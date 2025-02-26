How to Activate New Airtel 5G SIM: A Step-by-Step Guide

Airtel has rolled out its 5G services in various regions, offering high-speed connectivity and improved network performance. If you have recently purchased a new Airtel 5G SIM or upgraded from a 4G SIM, activation is required before you can start using the network. The activation process is straightforward and can be done via SMS, online portals or by visiting an Airtel store. Whether you are setting up a physical SIM, an eSIM or reactivating a deactivated SIM, this guide provides detailed steps to ensure a smooth activation process.

How to Activate Your New Airtel SIM Card

If you have purchased a new Airtel 5G SIM, follow these steps to activate it:

Power off your phone and insert the new Airtel 5G SIM into the designated slot. Switch on your device and wait for the network signal to appear. Call 59059 from your Airtel number to complete the activation process. Follow the IVR instructions to verify your identity. Your SIM should be activated within a few hours. Restart your phone if necessary. Once activated, ensure that the Airtel network is available and that mobile data is functioning correctly.

If your SIM does not activate within 24 hours, contact Airtel customer support or visit a nearby Airtel store for assistance.

How to Activate Airtel eSIM

Airtel also supports eSIM activation, allowing users to activate a virtual SIM without requiring a physical card. The activation process varies slightly depending on the device.

For Android

Check if your Android device supports eSIM by going to Settings > About Phone > SIM Status. Send an SMS with the text "eSIM " to 121. You will receive a confirmation SMS. Reply with "1" to proceed. Airtel will send a QR code to your registered email. Go to Settings > Mobile Network > Add Data Plan and scan the QR code to complete the activation. Restart your device to ensure the eSIM is activated successfully.

For iPhone

Ensure Your iPhone Supports eSIM. Compatible iPhones include iPhone XR, XS, 11 series and newer models. Text "eSIM " to 121. Reply with "1" after receiving the confirmation message. Check your email for the eSIM QR code. Open Settings > Mobile Data > Add Data Plan and scan the QR code. Once the eSIM is installed, restart your phone to complete activation.

If the eSIM does not activate, contact Airtel customer service for assistance.

How to Activate a Previously Deactivated Airtel SIM?

If your Airtel SIM has been deactivated due to prolonged inactivity, follow these steps to reactivate it:

Check the Deactivation Period. If your SIM has been inactive for more than 90 days, it might be permanently deactivated. Carry a valid government ID and visit the nearest Airtel store to request reactivation. Provide identity proof and address proof for verification. The SIM reactivation process may take 24 to 48 hours. Once reactivated, restart your phone and check if the network is available.

If your number has been permanently deactivated, you may need to purchase a new SIM and request the same number if available.

FAQs

What is the Airtel SIM activation number?

To activate a new Airtel SIM, dial 59059 from your new SIM and follow the IVR instructions for verification.

How do you check if an Airtel SIM is activated?

To check if your Airtel SIM is active, insert it into your phone and restart the device. If the network bars appear, the SIM is active. Alternatively, dial 121 to check the activation status.

How to keep an Airtel SIM active?

To prevent deactivation due to inactivity, use your Airtel SIM at least once every 90 days. Make a call, send an SMS or use mobile data to keep the number active. By following these steps, you can ensure uninterrupted connectivity with Airtel's 5G network.