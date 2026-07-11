How to Opt Out of Meta's Muse Image AI Feature on Instagram

Meta recently launched the Muse Image AI model, the first from the US-based tech giant's Superintelligence Labs. The AI model enables a new feature across Meta-owned social media platforms. With the added functionality, others can now mention your Instagram handle while generating an image using the AI-powered tool. The image generator can then use your “publicly available” content as a reference. These images can then be shared across social media platforms without your knowledge. This has raised privacy concerns, especially since your content is enrolled for reuse by default.

The company is also in the process of developing the Muse Video model, which would let users generate clips using your content. However, since the AI tool can only refer to publicly available content, you can restrict its access through various methods. For reference, you can choose to switch to a private Instagram account. Meanwhile, you can also disallow the reuse of your Instagram content from the settings menu.

If you are wondering how you can protect your Reels, posts, profile photo, and original audio from being reused with AI features on Instagram, we have prepared a step-by-step guide to help with the same.

How to Quickly Opt Out of Meta Muse Image AI on Your Instagram Account The simplest way to opt out of the Meta Muse Image AI feature on your Instagram account is to make your profile private. Follow the following steps: Open Instagram on your phone. Go to your profile page by tapping on your profile picture in the bottom-right corner. Tap on the three horizontal lines in the top-right corner to open the Settings and activity menu. Scroll down and navigate to the Who can see your content section. Click on the Account privacy button. Tap on the toggle next to the Private account banner to switch to a private profile. Now, click on the Switch to private button to confirm the action.

How to Opt Out of Meta Muse Image AI While Keeping Your Instagram Account Public

If you do not wish to switch to a private Instagram profile, you can follow these steps to opt out of the feature:

Open Instagram on your smartphone. Go to the Settings and activity section by clicking on your profile picture, appearing in the bottom-right corner of the screen > tapping on the three horizontal lines in the top-right corner of the screen. Now, scroll down to the How others can interact with you section. Tap on the Sharing and reuse button. Then, under the Allow people to reuse your content on Instagram with AI features at Meta section, toggle Posts (which includes your profile photo) and Reels to off. Now, scroll down further to the Allow people to create with and reuse your original audio on Meta AI section and toggle the Reels off.

How to Change Meta AI Settings for Individual Posts

Instagram also lets you disallow the reuse of specific posts and Reels with Meta's AI features. Follow these steps:

Open Instagram on your handset. Go to your profile page by tapping on your profile photo appearing in the bottom-right corner. Now, tap to open the post you wish to disallow reuse of with Meta's AI features. Click on the two horizontal lines appearing in the top-right corner of the screen. Tap on the Turn off reuse button. Then, on the pop-up message, click on the Turn Off button to confirm your choice.