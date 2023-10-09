Technology News

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 Sale Live Updates: Best Offers on Mobile Phones, Electronics

All the best deals and offers still available on Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 sale on one page

By Harpreet Singh | Updated: 9 October 2023 16:14 IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 Sale Live Updates: Best Offers on Mobile Phones, Electronics
Advertisement

Soundcore AK-A3107012 wireless speaker Here's a decent deal on a portable speaker under Rs. 2,000. The Soundcore AK-3107012 wireless speaker is down to Rs. 1,598 (MRP Rs. 3,299) as a part of Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2023 promotions. The speaker comes with IPX7 rating which means it can easily handle a few splashes of water, and promises a battery life of up to 15 hours on a full charge.  Buy now

2023-10-09T16:23:10+0530

HP GK320 wired mechanical gaming keyboard Looking for wired mechanical keyboard? The HP GK320 is currently down to Rs. 1,599 (MRP Rs. 3,499) on Amazon during the Great Indian Festival 2023 sale. You can make a payment using Amazon Pay UPI and receive another Rs. 100 in the form of cashback.  Buy now

2023-10-09T16:19:12+0530

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 sale kicked off last weekend with a 12-hour early access for Prime subscribers. The online retail giant's biggest festive season sale is still live with hundreds of deals and bundled offers on top mobile phones, laptops, TVs, and other electronics. We're scanning through a large selection of all the amazing deals available on Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2023 sale to bring you the best ones that are worth your time and money. Do stay tuned in to this page if you're looking to save money by grabbing the best possible deals on electronics during the ongoing Great Indian Festival sale on Amazon. 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023, Amazon sale
Harpreet Singh
Harpreet Singh
Harpreet is the community manager at Gadgets 360. He loves all things tech, and can be found hunting for good deals when he is not shopping online. He has written about deals and e-commerce in India for many years, as well as covering social media and breaking technology news. More
Oppo Find N3 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 12GB RAM Surfaces on Geekbench

Related Stories

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 Sale Live Updates: Best Offers on Mobile Phones, Electronics
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 11 5G at Its Lowest Price During Amazon Sale
  2. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Best Deals on Laptops
  3. OnePlus Open Tipped to Sport 7.82-Inch Display, Might Look Like This
  4. Flipkart, Amazon Sale 2023: Blaupunkt to Offer This Smart TV for Rs. 5,999
  5. Honor Magic Vs 2, Honor Watch 4 Pro to Launch on This Date
  6. iPhone 14 vs iPhone 13 vs iPhone 12: Which iPhone Should You Buy
  7. Motorola Edge 40 to Be Discounted During Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale
  8. Oppo Find N3 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC Listed on Geekbench
  9. Amazon Great Indian Festival Live Updates: Don't Miss These Offers
  10. OnePlus 11R Offered With Discounts During Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale
#Latest Stories
  1. Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chip Tipped to Cross 2 Million Mark on AnTuTu Benchmark Test With This Hardware Change
  2. WhatsApp May Soon Bring a Secret Code Feature for Locked Chats: Report
  3. Oppo Find N3 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 12GB RAM Surfaces on Geekbench
  4. Google Pixel 8 Pro’s Manual Camera Controls Reportedly Work on All Pixel Phones With Tensor Chip
  5. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Best Offers on Laptops
  6. Barbie Director Greta Gerwig Reportedly Fought to Keep ‘I’m Just Ken’ Dance Sequence in the Film
  7. Honor Magic Vs 2, Honor Watch 4 Pro Launch Date Set For October 12: All Details
  8. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra to Stick With Qualcomm Processor; S24 Plus and S24 Might Get Exynos Options
  9. Apple Vision Pro Successor to Feature Smaller and Lighter Design, Will Be Easier to Wear: Mark Gurman
  10. Samsung Galaxy Tab A9, Galaxy Tab A9+ With 5,100mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »