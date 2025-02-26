Technology News
English Edition

How to Activate New Airtel 5G SIM: A Step-by-Step Guide

Learn the steps to activate your Airtel 5G SIM, eSIM, or restore a deactivated number quickly.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 26 February 2025 10:00 IST
How to Activate New Airtel 5G SIM: A Step-by-Step Guide

Photo Credit: Amazon

Here's how you can activate your Airtel 5G SIM by following these steps.

Highlights
  • Activate your Airtel 5G SIM by calling 59059 for verification
  • Set up an Airtel eSIM via SMS and scan the QR code for activation
  • Reactivate a deactivated Airtel SIM by visiting the nearest store
Advertisement

Airtel has rolled out its 5G services in various regions, offering high-speed connectivity and improved network performance. If you have recently purchased a new Airtel 5G SIM or upgraded from a 4G SIM, activation is required before you can start using the network. The activation process is straightforward and can be done via SMS, online portals or by visiting an Airtel store. Whether you are setting up a physical SIM, an eSIM or reactivating a deactivated SIM, this guide provides detailed steps to ensure a smooth activation process.

How to Activate Your New Airtel SIM Card

If you have purchased a new Airtel 5G SIM, follow these steps to activate it:

  1. Power off your phone and insert the new Airtel 5G SIM into the designated slot.
  2. Switch on your device and wait for the network signal to appear.
  3. Call 59059 from your Airtel number to complete the activation process. Follow the IVR instructions to verify your identity.
  4. Your SIM should be activated within a few hours. Restart your phone if necessary.
  5. Once activated, ensure that the Airtel network is available and that mobile data is functioning correctly.

If your SIM does not activate within 24 hours, contact Airtel customer support or visit a nearby Airtel store for assistance.

How to Activate Airtel eSIM

Airtel also supports eSIM activation, allowing users to activate a virtual SIM without requiring a physical card. The activation process varies slightly depending on the device.

For Android

  1. Check if your Android device supports eSIM by going to Settings > About Phone > SIM Status.
  2. Send an SMS with the text "eSIM" to 121.
  3. You will receive a confirmation SMS. Reply with "1" to proceed.
  4. Airtel will send a QR code to your registered email.
  5. Go to Settings > Mobile Network > Add Data Plan and scan the QR code to complete the activation.
  6. Restart your device to ensure the eSIM is activated successfully.

For iPhone

  1. Ensure Your iPhone Supports eSIM. Compatible iPhones include iPhone XR, XS, 11 series and newer models.
  2. Text "eSIM" to 121.
  3. Reply with "1" after receiving the confirmation message.
  4. Check your email for the eSIM QR code.
  5. Open Settings > Mobile Data > Add Data Plan and scan the QR code.
  6. Once the eSIM is installed, restart your phone to complete activation.

If the eSIM does not activate, contact Airtel customer service for assistance.

How to Activate a Previously Deactivated Airtel SIM?

If your Airtel SIM has been deactivated due to prolonged inactivity, follow these steps to reactivate it:

  1. Check the Deactivation Period. If your SIM has been inactive for more than 90 days, it might be permanently deactivated.
  2. Carry a valid government ID and visit the nearest Airtel store to request reactivation.
  3. Provide identity proof and address proof for verification.
  4. The SIM reactivation process may take 24 to 48 hours.
  5. Once reactivated, restart your phone and check if the network is available.

If your number has been permanently deactivated, you may need to purchase a new SIM and request the same number if available.

FAQs

What is the Airtel SIM activation number?

To activate a new Airtel SIM, dial 59059 from your new SIM and follow the IVR instructions for verification.

How do you check if an Airtel SIM is activated?

To check if your Airtel SIM is active, insert it into your phone and restart the device. If the network bars appear, the SIM is active. Alternatively, dial 121 to check the activation status.

How to keep an Airtel SIM active?

To prevent deactivation due to inactivity, use your Airtel SIM at least once every 90 days. Make a call, send an SMS or use mobile data to keep the number active. By following these steps, you can ensure uninterrupted connectivity with Airtel's 5G network.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Airtel 5G SIM, Airtel eSIM activation, Activate Airtel SIM
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
How to Activate Vodafone Idea (Vi) SIM Card: A Step-by-Step Guide
Income Tax Bill 2025 Clarifies Virtual Digital Asset Definition, Includes NFTs: Key Details
How to Activate New Airtel 5G SIM: A Step-by-Step Guide
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M16, Galaxy M06 5G to Launch in India on This Date
  2. Realme Neo 7x With Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched
  3. Google Pixel 9a Alleged Hands-on Video Showcases DesignÂ 
  4. Samsung Might Be Working on a 'Galaxy G Fold' With Three Folding Displays
  5. Apple's MacBook Air M4 Could Launch Soon With These Upgrades
  6. Poco M7 5G With Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC to Launch in India on This Date
  7. Realme Neo 7 SE With Massive 7,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Features
  8. Asus ROG Flow Z13 (2025) With Up to Ryzen AI Max+ 395 CPU Launched
  9. Snapdragon 8 Elite-Powered Phones Will Now Receive 8 Years of Updates
  10. Google to Replace SMS Authentication for Gmail With This Security Feature
#Latest Stories
  1. Ajith Kumar’s Vidaamuyarchi OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  2. Dil Dosti Aur Dogs OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  3. Asus ROG Flow Z13 (2025) With 13.4-Inch 2.5K Display, Up to Ryzen AI Max+ 395 CPU Launched
  4. Balatro Gets Surprise Release on Game Pass, New DLC Brings Assassin's Creed, Fallout Collaboration
  5. Realme Buds Air 7 With Up to 52 Hours Total Battery Life Launched: Price, Features
  6. Google Rolling Out Video Transcripts Feature for Google Drive, to Let Users View and Search Captions
  7. Samsung Galaxy M16 and Galaxy M06 5G India Launch Date Set for February 27
  8. Microsoft Testing a Free, Ad-Supported Version of Microsoft 365 Desktop Apps
  9. ED Uncovers Rs. 600 Crore Crypto Fraud, Seizes Rs. 2.18 Crore in Search Operations
  10. Indonesia and Apple Said to Agree on Terms to Lift iPhone 16 Ban
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »