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Top Phones Under Rs. 50,000 in India: Samsung Galaxy A37, Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ and More

Poco X8 Pro Max features a 3nm MediaTek Dimensity 9500s chipset.

Written by Nithya P Nair | Updated: 2 August 2026 08:00 IST
Top Phones Under Rs. 50,000 in India: Samsung Galaxy A37, Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ and More

Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 8500 chipset

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Highlights
  • Here are the new phones under Rs. 50,000 in India
  • All these models offer strong battery performance
  • Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ has a triple camera unit
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The mid-premium smartphone segment in India is a highly competitive category, with Android manufacturers offering watered-down features of their flagship models. Most models in this range have bright displays, the latest processors from either Qualcomm or MediaTek, and impressive camera units. We have previously listed some of the top picks in this price range, with models from brands like Google, Oppo, and Realme. Despite ongoing market issues, memory shortages, and rising component costs, companies have launched many new models in the under Rs. 50,000 price range in recent months.

Here we have covered some of the best smartphones currently available under Rs. 50,000 in the country. Our list includes the latest models such as the Samsung Galaxy A37 and Motorola Edge 70 Pro+, among others.

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Samsung Galaxy A37

Samsung Galaxy A37 is a solid option in this price range with a 6.7-inch full HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) Super AMOLED+ display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate and an IP68-rated build. It runs on the company's Exynos 1480 chipset and carries up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

samsung galaxy a57 a37 review inline 4

This Galaxy A series phone ships with One UI 8.5 interface based on Android 16. It is confirmed to get six generations of Android upgrades and up to six years of security updates. The Galaxy A37 features a 5,000mAh battery with 45W charging support. It carries a triple rear camera unit including a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 5-megapixel macro camera. It has a 12-megapixel selfie camera. 

Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.7-inch, 120Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: Exynos 1480 chipset
  • RAM and Storage: Up to 12GB RAM, up to 256GB storage
  • Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel (main), 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, 5-megapixel macro camera
  • Battery: 5,000mAh 

Samsung Galaxy A37 5G Price in India

The Samsung Galaxy A37 5G costs Rs. 41,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage versions cost Rs. 47,499 and Rs. 52,999, respectively. You can buy it in Awesome Lavender, Awesome Charcoal, and Awesome Graygreen shades.

Motorola Edge 70 Pro+

The Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ is another latest phone available in India. It was launched in June with a MediaTek Dimensity 8500 chipset. It features a 6.8-inch 1.5K (1,272 x 2,772 pixels) Extreme AMOLED display with up to 144Hz of refresh rate and up to 5,200 nits peak brightness. This model packs 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage. 

On the rear, the Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ has a triple camera unit including a 50-megapixel primary shooter, a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera and a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera. It has a 50-megapixel selfie camera. Further, the phone has IP68 + IP69 ratings. It has a 6,500mAh battery with support for 90W wired and 15W wireless fast charging.

Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.8-inch, 1.5K, 120Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8500
  • RAM and Storage: 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM, 256GB of UFS 4.1 storage 
  • Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel (main), 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera, 50-megapixel telephoto
  • Battery: 6,500mAh 

Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ Price in India

The Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ is currently offered with a price tag of Rs. 47,999 for the single variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It is available in Pantone Chicory Coffee, Pantone Stormy Sea, and Pantone Zinfandel colourways.

Redmi Turbo 5 

Redmi Turbo 5 is another smartphone with balanced features under Rs. 50,000. It has a 6.59-inch 1.5K (1,268×2,756 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and up to 3,500 nits peak brightness. The screen has Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. It ships with Android 16-based HyperOS 3, and is assured to get four years of OS upgrades and six years of security updates.

redmi turbo 5 design metal frame gadgets 360

MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra chipset powers the Redmi Turbo 5. It features a dual rear camera system, including a 50-megapixel primary shooter and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor. It has a 20-megapixel selfie camera. This Redmi phone has a 7,540mAh battery with support for 100W wired fast charging and 27W wired reverse fast charging. It has an IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K rated build. 

Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.59-inch, 1.5K, 1.5K, 120Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra
  • RAM and Storage: Up to 12GB RAM, 256GB storage 
  • Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel (main), 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera
  • Battery: 7,540mAh 

Redmi Turbo 5 Price in India

The price of the Redmi Turbo 5 starts at Rs. 37,999 for the base variant featuring 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage variant is priced at Rs. 40,999. You can buy this model in Asphalt Black, Nitro Blue, and Turbo White colour options.

Poco X8 Pro Max

Poco X8 Pro Max is a strong contender in this price range, equipped with a 3nm MediaTek Dimensity 9500s chipset. It has a 6.83-inch AMOLED display and carries 12GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB UFS 4.1 storage. It runs on Xiaomi's Android 16-based HyperOS 3. 

The dual rear camera setup of the Poco X8 Pro includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. It features a 20-megapixel front camera. This model offers an IP68-rated build for dust and water resistance. It has a 9,000mAh battery with 100W fast charging and 27W reverse charging. 

Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.83-inch AMOLED panel
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9500s
  • RAM and Storage: 12GB LPDDR5x RAM, up to 512GB UFS 4.1 storage
  • Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel (main), 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera
  • Battery: 9,000mAh 

Poco X8 Pro Max Price in India 

The price of the Poco X8 Pro Max starts at Rs. 42,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB variant. The 12GB RAM + 512GB storage model is priced at Rs. 46,999. It is available in Black, Blue, and White colours. 

Vivo V70

The Vivo V70 is the last model in this list. It has a 4nm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC under the hood, paired with 8GB LPDDR5x RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.1 internal storage. It has a 6,500mAh battery with 90W wired fast charging support. It has a 6.59-inch VM9 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 5,000 nits of peak brightness. It has IP68 and IP69 ratings. 

Zeiss-tuned triple rear camera unit is the key highlight of the Vivo V70. The camera setup includes a 50-megapixel primary shooter, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera, and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. It has a 50-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. 

3

The Vivo V70 has IP68 + IP69 ratings. It ships with Android 16-based OriginOS 6 and is confirmed to get six years of security updates.

Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.59-inch VM9 AMOLED, 120Hz 
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9500s
  • RAM and Storage: 8GB LPDDR5x RAM, 256GB UFS 4.1 storage
  • Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel (main), 50-megapixel telephoto sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera
  • Battery: 6,500mAh 

Vivo V70 Price in India 

The 8GB + 256GB model of the Vivo V70 costs Rs. 49,999. The 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage variant is priced at Rs. 53,999. It is offered in Lemon Yellow and Passion Red colourways.

1. What is the battery capacity of the Samsung Galaxy A37?

Samsung Galaxy A37 has a 5,000mAh battery unit.

2. Which chipset is used in the Redmi Turbo 5?

Redmi has packed a MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra chipset in this phone.

3. Which phone has the largest battery capacity in this list?

Poco X8 Pro Max has the largest 9,000mAh battery. It supports 100W fast charging and 27W reverse charging.

Redmi Turbo 5

Redmi Turbo 5

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Polished and premium IP69K-rated design
  • Dolby Vision, HDR10+ certified display
  • Software feels fluid and smooth
  • Gaming-grade performance
  • Bad
  • Loaded with preinstalled third-party apps
  • Spammy notifications and ads
  • Average selfie and ultrawide cameras
  • Gets hot when using the camera app
Read detailed Redmi Turbo 5 review
Display 6.59-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 7,540mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,268x2,756 pixels
Vivo V70

Vivo V70

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact and premium design
  • Bright AMOLED display
  • Decent battery life
  • Ultrasonic sensor
  • Improved software experience
  • Bad
  • The wide-angle camera is sluggish
  • Bloatware still there
Read detailed Vivo V70 review
Display 6.59-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6500mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,260x2,750 pixels
Poco X8 Pro Max 5G

Poco X8 Pro Max 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design
  • Bright AMOLED display
  • Great Battery Life
  • Top-notch performance
  • Bad
  • Cameras could be better
  • Bloatware heavy
Read detailed Poco X8 Pro Max 5G review
Display 6.83-inch
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 9000mAh
OS Android 16
Motorola Edge 70 Pro+

Motorola Edge 70 Pro+

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Decent performance
  • Smooth display
  • Decent daytime camera performance
  • Minimal thermal throttling even after hours of gaming
  • Near-vanilla Android experience
  • Bad
  • Sub-par battery life
  • Charging slower than the competition
  • Same design as budget Motorola phones
  • Lower price-to-performance ratio
Read detailed Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Extreme
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6500mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1272x2772 pixels
Samsung Galaxy A37 5G

Samsung Galaxy A37 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Looks similar to the S series flagships
  • Quick charging
  • Decent battery life
  • Bad
  • Expensive for the hardware the phone has to offer
  • UI is riddled with ads
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A37 5G review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 2340x1080 pixels
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Further reading: Redmi Turbo 5, Samsung Galaxy A37, Motorola Edge 70 Pro Plus, Poco X8 Pro Max, Vivo V70
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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