Despite ongoing memory crunch and rising component costs, smartphone companies are scheduled to launch new smartphones in the coming weeks. August already looks like a busy month, with companies like Google, Samsung, Xiaomi, and others set to launch new handsets. The upcoming launches appear to span across multiple price segments, ranging from flagship offerings such as the Pixel 11 series to more affordable options like the Redmi Note 17 5G. Here's a look at the smartphones confirmed to hit shelves this month.

Pixel 11 Series

Launch Date: August 12

Google's much-awaited Pixel 11 series will be revealed at the Made by Google event on August 12 with upgrades over the Pixel 10 models. Pre-orders for the series will start on the same day, and they will go on sale in India through Flipkart. The lineup will include the standard Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, and Pixel 11 Pro XL. They will be launched alongside the Pixel 11 Pro Fold book-style foldable smartphone. All models in the lineup are likely to run on the Tensor G6 chip.

Pixel 11 series could feature Samsung M16 OLED panels and a MediaTek M90 modem. They are believed to include a Titan M3 security chip. The Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, and Pixel 11 Pro XL are expected to feature 4,985mAh, 4,850mAh, and 5,115mAh batteries, respectively.

Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro 5G

Launch Date: August 3

Samsung enthusiasts in India can wait for the launch of the Galaxy F70 Pro 5G, which is confirmed to cost Rs. 25,999 for the base variant offering 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage versions are priced at Rs. 29,999 and Rs. 34,999, respectively.

Galaxy F70 Pro 5G is confirmed to feature a full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection. It is teased to run on a Snapdragon chipset and include a triple rear camera unit headlined by a 50-megapixel main shooter. It will include a 6,000mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging. The new phone will go on sale in India through Samsung India online store and Flipkart in Alpha Black and Aura Green colour options.

Vivo S2

Launch Date: August 6

The launch of Vivo S2 will mark the return of the Vivo S series in India. It is teased to come in black and white colours with a dual camera setup. Although the company has not announced specifications, leaks suggest it will run on an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Turbo chipset. It is rumoured to feature a 7,050mAh battery with 44W wired fast charging support. It is tipped to feature a 6.83-inch Curved pOLED display with 1.5K resolution and up to 120Hz refresh rate.

It could feature a dual rear camera unit including a 50-megapixel Sony IMX852 sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary camera. It may feature a 32-megapixel front-facing camera. This model may offer IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. The Vivo S2 is speculated to cost Rs. 51,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB onboard storage variant.

Redmi Note 17 5G

Launch Date: August 6

Adding to the excitement, the Redmi Note 17 5G with an 8,000mAh battery is also set to go official later in August. It will come with an AMOLED display. It will be available on sale in the country via Amazon and the Xiaomi India online store. The company has teased the phone in blue and pink colour options.

Photo Credit: Redmi

The Chinese variant of the Redmi Note 17 runs on a Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 chipset. It has a 50-megapixel rear camera unit and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. It is likely to be priced around Rs. 30,000 for the base variant with 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage.

Poco M8 Power

Launch Date: August 4

Customers in India can look forward to the launch of the Poco M8 Power. It will be available for purchase on Flipkart. It is teased to feature an AMOLED screen and an 8,000mAh battery.

The Poco M8 Power is expected to share hardware specifications with the Redmi Note 17. Therefore, we can expect this Poco M series phone to come with a 7-inch AMOLED display, Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 chipset, up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage.

Oppo A7 Pro Max

Launch Date: August 4 (China)

Smartphone enthusiasts in China can wait for the arrival of the Oppo A7 Pro Max. It is teased to be offered in Dark Mountains, Riding the Waves, and The Future is Bright (translated from Chinese) colours. It will be launched in 8GB + 128GB, 12GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 512GB RAM and storage configurations. It is now available for pre-order in China via the Oppo China online store.

Redmi K100 Series

Launch Date: August 11 (China)

The Redmi K100 series will include the Redmi K100 Pro and Redmi K100 Pro Max. The Redmi K100 Pro is rumoured to come with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip alongside up to 16GB RAM. It could feature an 8,500mAh battery with 100W charging.

Huawei Nova 16 SE

Launch Date: August 5 (China)

Huawei smartphone fans can wait for the Huawei Nova 16 SE, which is currently available for pre-reservations in China in a Cherry Blossom Snow Sky (translated from Chinese) colour option and a 256GB storage variant. It is speculated to feature a 6.84-inch LTPS display with a 1.5K refresh rate. It could ship with a Kirin 8020 processor and an 8,500mAh battery with 66W fast charging support.