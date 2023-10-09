Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2023 is entering its second day in India. As always, Amazon offered early access for Prime members on October 7 at midnight. The e-commerce website has listed a wide range of products including laptops, mobile phones, smart devices, and other electronics in the ongoing sale with huge discounts. Laptops are getting up to 40 percent price cut. Further, the yearly festival sale provides no-cost EMI options, coupon discounts, Amazon Pay-based offers, and exchange discounts. Amazon has teamed up with SBI Card to offer a 10 percent instant discount to its credit card users during the sale.

Here are some handpicked laptop deals from big brands including Acer, Dell, HP, Lenovo, MSI, and Asus to grab during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023.

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3

This gaming laptop by Lenovo is not the latest model in the market, but the price is tempting if you are looking for a gaming notebook within budget. It is currently listed for Rs. 64,490, down from Rs. 75,000. Purchases made using SBI cards are eligible to receive an additional discount of Rs. 1,500 as well. The Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 features a 15.6-inch full-HD IPS display with 120Hz refresh rate. The laptop comes with an AMD Ryzen 6600H processor and has up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics. It is offered in an Onyx Grey shade.

Buy now at Rs. 64,490 (MRP: Rs. 75,000)

Honor MagicBook X14

Honor MagicBook X14 (2023), powered by the 12th generation Intel Core i5-12450H CPU is listed with a starting price of Rs. 41,990 in the ongoing Amazon sale. The e-commerce company is offering up to Rs. 750 discount for purchases made using SBI credit cards and EMI transactions. Shoppers can also avail of up to Rs. 15,700 exchange discount as well. The Honor MagicBook X14 sports an aluminium metal build and is backed by a 60Wh battery. The battery is claimed to deliver up to 12 hours of playtime on a single charge. It features a FullView full-HD IPS anti-glare display with TUV Rheinland Low Blue Light certification and Flicker Free certification.

Buy now at Rs. 41,990 (MRP: Rs. 74,999)

Asus Zenbook 14X

The ongoing Amazon sale has brought the Asus Zenbook 14X laptop to as low as Rs. 69,990, instead of Rs. 98,990. Shoppers can also get an exchange discount of up to Rs. 10,700 on specific laptop models. No-cost EMI options start at around Rs. 11,665 per month. The Asus Zenbook 14X is powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12500H processor, along with integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics. It features a fingerprint reader and is claimed to offer a battery life of up to eight hours on a single charge. The laptop features a 14-inch OLED display with 2.8K resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. It packs 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

Buy now at: Rs. 69,990 (MRP Rs. 98,990)

HP 15s

The HP 15s is available for Rs. 35,990 in the ongoing sale, down from its retail price of Rs. 45,557. If you're looking to upgrade, Amazon's bundled exchange offer can sweeten the deal further by up to Rs. 10,700. There is up to Rs. 750 discount on SBI card purchases as well. The HP 15s is powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and packs up to 8GB of DDR4 RAM and 512GB SSD storage. The laptop runs Windows 11 Home and features a 15.6-inch full-HD display with an HP True Vision 720p HD web camera.

Buy now: Rs. 35,990 (MRP Rs. 45,557)

MSI Modern 14

The MSI Modern 14 is available for Rs. 49,990 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival. You can exchange an old laptop and get up to Rs. 11,700 off with your purchase. Further, there are bank-based discounts as well. The MSI Modern 14 runs on 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and packs up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. The laptop features a 14-inch full-HD display with 60Hz refresh rate. It comes preloaded with Windows 11 Home and features Intel Iris Xe graphics.

Buy now at: Rs. 49,990 (MRP Rs. 78,990)

Dell Vostro 3520

The Dell Vostro 3520 is as good as it gets when it comes to budget Dell laptops. It is currently available for Rs. 35,990, down from Rs. 44,524. Exchange offers are capped at Rs. 10,700 and users can avail of SBI card offers. The Dell Vostro 3520 comes with an entry-level Intel i3 processor and features a 15.6-inch full-HD display with 120Hz refresh rate.

Buy now at: Rs. 35,990 (MRP Rs. 44,524)

