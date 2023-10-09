Soundcore AK-A3107012 wireless speaker Here's a decent deal on a portable speaker under Rs. 2,000. The Soundcore AK-3107012 wireless speaker is down to Rs. 1,598 (MRP Rs. 3,299) as a part of Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2023 promotions. The speaker comes with IPX7 rating which means it can easily handle a few splashes of water, and promises a battery life of up to 15 hours on a full charge. Buy now
2023-10-09T16:23:10+0530
HP GK320 wired mechanical gaming keyboard Looking for wired mechanical keyboard? The HP GK320 is currently down to Rs. 1,599 (MRP Rs. 3,499) on Amazon during the Great Indian Festival 2023 sale. You can make a payment using Amazon Pay UPI and receive another Rs. 100 in the form of cashback. Buy now
2023-10-09T16:19:12+0530