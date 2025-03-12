Technology News
World’s First Modular Quantum Computer Operates at Room Temperature

Aurora is a modular quantum computer using photonic qubits, enabling room-temperature operation without complex cooling.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 12 March 2025 20:54 IST
Photo Credit: Xanadu/YouTube

Highlights
  • Aurora is the first modular quantum computer using photonic qubits
  • The system connects modules via fibre optics for scalability
  • It operates at room temperature without extreme cooling
A quantum computer capable of functioning at room temperature has been developed, marking a major advancement in the field. Named Aurora, the system operates using light-based qubits and connects multiple modules through fibre optic cables. This approach aims to address key challenges in quantum computing, including scalability, fault tolerance, and error correction. The technology, designed by Xanadu, a Toronto-based quantum computing company, demonstrates the potential for networked quantum computers that do not require extreme cooling measures.

Photon-Based Quantum Computing at Scale

According to a study published in Nature, Aurora is the first quantum system that operates at scale while being entirely photonic. Traditional quantum computers rely on superconducting qubits that require near-absolute zero temperatures to function effectively. These systems face significant challenges due to heat generation and complex cooling infrastructure. By utilising photonic qubits instead of superconducting ones, Xanadu's researchers have created a system that integrates seamlessly into existing fibre optic networks.

Networking Smaller Quantum Units

As reported, Christian Weedbrook, CEO and founder of Xanadu, explained that the industry's primary challenges lie in improving quantum error correction and achieving scalability. The system has been designed with smaller, interconnected modules rather than a single large unit. Speaking to the publication, Darran Milne, CEO of VividQ and an expert in quantum information theory, noted that while dividing a quantum system into multiple components may improve error correction, it has been seen whether this approach will ultimately reduce errors or compound them.

Potential Applications and Future Development

The system integrates 35 photonic chips linked by 13 kilometres of fibre optic cables. Researchers believe this framework could enable large-scale quantum data centres, facilitating applications such as drug discovery simulations and secure quantum cryptography. According to Xanadu, future efforts will focus on minimising optical signal loss in fibre connections to enhance performance.

Further reading: Quantum computing, photonic qubits, modular quantum computer, room-temperature quantum computing, Xanadu, Aurora quantum computer, fibre optic quantum network
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
