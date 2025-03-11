Technology News
Myntra Birthday Blast Sale: Top 10 Juicer Mixer Grinder Deals You Can't Miss

Explore the best juicer mixer grinders on Myntra’s Birthday Blast Sale. G

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 11 March 2025 11:46 IST
Myntra Birthday Blast Sale: Top 10 Juicer Mixer Grinder Deals You Can't Miss

Photo Credit: Myntra

Best Juicer Mixer Grinder Deals & Discounts on Myntra

Highlights
  • Philips HR1855/70 Juicer: 800W motor, XL feeding tube, Rs. 9,698
  • Hamilton Beach 1400W Grinder: Heavy-duty, leak-proof jars, Rs. 20,999
  • Bosch TrueMixx 1000W Grinder: 4 jars, wet & dry grinding, Rs. 7,234
Choosing the right juicer or mixer-grinder can make all the difference in your kitchen, whether you're blending smoothies, grinding spices, or extracting fresh juice. With options ranging from high-powered machines to compact, budget-friendly models, finding the perfect fit depends on your needs. This guide covers some of the best juicers and mixer grinders available on Myntra, highlighting their key features, pros, and cons. Whether you prioritise power, durability, or convenience, there's a suitable option for every kitchen.

Sr. No. Product Name Price
1 Philips Black HR1855/70 Juicer Rs. 9,698
2 Hamilton Beach 1400W Stainless Juicer Mixer Grinder Rs. 20,999
3 Wonderchef Galaxy 4-Pcs Grey Mixer Grinder Rs. 4,499
4 Morphy Richards Icon Superb Dlx 4-Jar Mixer Grinder Rs. 3,104
5 Borosil Supermax 750W Juicer Mixer Grinder Rs. 4,013
6 Bosch Grey TrueMixx 1000W Mixer Grinder Rs. 7,234
7 Prestige Nakshatra Plus 750W Mixer Grinder Rs. 3,870
8 Maharaja Whiteline Joy Elite 750W Juicer Mixer Grinder Rs. 3,299
9 Swiss Military Prime 750W Mixer Grinder Rs. 4,069
10 Havells Klassic 750W Mixer Grinder Rs. 2,599

Philips Black HR1855/70 2 L Juicer

This 800W juicer from Philips is designed for efficiency and convenience. With an XL feeding tube and a 2L juice capacity, it allows for hassle-free juicing. The juicer mixer grinder comes with an integrated pulp container and drip-stopping spout that keep your kitchen mess-free, while the pre-clean function makes maintenance easy.

Pros:

  • Powerful 800W motor for efficient juicing
  • XL feeding tube for whole fruits and vegetables
  • Integrated pulp container for easy disposal
  • Adjustable sieve to control pulp levels
  • Drip-stopping spout prevents spills

Cons:

  • Plastic body may not be as durable as metal options
  • Slightly bulky, requiring storage space

The Philips Black HR1855/70 Juicer is available on Myntra for Rs. 9,698.

Philips Black HR185570 2 L Juicer Philips Black HR1855/70 2 L Juicer

Hamilton Beach 1400W Stainless Juicer Mixer Grinder

This high-performance juicer mixer grinder is built for durability and efficiency. Equipped with a 1400W motor and three leak-proof jars, it ensures seamless blending, grinding, and juicing. The double interlock system enhances safety, while the shatterproof lids provide extra durability.

Pros:

  • Powerful 1400W motor for heavy-duty use
  • Leak-proof jars with triple safety protection
  • Shatterproof triton lids with secure locking
  • Stainless steel body for long-lasting durability
  • Five-year warranty for added reliability

Cons:

  • Bulky design requires ample storage space
  • Higher price range compared to standard models

The Hamilton Beach 1400W Stainless Juicer Mixer Grinder is available on Myntra for Rs. 20,999.

Hamilton Beach 1400W Stainless Juicer Mixer Grinder Hamilton Beach 1400W Stainless Juicer Mixer Grinder

 

Wonderchef Galaxy 4-Pcs Grey Mixer Grinder

Designed for efficiency, this 750W mixer grinder from Wonderchef comes with four durable jars for versatile use. Its stainless steel blades ensure smooth grinding, while the sturdy plastic body adds to its longevity. The compact design makes it a great fit for any kitchen.

Pros:

  • 750W motor for powerful performance
  • Four jars for varied grinding needs
  • Stainless steel blades for precision
  • Five-year warranty for peace of mind
  • Compact and easy to store

Cons:

  • Plastic body may not be as sturdy as metal alternatives
  • Can be noisy at high speeds

The Wonderchef Galaxy 4-Pcs Grey Mixer Grinder is available on Myntra for Rs. 4,499.

Wonderchef Galaxy 4 Pcs Grey Mixer Grinder Wonderchef Galaxy 4-Pcs Grey Mixer Grinder

 

Morphy Richards Icon Superb Dlx 4-Jar Mixer Grinder

A sleek and efficient kitchen companion, the Morphy Richards Icon Superb Dlx mixer grinder packs a 750W motor, making it ideal for both wet and dry grinding. With four versatile jars and a hands-free operation feature, it ensures ease of use. The three-speed controller allows precision, while its non-slip feet add stability.

Pros:

  • 750W motor for high-speed grinding
  • Four jars for varied kitchen tasks
  • Hands-free operation for convenience
  • Non-slip feet for stability
  • Ultra max motor for durability

Cons:

  • Plastic body may feel less sturdy than metal options

The Morphy Richards Icon Superb Dlx 4-Jar Mixer Grinder is available on Myntra for Rs. 3,104.

Morphy Richards Icon Superb Dlx 4 Jar Mixer Grinder Morphy Richards Icon Superb Dlx 4-Jar Mixer Grinder

 

Borosil Supermax 750W Juicer Mixer Grinder

A compact yet powerful appliance, the Borosil Supermax comes with a 750W motor and three stainless steel jars for all your grinding and blending needs. Designed for efficiency, it features robust handles, highly efficient blades, and an ISI-certified build. The maroon finish adds a modern touch to your kitchen.

Pros:

  • 750W motor for powerful performance
  • Three stainless steel jars for durability
  • Modern and compact design
  • ISI-certified for safety
  • Two-year warranty on product, five years on motor

Cons:

  • Plastic body may not feel as premium as full-metal options
  • No hands-free operation feature

The Borosil Supermax 750W Juicer Mixer Grinder is available on Myntra for Rs. 4,013.

Borosil Supermax 750W Juicer Mixer Grinder Borosil Supermax 750W Juicer Mixer Grinder

 

Bosch Grey TrueMixx 1000W Mixer Grinder

A high-performance kitchen essential, the Bosch TrueMixx Mixer Grinder is powered by a 1000W motor and comes with four stainless steel jars for efficient grinding and blending. Its robust design ensures durability, while the wet and dry grinding feature makes it versatile for various culinary needs.

Pros:

  • Powerful 1000W motor for seamless operation
  • Four stainless steel jars for durability
  • Suitable for both wet and dry grinding
  • Compact design with sturdy build

Cons:

  • Bulkier compared to lower wattage models
  • No hands-free operation feature

The Bosch TrueMixx 1000W Mixer Grinder is available on Myntra for Rs. 7,234.

Bosch Grey TrueMixx 1000W Mixer Grinder Bosch Grey TrueMixx 1000W Mixer Grinder

 

Prestige Nakshatra Plus 750W Mixer Grinder

The Prestige Nakshatra Plus Mixer Grinder combines power and style with its 750W motor and sleek black-and-orange design. Equipped with three jars, it handles both wet and dry grinding with ease. A durable plastic body and sharp blades ensure efficient performance for everyday kitchen tasks.

Pros:

  • Powerful 750W motor for smooth grinding
  • Three versatile jars for various preparations
  • Sturdy plastic body with a modern look
  • Two-year warranty for reliability

Cons:

  • No juicer attachment included
  • Plastic body may not be as durable as stainless steel options

The Prestige Nakshatra Plus 750W Mixer Grinder is available on Myntra for Rs. 3,870.

Prestige Nakshatra Plus 750W Mixer Grinder 1 Prestige Nakshatra Plus 750W Mixer Grinder

 

Maharaja Whiteline Joy Elite 750W Juicer Mixer Grinder

The Maharaja Whiteline Joy Elite is a versatile kitchen essential with a 750W motor, four stainless steel jars, and a robust design. Equipped for juicing, wet and dry grinding, it ensures smooth performance for daily tasks. The sturdy handles and efficient blades enhance usability.

Pros:

  • 750W powerful motor for efficient grinding
  • Includes a juicer attachment for added functionality
  • Four stainless steel jars for different needs
  • Five-year warranty for peace of mind

Cons:

  • Plastic body may feel less premium
  • Slightly bulky design may take up more space

The Maharaja Whiteline Joy Elite 750W Juicer Mixer Grinder is available on Myntra for Rs. 3,299.

Maharaja Whiteline Joy Elite 750W Juicer Mixer Grinder Maharaja Whiteline Joy Elite 750W Juicer Mixer Grinder

Swiss Military Prime 750W Mixer Grinder

The Swiss Military Prime mixer grinder combines power and efficiency with its 750W motor and three stainless steel jars. Its red and black design adds a modern touch to any kitchen, while the sturdy build ensures durability. Ideal for wet and dry grinding, it delivers smooth results with ease.

Pros:

  • 750W motor for effective grinding
  • Three stainless steel jars for various uses
  • Stylish red and black design
  • Two-year warranty for reliability

Cons:

  • Plastic body may not feel as premium
  • No juicer attachment included

The Swiss Military Prime 750W Mixer Grinder is available on Myntra for Rs. 4,069.

Swiss Military Prime 750W Mixer Grinder Swiss Military Prime 750W Mixer Grinder

 

Havells Klassic 750W Mixer Grinder

The Havells Klassic mixer grinder delivers powerful performance with its 750W motor and three stainless steel jars. Designed in white and purple, it offers a stylish yet functional addition to any kitchen. Its sturdy stainless steel build ensures durability, making it ideal for wet and dry grinding.

Pros:

  • 750W motor for efficient grinding
  • Three stainless steel jars with varying capacities
  • Compact and space-saving design
  • Great value for money

Cons:

  • No juicer attachment included

The Havells Klassic 750W Mixer Grinder is available on Myntra for Rs. 2,599.

Havells Klassic 750W Mixer Grinder Havells Klassic 750W Mixer Grinder

Further reading: Juicer mixer grinder, best mixer grinder, Philips juicer, Bosch mixer grinder, kitchen appliances
Myntra Birthday Blast Sale: Top 10 Juicer Mixer Grinder Deals You Can't Miss
