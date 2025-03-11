Myntra Birthday Blast Sale: Top 10 Juicer Mixer Grinder Deals You Can't Miss

Photo Credit: Myntra
Choosing the right juicer or mixer-grinder can make all the difference in your kitchen, whether you're blending smoothies, grinding spices, or extracting fresh juice. With options ranging from high-powered machines to compact, budget-friendly models, finding the perfect fit depends on your needs. This guide covers some of the best juicers and mixer grinders available on Myntra, highlighting their key features, pros, and cons. Whether you prioritise power, durability, or convenience, there's a suitable option for every kitchen.
This 800W juicer from Philips is designed for efficiency and convenience. With an XL feeding tube and a 2L juice capacity, it allows for hassle-free juicing. The juicer mixer grinder comes with an integrated pulp container and drip-stopping spout that keep your kitchen mess-free, while the pre-clean function makes maintenance easy.
Pros:
Cons:
The Philips Black HR1855/70 Juicer is available on Myntra for Rs. 9,698.
This high-performance juicer mixer grinder is built for durability and efficiency. Equipped with a 1400W motor and three leak-proof jars, it ensures seamless blending, grinding, and juicing. The double interlock system enhances safety, while the shatterproof lids provide extra durability.
Pros:
Cons:
The Hamilton Beach 1400W Stainless Juicer Mixer Grinder is available on Myntra for Rs. 20,999.
Designed for efficiency, this 750W mixer grinder from Wonderchef comes with four durable jars for versatile use. Its stainless steel blades ensure smooth grinding, while the sturdy plastic body adds to its longevity. The compact design makes it a great fit for any kitchen.
Pros:
Cons:
The Wonderchef Galaxy 4-Pcs Grey Mixer Grinder is available on Myntra for Rs. 4,499.
A sleek and efficient kitchen companion, the Morphy Richards Icon Superb Dlx mixer grinder packs a 750W motor, making it ideal for both wet and dry grinding. With four versatile jars and a hands-free operation feature, it ensures ease of use. The three-speed controller allows precision, while its non-slip feet add stability.
Pros:
Cons:
The Morphy Richards Icon Superb Dlx 4-Jar Mixer Grinder is available on Myntra for Rs. 3,104.
A compact yet powerful appliance, the Borosil Supermax comes with a 750W motor and three stainless steel jars for all your grinding and blending needs. Designed for efficiency, it features robust handles, highly efficient blades, and an ISI-certified build. The maroon finish adds a modern touch to your kitchen.
Pros:
Cons:
The Borosil Supermax 750W Juicer Mixer Grinder is available on Myntra for Rs. 4,013.
A high-performance kitchen essential, the Bosch TrueMixx Mixer Grinder is powered by a 1000W motor and comes with four stainless steel jars for efficient grinding and blending. Its robust design ensures durability, while the wet and dry grinding feature makes it versatile for various culinary needs.
Pros:
Cons:
The Bosch TrueMixx 1000W Mixer Grinder is available on Myntra for Rs. 7,234.
The Prestige Nakshatra Plus Mixer Grinder combines power and style with its 750W motor and sleek black-and-orange design. Equipped with three jars, it handles both wet and dry grinding with ease. A durable plastic body and sharp blades ensure efficient performance for everyday kitchen tasks.
Pros:
Cons:
The Prestige Nakshatra Plus 750W Mixer Grinder is available on Myntra for Rs. 3,870.
The Maharaja Whiteline Joy Elite is a versatile kitchen essential with a 750W motor, four stainless steel jars, and a robust design. Equipped for juicing, wet and dry grinding, it ensures smooth performance for daily tasks. The sturdy handles and efficient blades enhance usability.
Pros:
Cons:
The Maharaja Whiteline Joy Elite 750W Juicer Mixer Grinder is available on Myntra for Rs. 3,299.
The Swiss Military Prime mixer grinder combines power and efficiency with its 750W motor and three stainless steel jars. Its red and black design adds a modern touch to any kitchen, while the sturdy build ensures durability. Ideal for wet and dry grinding, it delivers smooth results with ease.
Pros:
Cons:
The Swiss Military Prime 750W Mixer Grinder is available on Myntra for Rs. 4,069.
The Havells Klassic mixer grinder delivers powerful performance with its 750W motor and three stainless steel jars. Designed in white and purple, it offers a stylish yet functional addition to any kitchen. Its sturdy stainless steel build ensures durability, making it ideal for wet and dry grinding.
Pros:
Cons:
The Havells Klassic 750W Mixer Grinder is available on Myntra for Rs. 2,599.
