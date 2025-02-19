How to Activate Vodafone Idea (Vi) SIM Card: A Step-by-Step Guide

Photo Credit: Vi
Activating a Vodafone Idea (Vi) SIM card is necessary to start using voice, data and messaging services on the network. Whether you have purchased a new SIM, upgraded to an eSIM or wish to reactivate a previously deactivated number, the activation process is easy. Vi provides multiple activation methods, including SMS verification, phone calls and in-store assistance. For users transitioning to an eSIM, a digital activation method is available for compatible smartphones. Those looking to reactivate an old SIM must follow specific steps to restore service. This guide explains each activation method in detail, ensuring you stay connected without hassle.
When you acquire a new Vi SIM card, it must be activated before use. Vi offers multiple methods to facilitate this process:
An eSIM is a digital SIM that allows you to activate a cellular plan without a physical SIM card. Vi supports eSIM activation for compatible devices.
5.Your eSIM will be activated within 30 minutes of successfully scanning the QR code.
If your Vi SIM has been deactivated due to prolonged inactivity or other reasons, you can reactivate it through the following methods:
The Vi SIM activation number is 59059. Once you insert your new Vi SIM into your phone, you need to call this number to start the activation process. The automated system will ask you to verify your details, including your identity and address. This number is toll-free and works only from the new Vi SIM you want to activate. If you face any issues while calling 59059, checking your network signal or restarting your phone might help. If the problem persists, visiting a Vi store may be necessary.
To confirm whether your Vi SIM is active, insert it into your phone and try making a call or sending a message. If the call connects or the message is sent successfully, the SIM is activated and working. Another way is to check for network signals on your device—if you see signal bars with the Vi network name displayed, your SIM is likely active. You can also try enabling mobile data to see if the internet works. If none of these methods confirm activation, calling Vi customer care from another number and asking them to check the status of your SIM can provide clarity.
To keep your Vi SIM active and prevent deactivation due to inactivity, you should use it regularly. Making at least one call, sending an SMS or using mobile data within a set period which is usually 90 days helps maintain the connection. Recharging with a minimum prepaid plan or maintaining an active postpaid connection ensures the SIM remains in use. If you are traveling or not using the number frequently, making a small recharge periodically can prevent it from being deactivated. Once a SIM is deactivated due to inactivity, reactivation might not always be possible, so staying aware of usage requirements is crucial.
