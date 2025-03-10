Kojima Productions has confirmed the release date of Death Stranding 2: On the Beach with a new trailer detailing more gameplay, a new character, new enemies and more. The action-adventure title will launch June 26, 2025, exclusively on PS5. Pre-orders for Death Stranding 2 will begin later this month on the PlayStation Store.

Death Stranding 2 Release Date Announced

The 10-minute-long release date trailer debuted at a special panel with Kojima Productions head Hideo Kojima at SXSW in Austin, Texas on Sunday. The trailer is cryptic as ever, featuring evocative visuals, combat and exploration gameplay and the game's new and returning star cast that includes Norman Reedus, Lea Seydoux, George Miller, Elle Fanning, Troy Baker and more.

Italian actor Luca Marinelli also joins the cast as Neil, with the trailer putting the character under a spotlight. In the extended cinematics shown in the trailer, Marinelli appears to resemble Solid Snake from Kojima's Meta Gear Solid series.

The trailer also introduces Magellan Man, a giant winged humanoid creature made from tar just like BTs from the first game, but with a ship fused to be his head.

Pre-orders for Death Stranding 2: On the Beach will begin March 17. The game will be available in Standard, Digital Deluxe and Collector's editions, which comes with a Magellan Man statue. Players who pre-purchase the Digital Deluxe Edition and the Collector's Edition will get early two-day access beginning June 24. For the rest, the game will launch on June 26.

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach is a direct sequel to 2019's Death Stranding, where players were tasked with slowly connecting fragmented human colonies in a post-apocalyptic United States. DS 2 will put players back into the shoes of Sam Porter Bridges (Reedus) as he travels across the world with his allies to save the planet from extinction. Death Stranding 2 was revealed at The Game Awards 2022.