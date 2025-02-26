How to Activate New Airtel 5G SIM: A Step-by-Step Guide

Photo Credit: Amazon
Airtel has rolled out its 5G services in various regions, offering high-speed connectivity and improved network performance. If you have recently purchased a new Airtel 5G SIM or upgraded from a 4G SIM, activation is required before you can start using the network. The activation process is straightforward and can be done via SMS, online portals or by visiting an Airtel store. Whether you are setting up a physical SIM, an eSIM or reactivating a deactivated SIM, this guide provides detailed steps to ensure a smooth activation process.
If you have purchased a new Airtel 5G SIM, follow these steps to activate it:
If your SIM does not activate within 24 hours, contact Airtel customer support or visit a nearby Airtel store for assistance.
Airtel also supports eSIM activation, allowing users to activate a virtual SIM without requiring a physical card. The activation process varies slightly depending on the device.
For Android
For iPhone
If the eSIM does not activate, contact Airtel customer service for assistance.
If your Airtel SIM has been deactivated due to prolonged inactivity, follow these steps to reactivate it:
If your number has been permanently deactivated, you may need to purchase a new SIM and request the same number if available.
What is the Airtel SIM activation number?
To activate a new Airtel SIM, dial 59059 from your new SIM and follow the IVR instructions for verification.
How do you check if an Airtel SIM is activated?
To check if your Airtel SIM is active, insert it into your phone and restart the device. If the network bars appear, the SIM is active. Alternatively, dial 121 to check the activation status.
How to keep an Airtel SIM active?
To prevent deactivation due to inactivity, use your Airtel SIM at least once every 90 days. Make a call, send an SMS or use mobile data to keep the number active. By following these steps, you can ensure uninterrupted connectivity with Airtel's 5G network.
