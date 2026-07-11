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How to Use a VPN Safely on Android in India: A Complete Guide

Google offers a built-in VPN that users can use on their Android devices, but you can also use a third-party VPN provider.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 11 July 2026 16:00 IST
How to Use a VPN Safely on Android in India: A Complete Guide

Here's how you can safely use VPN on Android in India

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Highlights
  • VPN reroutes your data through a secure network
  • VPN lets Android users access region-locked websites
  • You need to provide VPN information to add a network
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Privacy and security are two of the most prominent concerns among internet users, while many geo-blocked websites and services are only available in specific regions. While there are multiple ways you can protect your data, browsing the web over a secure virtual private network (VPN) is one of the more effective ways to do so.  While VPNs allows individuals to access websites anonymously, they also provide internet traffic encryption while using websites on public Wi-Fi networks. However, enabling an always-on VPN connection can improve privacy and reduce accidental exposure.

There are multiple VPN providers globally, and Google offers a built-in VPN manager on Android that can be used to configure these VPN connections, without installing a third-party app. Here's a step-by-step guide on how you can safely connect to a VPN on Android in India, by enabling an always-on VPN connection.

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What is a VPN?

A VPN, or a virtual private network, helps users browse the internet via a secure network. It creates an encrypted network connection between your Android device and your internet service provider's servers. Instead of transmitting data directly to the servers, it is rerouted through a secure and encrypted VPN. It is helpful when your Android device is connected to a public Wi-Fi and is vulnerable to cyberattacks. Since the transmission channel is encrypted, the chances of your data being stolen are reduced.

Wen your Android device is connected to a VPN, your device's IP address remains hidden from the websites you are browsing. Instead, the IP address of the VPN connection is shown to website hosts. This acts as an additional layer of privacy between your device and others on the network and website owners.

How to Add a VPN on Android?

  1. Sign up with a reputed VPN service and choose a plan.
  2. Retrieve the VPN login credentials from the service provider.
  3. Now, open the Settings app on your Android phone.
  4. Tap on the Network & internet button.
  5. Select VPN > tap the +  (Add) button in the top-right corner of the screen.
  6. Now, enter the information from the VPN app, which could include a username, password, and other relevant information.
  7. Tap Save.

How to Connect to VPN on Android

  1. Open the Settings app on your Android device.
  2. Navigate to the Network & internet > VPN.
  3. Select the VPN network you previously saved, referring to the above-mentioned steps.
  4. Tap Connect.

How to Enable Always-On VPN on Android

  1. Open the Settings app.
  2. Follow Steps 2 and 3 as mentioned above.
  3. Tap on the Settings button appearing next to the network you wish to connect.
  4. Toggle the Always-on VPN button on.
  5. Click on the Save button.

1. Do I have to pay to use a VPN service on Android?

You can use Google's built-in VPN service for free on Pixel Phones running Android 14 and newer, or pay for access to a third-party VPN service.

2. Is it safe to connect to a VPN on Android?

Yes, browsing the internet while being connected to a VPN is generally considered to be safe.

3. How do I know that my Android device is connected to a VPN?

Your Android device will display a "key" symbol in the status bar when your Android device is is connected to a VPN.

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Further reading: VPN, Android, Google, How to
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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