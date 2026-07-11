How to Extend Your Laptop Battery Life on Windows 11 in India

You can extend your laptop's battery life turning on Energy Saver
Extreme temperatures can affect the battery life of a laptop
You can check battery status from the Settings app
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Battery capacities of laptops have increased in recent years. At the same time, the processors have become more efficient. Apart from the hardware solutions, Microsoft has focused on making Windows 11 more efficient. Together, these aspects help a new laptop offer a relatively long battery life. However, the user patterns have also changed simultaneously, requiring longer on-screen times. While a new laptop might meet your needs, older systems might not be able to deliver the same on-screen times as they once did. After multiple charge cycles, batteries lose the capacity to hold as much charge. Similarly, gaming laptops, with dedicated GPUs, also offer lower-than-expected battery life.
Hence, Windows 11 offers multiple ways through which users can extract the most battery life from their laptops. There are multiple methods available inside the Settings app of your Windows 11 laptop. You can choose to turn on energy saver, set a screen timeout for when your laptop is plugged in and when it is running on battery, restrict background activity for specific apps, and choose which apps automatically launch when you turn on your laptop. While other aspects, including temperatures, can affect your laptop's battery life, these methods help you extend your laptop's battery life regardless.
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening
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