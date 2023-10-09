Technology News

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Top Deals on Refrigerators Under Rs. 20,000

The sale is offering discounts on a wide range of items including home appliances.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 9 October 2023 17:44 IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival started on October 8

Highlights
  • The Amazon sale coincides with the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale
  • Apart from the sale discount, there are additional bank offers
  • Some of these refrigerators come with 3-star energy ratings
Amazon's Great Indian Festival started on October 7 for all Prime members and October 8 for all other users. Aside from electronic items, a wide range of other products are also being offered at discounted prices during the sale. Some of these products include home appliances like refrigerators, air conditioners, washing machines, microwave ovens, etc. Incidentally, the Amazon sale coincides with Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale. Other than the sale discount, the Great Indian Festival allows customers to avail of additional exchange and bank offers. Following are some of the best deals on refrigerators under Rs. 20,000 that you may not want to miss out on.

Top deals on Refrigerators under Rs. 20,000 during Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023

Godrej EON 244B

Down from its listed price of Rs. 33,690, this refrigerator can be bought for a price as low as Rs. 13,990 during the ongoing Amazon sale including all coupons and bank offers available currently. It has a capacity of 223 litres and comes with a double door and a 2-star energy rating.

Samsung RR24C2823CU

This Samsung refrigerator with a 223-litre capacity is claimed to be ideal for a family of two or three members. Down 24 percent from Rs. 25,999, it is now priced at Rs. 19,694. Additionally, customers can avail of up to Rs. 5,000 bank offers and other cashback opportunities. The 3-star energy-rated product can be purchased with a no-cost EMI option starting from Rs. 3,282.

Samsung RR24C2Y23S8

Also having a capacity of 223 litres and a 3-star energy rating, this Samsung model can be bought for as low as Rs. 12, 490 including all bank offers, down significantly from its usual price of Rs. 22,999. It claims to offer greater energy efficiency, less noise and better longevity while consuming 50 percent less power.

Samsung RR21C2H25CR

This 223-litre Samsung model comes with a 5-star energy rating. Down 31 percent from Rs. 24,999, this refrigerator model is listed at Rs. 17,290 and can be bought at an even lower price if customers use the bank offers or qualify for a cashback. If purchased by October 9, customers will receive an additional year of warranty over its usual one year of comprehensive warranty.

Haier HED-204DS-P

Lastly, this 190-litre Haier model is listed at Rs. 14,490, with a 31 percent discount over its Rs. 20,990 market price. It can be purchased for as low as Rs. 8,490 including all bank and other offers listed during the ongoing Great Indian Festival sale. This single-door refrigerator is also one of the high energy-efficient appliances since it has a 4-star energy rating.

Whirlpool 215 VITAMAGIC PRO PRM

Aside from the deals discussed above, this is another good deal that you may want to explore. Including all coupons and bank offers, this Whirlpool refrigerator can be bought for a price as low as Rs. 9,840, down significantly from its usual price of Rs. 17,600. This has a capacity of 192 litre and comes with a 3-star energy rating.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Top Deals on Refrigerators Under Rs. 20,000
