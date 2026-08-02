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Ask Google Pay Explained: What It Is, Features, How to Use, and More

Ask Google Pay is powered by Google’s Gemini AI models, offering a conversational experience to users.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 2 August 2026 16:00 IST
Ask Google Pay Explained: What It Is, Features, How to Use, and More

Here's everything you need to know about the new Ask Google Pay AI chatbot

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Highlights
  • Ask Google Pay provides transaction insights to users
  • Ask Google Pay can breakdown complex financial terms
  • Ask Google Pay is rolling out to users gradually
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Google has been rolling out various updates, bringing new features to the Google Pay app, its digital payments platform. Building on this, the Mountain View-based tech giant launched Ask Google Pay for users in India with the aim to offer a conversational experience within the digital payments app. The update introduces a dedicated AI chatbot in the Google Pay app, which lets you get insights based on your past UPI transactions made through the app. The chatbot is powered by Google's Gemini AI models, bringing generative capabilities to the Google Pay app. Ask Google Pay can also create infographics, which are claimed to help you manage your finances better.

If you are wondering what Ask Google Pay is, how you can enable it on your phone, and how you can use it, we have prepared an explainer to help you with the same.

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What is Ask Google Pay?

Ask Google Pay is a dedicated Gemini-powered chatbot, integrated directly into the Google Pay app on your smartphone. The tech giant is currently rolling out the functionality in phases. As previously mentioned, Google aims to bring a conversational experience to its digital payments platform with the launch of the Ask Google Pay feature. Google claims that it will help users manage their finances better and help users become more fiscally disciplined.

With a text prompt, you can request Ask Google Pay to analyse your past spending. You can ask the Ask Google Pay chatbot to look at your last month's transactions, and the AI chatbot will then retrieve the data to generate various kinds of infographics, like a pie chart, and list the transactions based on categories. Ask Google Pay is also capable of providing its own observations.

ask google pay launch india google main

Further, the Ask Google Pay chatbot provides tips on how you can improve your spending patterns. It is capable of curating tailored offers and finding credit card options based on your financial habits. If you want to understand complex financial concepts, like compounding interest, SIPs, and credit scores, the chatbot can also simplify them. On top of this, you can also ask it to explain the differences between tax regimes.

To offer more personalised recommendations and suggestions, Ask Google Pay can refer to your transaction history and credit report data. It can understand and answer your queries in 10 Indian languages. You can use text or voice commands to use Ask Google Pay.

How to Enable Ask Google Pay on Your Phone

Ask Google Pay is an opt-in, which means that you will manually have to enable it. To turn it on, you can follow the steps mentioned below.

  1. Open the Google Pay app on your smartphone.
  2. Then, tap on the You button in the bottom-right corner of the screen.
  3. Navigate to the Settings menu > Privacy & Security > Data and personalisation.
  4. Here, you must toggle Personalisation within Google Pay on to enable Ask Google Pay.

How to Use Ask Google Pay on Your Phone

  1. Open the Google Pay app on your handset.
  2. Click on the Money button, which appears at the bottom of the screen.
  3. Now, tap on the Ask a question button, placed under the Ask About your finances section.
  4. Then, the AI chatbot window will appear. Here, you can ask any question with text, ask follow-up questions on a topic, and ask the chatbot to analyse your data.
  5. You can type text prompts, like "Analyse my spends from last week" and "What is the best card for my spends?".

1. Is my financial data safe if I use Ask Google Pay?

Google claims that your financial and transaction data remains secure if you use Ask Google Pay.

3. Why can I not see Ask Google Pay on my phone?

Google is currently rolling out the Ask Google Pay functionality in phases. You can expect to see the feature in the Google Pay app soon.

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Further reading: Ask Google Pay, Google Pay, Google, How to Use Ask Google Pay, How to
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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