The iQoo 12 series is likely to launch later this year as the successor to the iQoo 11 lineup. The iQoo 11 and iQoo 11 Pro were initially introduced in China in December 2021. The base model later saw a global release. The phones are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoCs and support proprietary fast-charging solutions. Details of the iQoo 12 handsets had been leaked previously. Like the preceding series, the iQoo 12 lineup will likely accommodate a base and a pro model. Now, a leak suggests the camera details of the upcoming iQoo 12 models.

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) noted in a Weibo post that the iQoo 12 models will feature a 50-megapixel OmniVision OV50H sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and another 50-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL JN1 sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens. The leak added that the phones will come with a 64-megapixel OV64B telephoto sensor with 3x zoom and OIS support.

Previous leaks suggested that the iQoo 12 phones are expected to sport Samsung E7 AMOLED displays with a resolution of 2K and a refresh rate of up to 144Hz. They are also said to come with metal bodies.

An even earlier report suggested that the iQoo 12 models are likely to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoCs paired with Adreno 750 GPUs with up to 24GB of RAM and 1TB of inbuilt storage. They are said to ship with Android 14-based Origin OS.

The base iQoo 12 variant is tipped to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 100W wired fast charging. The iQoo 12 Pro model, on the other hand, is expected to support 200W wired fast charging via a USB Type C port. For security, the phone is tipped to be equipped with an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner.

