Myntra Birthday Blast Sale: Top 10 Juicer Mixer Grinder Deals You Can't Miss

Choosing the right juicer or mixer-grinder can make all the difference in your kitchen, whether you're blending smoothies, grinding spices, or extracting fresh juice. With options ranging from high-powered machines to compact, budget-friendly models, finding the perfect fit depends on your needs. This guide covers some of the best juicers and mixer grinders available on Myntra, highlighting their key features, pros, and cons. Whether you prioritise power, durability, or convenience, there's a suitable option for every kitchen.

Philips Black HR1855/70 2 L Juicer

This 800W juicer from Philips is designed for efficiency and convenience. With an XL feeding tube and a 2L juice capacity, it allows for hassle-free juicing. The juicer mixer grinder comes with an integrated pulp container and drip-stopping spout that keep your kitchen mess-free, while the pre-clean function makes maintenance easy.

Pros:

Powerful 800W motor for efficient juicing

XL feeding tube for whole fruits and vegetables

Integrated pulp container for easy disposal

Adjustable sieve to control pulp levels

Drip-stopping spout prevents spills

Cons:

Plastic body may not be as durable as metal options

Slightly bulky, requiring storage space

The Philips Black HR1855/70 Juicer is available on Myntra for Rs. 9,698.

Hamilton Beach 1400W Stainless Juicer Mixer Grinder

This high-performance juicer mixer grinder is built for durability and efficiency. Equipped with a 1400W motor and three leak-proof jars, it ensures seamless blending, grinding, and juicing. The double interlock system enhances safety, while the shatterproof lids provide extra durability.

Pros:

Powerful 1400W motor for heavy-duty use

Leak-proof jars with triple safety protection

Shatterproof triton lids with secure locking

Stainless steel body for long-lasting durability

Five-year warranty for added reliability

Cons:

Bulky design requires ample storage space

Higher price range compared to standard models

The Hamilton Beach 1400W Stainless Juicer Mixer Grinder is available on Myntra for Rs. 20,999.

Wonderchef Galaxy 4-Pcs Grey Mixer Grinder

Designed for efficiency, this 750W mixer grinder from Wonderchef comes with four durable jars for versatile use. Its stainless steel blades ensure smooth grinding, while the sturdy plastic body adds to its longevity. The compact design makes it a great fit for any kitchen.

Pros:

750W motor for powerful performance

Four jars for varied grinding needs

Stainless steel blades for precision

Five-year warranty for peace of mind

Compact and easy to store

Cons:

Plastic body may not be as sturdy as metal alternatives

Can be noisy at high speeds

The Wonderchef Galaxy 4-Pcs Grey Mixer Grinder is available on Myntra for Rs. 4,499.

Morphy Richards Icon Superb Dlx 4-Jar Mixer Grinder

A sleek and efficient kitchen companion, the Morphy Richards Icon Superb Dlx mixer grinder packs a 750W motor, making it ideal for both wet and dry grinding. With four versatile jars and a hands-free operation feature, it ensures ease of use. The three-speed controller allows precision, while its non-slip feet add stability.

Pros:

750W motor for high-speed grinding

Four jars for varied kitchen tasks

Hands-free operation for convenience

Non-slip feet for stability

Ultra max motor for durability

Cons:

Plastic body may feel less sturdy than metal options

The Morphy Richards Icon Superb Dlx 4-Jar Mixer Grinder is available on Myntra for Rs. 3,104.

Borosil Supermax 750W Juicer Mixer Grinder

A compact yet powerful appliance, the Borosil Supermax comes with a 750W motor and three stainless steel jars for all your grinding and blending needs. Designed for efficiency, it features robust handles, highly efficient blades, and an ISI-certified build. The maroon finish adds a modern touch to your kitchen.

Pros:

750W motor for powerful performance

Three stainless steel jars for durability

Modern and compact design

ISI-certified for safety

Two-year warranty on product, five years on motor

Cons:

Plastic body may not feel as premium as full-metal options

No hands-free operation feature

The Borosil Supermax 750W Juicer Mixer Grinder is available on Myntra for Rs. 4,013.

Bosch Grey TrueMixx 1000W Mixer Grinder

A high-performance kitchen essential, the Bosch TrueMixx Mixer Grinder is powered by a 1000W motor and comes with four stainless steel jars for efficient grinding and blending. Its robust design ensures durability, while the wet and dry grinding feature makes it versatile for various culinary needs.

Pros:

Powerful 1000W motor for seamless operation

Four stainless steel jars for durability

Suitable for both wet and dry grinding

Compact design with sturdy build

Cons:

Bulkier compared to lower wattage models

No hands-free operation feature

The Bosch TrueMixx 1000W Mixer Grinder is available on Myntra for Rs. 7,234.

Prestige Nakshatra Plus 750W Mixer Grinder

The Prestige Nakshatra Plus Mixer Grinder combines power and style with its 750W motor and sleek black-and-orange design. Equipped with three jars, it handles both wet and dry grinding with ease. A durable plastic body and sharp blades ensure efficient performance for everyday kitchen tasks.

Pros:

Powerful 750W motor for smooth grinding

Three versatile jars for various preparations

Sturdy plastic body with a modern look

Two-year warranty for reliability

Cons:

No juicer attachment included

Plastic body may not be as durable as stainless steel options

The Prestige Nakshatra Plus 750W Mixer Grinder is available on Myntra for Rs. 3,870.

Maharaja Whiteline Joy Elite 750W Juicer Mixer Grinder

The Maharaja Whiteline Joy Elite is a versatile kitchen essential with a 750W motor, four stainless steel jars, and a robust design. Equipped for juicing, wet and dry grinding, it ensures smooth performance for daily tasks. The sturdy handles and efficient blades enhance usability.

Pros:

750W powerful motor for efficient grinding

Includes a juicer attachment for added functionality

Four stainless steel jars for different needs

Five-year warranty for peace of mind

Cons:

Plastic body may feel less premium

Slightly bulky design may take up more space

The Maharaja Whiteline Joy Elite 750W Juicer Mixer Grinder is available on Myntra for Rs. 3,299.

Swiss Military Prime 750W Mixer Grinder

The Swiss Military Prime mixer grinder combines power and efficiency with its 750W motor and three stainless steel jars. Its red and black design adds a modern touch to any kitchen, while the sturdy build ensures durability. Ideal for wet and dry grinding, it delivers smooth results with ease.

Pros:

750W motor for effective grinding

Three stainless steel jars for various uses

Stylish red and black design

Two-year warranty for reliability

Cons:

Plastic body may not feel as premium

No juicer attachment included

The Swiss Military Prime 750W Mixer Grinder is available on Myntra for Rs. 4,069.

Havells Klassic 750W Mixer Grinder

The Havells Klassic mixer grinder delivers powerful performance with its 750W motor and three stainless steel jars. Designed in white and purple, it offers a stylish yet functional addition to any kitchen. Its sturdy stainless steel build ensures durability, making it ideal for wet and dry grinding.

Pros:

750W motor for efficient grinding

Three stainless steel jars with varying capacities

Compact and space-saving design

Great value for money

Cons:

No juicer attachment included

The Havells Klassic 750W Mixer Grinder is available on Myntra for Rs. 2,599.

