there is up to a Rs. 2,140 exchange discount as well. This model comes with a free one-year extended warranty. It has a five-star energy rating and includes 12 washing programmes.

Buy now at Rs. 14,790 (MRP: Rs. 18,950)

LG 7.5kg 5 star fully-automatic top load washing machine

The ongoing Amazon sale has brought LG's 7.5kg five-star fully automatic top load washing machine to as low as Rs. 18,489, instead of Rs. 25,490. Shoppers can also get an exchange discount of up to Rs. 2,140 on specific washing machine models. No-cost EMI options start at around Rs. 1,541 per month. Shoppers can also avail a coupon discount of Rs. 750. This LG washing machine offers eight washing programmes for different laundry items and includes a child lock and an LED display.

Buy now at Rs. 18,489 (MRP: Rs. 25,490)

Panasonic 6.5kg 5 star fully-automatic top load washing machine

Panasonic's 6.5kg five-star fully-automatic top load washing machine is available for Rs. 13,990 in the ongoing sale, down from its retail price of Rs. 23,000. If you're looking to upgrade, Amazon's bundled exchange offer can sweeten the deal further by up to Rs. 2,140. There is up to a Rs. 1,500 discount on SBI card purchases as well. Further, shippers can avail Rs. 500 coupon discount. This Panasonic washing machine offers 12 wash programmes.

Buy now at Rs. 13,990 (MRP: Rs. 23,000)

Haier 10kg 5 star semi-automatic top load washing machine

Haier's semi-automatic top-load washing machine with a 10kg capacity and a five-star rating is available for Rs. 19,400 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival. You can exchange an old washing machine and get up to Rs. 2,140. off with your purchase. Further, there is a bank-based discount of up to Rs. 1,500. This semi-automatic washing machine needs manual effort for functions and has both washing and drying functions. It also includes a protective rat mesh.

Buy now at Rs. 19,400 (MRP: Rs. 20,000)

Godrej 6.5kg 5 star wash fully-automatic top load washing machine

Godrej's 6.5kg five-star fully automatic top load washing machine is currently available for Rs. 12,490, down from Rs. 17,990. Exchange offers are capped at Rs. 2,140 and users can avail SBI card offers. Shoppers can avail Rs. 500 coupon discount as well. This Godrej washing machine comes with five different wash programmes, including auto, rinse only, spin only, and more. It has six ridges on the pulsator which helps in the water movement inside the tub and pushes the detergent-rich water into the clothes for a clean wash.

Buy now at Rs. 12,490 (MRP: Rs. 17,900)

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023, Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, Great Indian Festival Sale, Sale Offers, Sale Offers 2023, Amazon, Samsung, LG, Godrej, Haier, Panasonic, Whirlpool
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
iQoo 12 Series Camera Details Leaked; Tipped to Get 64-Megapixel Telephoto Camera

Related Stories

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Best Deals on Washing Machines Under Rs. 20,000
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 11 5G at Its Lowest Price During Amazon Sale
  2. OnePlus Open Tipped to Sport 7.82-Inch Display, Might Look Like This
  3. Amazon Great Indian Festival Live Updates: Don't Miss These Offers
  4. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Best Deals on Laptops
  5. OnePlus 11R Offered With Discounts During Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale
  6. iPhone 14 vs iPhone 13 vs iPhone 12: Which iPhone Should You Buy
  7. Motorola Edge 40 to Be Discounted During Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale
  8. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Will Not Be Available in an Exynos Model
  9. GoPro Hero 12 Black Review: The Quintessential Action camera
  10. Great Indian Festival Sale: Best Washing Machine Deals Under Rs. 20,000
#Latest Stories
  1. iQoo 12 Series Camera Details Leaked; Tipped to Get 64-Megapixel Telephoto Camera
  2. Windows 12 Release Date Possibly Leaked by Intel: All You Need to Know
  3. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Top Deals on Refrigerators Under Rs. 20,000
  4. Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chip Tipped to Cross 2 Million Mark on AnTuTu Benchmark Test With This Hardware Change
  5. WhatsApp May Soon Bring a Secret Code Feature for Locked Chats: Report
  6. Oppo Find N3 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 12GB RAM Surfaces on Geekbench
  7. Google Pixel 8 Pro’s Manual Camera Controls Reportedly Work on All Pixel Phones With Tensor Chip
  8. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Best Offers on Laptops
  9. Barbie Director Greta Gerwig Reportedly Fought to Keep ‘I’m Just Ken’ Dance Sequence in the Film
  10. Honor Magic Vs 2, Honor Watch 4 Pro Launch Date Set For October 12: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »