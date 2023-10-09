Technology News

iQoo 12 Series Camera Details Leaked; Tipped to Get 64-Megapixel Telephoto Camera

iQoo 12 series is likely to come with a base and a pro model.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 9 October 2023 18:37 IST
Photo Credit: iQoo

iQoo 12 is expected to succeed iQoo 11 (pictured)

Highlights
  • iQoo 12 could sport 144Hz 2K Samsung E7 AMOLED displays
  • The base variant is likely to come with 100W wired fast-charging support
  • The iQoo 12 Pro model could support 200W wired fast charging
The iQoo 12 series is likely to launch later this year as the successor to the iQoo 11 lineup. The iQoo 11 and iQoo 11 Pro were initially introduced in China in December 2021. The base model later saw a global release. The phones are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoCs and support proprietary fast-charging solutions. Details of the iQoo 12 handsets had been leaked previously. Like the preceding series, the iQoo 12 lineup will likely accommodate a base and a pro model. Now, a leak suggests the camera details of the upcoming iQoo 12 models.

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) noted in a Weibo post that the iQoo 12 models will feature a 50-megapixel OmniVision OV50H sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and another 50-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL JN1 sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens. The leak added that the phones will come with a 64-megapixel OV64B telephoto sensor with 3x zoom and OIS support.

Previous leaks suggested that the iQoo 12 phones are expected to sport Samsung E7 AMOLED displays with a resolution of 2K and a refresh rate of up to 144Hz. They are also said to come with metal bodies.

An even earlier report suggested that the iQoo 12 models are likely to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoCs paired with Adreno 750 GPUs with up to 24GB of RAM and 1TB of inbuilt storage. They are said to ship with Android 14-based Origin OS.

The base iQoo 12 variant is tipped to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 100W wired fast charging. The iQoo 12 Pro model, on the other hand, is expected to support 200W wired fast charging via a USB Type C port. For security, the phone is tipped to be equipped with an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
