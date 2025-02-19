Technology News
English Edition

How to Activate Vodafone Idea (Vi) SIM Card: A Step-by-Step Guide

Learn how to activate your Vi SIM, switch to an eSIM, or restore a deactivated number with simple steps.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 19 February 2025 14:00 IST
How to Activate Vodafone Idea (Vi) SIM Card: A Step-by-Step Guide

Photo Credit: Vi

To keep your Vi SIM active and prevent deactivation due to inactivity

Highlights
  • Activate your Vi SIM via SMS, call, or store visit
  • eSIM activation available for Android & iPhone
  • Reactivate deactivated Vi SIM with simple steps
Advertisement

Activating a Vodafone Idea (Vi) SIM card is necessary to start using voice, data and messaging services on the network. Whether you have purchased a new SIM, upgraded to an eSIM or wish to reactivate a previously deactivated number, the activation process is easy. Vi provides multiple activation methods, including SMS verification, phone calls and in-store assistance. For users transitioning to an eSIM, a digital activation method is available for compatible smartphones. Those looking to reactivate an old SIM must follow specific steps to restore service. This guide explains each activation method in detail, ensuring you stay connected without hassle.

How to Activate Your New Vodafone Idea (Vi) SIM Card

When you acquire a new Vi SIM card, it must be activated before use. Vi offers multiple methods to facilitate this process:

Activate Vi SIM Card via SMS

  1. Place your new Vi SIM into your mobile device's SIM slot.
  2. Open your messaging app and type: SIMEX <19 or 20-digit SIM card number>. This number is printed on your SIM card.
  3. Send to message to 55199.
  4. You'll get a response with the last six digits of your SIM card number missing.
  5. Within two hours, reply to the message with the missing six digits.
  6. Your SIM will be activated within approximately 20 minutes.

Activate Vi SIM Card via Phone Call

  1. Place the new Vi SIM into your phone.
  2. Call 59059 from your Vi number.
  3. Adhere to the automated prompts to provide your identification details.
  4. After verification, your SIM will be activated within 24 hours.

Activate Vi SIM Card by Visiting the Nearest Vi Store

  1. Use the Vi store locator to find the nearest outlet.
  2. Bring valid identification documents to the store.
  3. The store personnel will guide you through the activation process.

How to Activate Vi eSIM

An eSIM is a digital SIM that allows you to activate a cellular plan without a physical SIM card. Vi supports eSIM activation for compatible devices.

For Android Devices

  1. Text eSIM to 199.
  2. You'll receive a confirmation SMS; reply with 'ESIMY' to confirm.
  3. After a verification call, a QR code will be sent to your registered email.
  4. Add eSIM to Device:
  •    Ensure your device is connected to Wi-Fi or mobile data.
  •    Navigate to Settings > Network & Internet > Mobile Network > Add Carrier.
  •    Scan the received QR code.

      5.Your eSIM will be activated within 30 minutes of successfully scanning the QR code.

For iPhone Devices

  1. Text eSIM to 199.
  2. Upon receiving a confirmation SMS, reply with 'ESIMY' to confirm.
  3. After a verification call, a QR code will be sent to your registered email.
  4. Add eSIM to Device:
  • Ensure your iPhone is connected to Wi-Fi or mobile data.
  • Go to Settings > Mobile Data > Add Data Plan.
  • Scan the QR code.

       5.Your eSIM will be activated within 30 minutes of successfully scanning the QR code.

How to Activate a Previously Deactivated Vi SIM

If your Vi SIM has been deactivated due to prolonged inactivity or other reasons, you can reactivate it through the following methods:

Contact Vi Customer Care:

  • Dial 199 from another Vi number or 1800 123 1234 from any other number.
  • Request reactivation of your deactivated SIM.
  • Provide necessary identification details for verification.
  • The customer care executive will guide you through the reactivation process.

Visit a Vi Store:

  • Locate your nearest Vi store using the store locator.
  • Bring valid ID proof and the deactivated SIM card.
  • The store executive will assist you in reactivating your SIM.

FAQs

What is the Vi SIM activation number?

The Vi SIM activation number is 59059. Once you insert your new Vi SIM into your phone, you need to call this number to start the activation process. The automated system will ask you to verify your details, including your identity and address. This number is toll-free and works only from the new Vi SIM you want to activate. If you face any issues while calling 59059, checking your network signal or restarting your phone might help. If the problem persists, visiting a Vi store may be necessary.

How do you check if a Vi SIM is activated?

To confirm whether your Vi SIM is active, insert it into your phone and try making a call or sending a message. If the call connects or the message is sent successfully, the SIM is activated and working. Another way is to check for network signals on your device—if you see signal bars with the Vi network name displayed, your SIM is likely active. You can also try enabling mobile data to see if the internet works. If none of these methods confirm activation, calling Vi customer care from another number and asking them to check the status of your SIM can provide clarity.

How to keep a Vi SIM active?

To keep your Vi SIM active and prevent deactivation due to inactivity, you should use it regularly. Making at least one call, sending an SMS or using mobile data within a set period which is usually 90 days helps maintain the connection. Recharging with a minimum prepaid plan or maintaining an active postpaid connection ensures the SIM remains in use. If you are traveling or not using the number frequently, making a small recharge periodically can prevent it from being deactivated. Once a SIM is deactivated due to inactivity, reactivation might not always be possible, so staying aware of usage requirements is crucial.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Vi SIM activation, Vodafone Idea SIM, eSIM activation
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Has 'Significantly Outperformed' Expectations as Sales Near 2 Million Mark
Income Tax Bill 2025 Clarifies Virtual Digital Asset Definition, Includes NFTs: Key Details
How to Activate Vodafone Idea (Vi) SIM Card: A Step-by-Step Guide
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Live Streaming for Free: Watch PAK vs NZ Online
  2. iPhone SE 4 or iPhone 16E Launch Today: Everything We Know So Far
  3. Samsung Galaxy A06 5G WithÂ MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC Debuts in India
  4. OnePlus Watch 3 With 1.5-inch LTPO Screen, Google's Wear OS 5 Launched
  5. Chhaava OTT Release Reportedly Revealed: Everything You Need to Know
  6. Google Pixel 9a High Resolution Renders Leaked; Show Visor-Free Design
  7. Oppo, OnePlus Might Be Testing a Massive 8,000mAh Smartphone Battery
  8. NASA Astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore Dismiss 'Stranded' Claims
  9. Nothing Confirms Key Camera Specifications of Phone 3a Series
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Reportedly Gets Log Video Recording Feature With One UI 7 Beta Update
  2. PS Plus Extra and Deluxe Subcriptions Get Up to 35 Percent Discount in India
  3. Pixel 9a High Resolution Renders Surface Online; Suggests Flat Rear Camera Module
  4. Apple’s AI-Powered Image Playground App Reportedly Has Bias Issues
  5. Gemini in Google Meet Can Now Suggest ‘Next Steps’ After Meetings
  6. Samsung Galaxy A06 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. OnePlus 13 Partners Instagram to Add Night Mode to In-App Camera
  8. Tesla to Reportedly Begin Selling Imported EVs in India by April, Showroom Locations Finalised
  9. George Lopez’s Last Stand-Up Special Muy Católico Premieres on Prime Video
  10. Dope Thief OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Brian Tyree Henry Starrer Crime Series
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »