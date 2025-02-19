How to Activate Vodafone Idea (Vi) SIM Card: A Step-by-Step Guide

Activating a Vodafone Idea (Vi) SIM card is necessary to start using voice, data and messaging services on the network. Whether you have purchased a new SIM, upgraded to an eSIM or wish to reactivate a previously deactivated number, the activation process is easy. Vi provides multiple activation methods, including SMS verification, phone calls and in-store assistance. For users transitioning to an eSIM, a digital activation method is available for compatible smartphones. Those looking to reactivate an old SIM must follow specific steps to restore service. This guide explains each activation method in detail, ensuring you stay connected without hassle.

How to Activate Your New Vodafone Idea (Vi) SIM Card

When you acquire a new Vi SIM card, it must be activated before use. Vi offers multiple methods to facilitate this process:

Activate Vi SIM Card via SMS

Place your new Vi SIM into your mobile device's SIM slot. Open your messaging app and type: SIMEX <19 or 20-digit SIM card number>. This number is printed on your SIM card. Send to message to 55199. You'll get a response with the last six digits of your SIM card number missing. Within two hours, reply to the message with the missing six digits. Your SIM will be activated within approximately 20 minutes.

Activate Vi SIM Card via Phone Call

Place the new Vi SIM into your phone. Call 59059 from your Vi number. Adhere to the automated prompts to provide your identification details. After verification, your SIM will be activated within 24 hours.

Activate Vi SIM Card by Visiting the Nearest Vi Store

Use the Vi store locator to find the nearest outlet. Bring valid identification documents to the store. The store personnel will guide you through the activation process.

How to Activate Vi eSIM

An eSIM is a digital SIM that allows you to activate a cellular plan without a physical SIM card. Vi supports eSIM activation for compatible devices.

For Android Devices

Text eSIM to 199. You'll receive a confirmation SMS; reply with 'ESIMY' to confirm. After a verification call, a QR code will be sent to your registered email. Add eSIM to Device:

Ensure your device is connected to Wi-Fi or mobile data.

Navigate to Settings > Network & Internet > Mobile Network > Add Carrier.

Scan the received QR code.

5.Your eSIM will be activated within 30 minutes of successfully scanning the QR code.

For iPhone Devices

Text eSIM to 199. Upon receiving a confirmation SMS, reply with 'ESIMY' to confirm. After a verification call, a QR code will be sent to your registered email. Add eSIM to Device:

Ensure your iPhone is connected to Wi-Fi or mobile data.

Go to Settings > Mobile Data > Add Data Plan.

Scan the QR code.

5.Your eSIM will be activated within 30 minutes of successfully scanning the QR code.

How to Activate a Previously Deactivated Vi SIM

If your Vi SIM has been deactivated due to prolonged inactivity or other reasons, you can reactivate it through the following methods:

Contact Vi Customer Care:

Dial 199 from another Vi number or 1800 123 1234 from any other number.

Request reactivation of your deactivated SIM.

Provide necessary identification details for verification.

The customer care executive will guide you through the reactivation process.

Visit a Vi Store:

Locate your nearest Vi store using the store locator.

Bring valid ID proof and the deactivated SIM card.

The store executive will assist you in reactivating your SIM.

FAQs

What is the Vi SIM activation number?

The Vi SIM activation number is 59059. Once you insert your new Vi SIM into your phone, you need to call this number to start the activation process. The automated system will ask you to verify your details, including your identity and address. This number is toll-free and works only from the new Vi SIM you want to activate. If you face any issues while calling 59059, checking your network signal or restarting your phone might help. If the problem persists, visiting a Vi store may be necessary.

How do you check if a Vi SIM is activated?

To confirm whether your Vi SIM is active, insert it into your phone and try making a call or sending a message. If the call connects or the message is sent successfully, the SIM is activated and working. Another way is to check for network signals on your device—if you see signal bars with the Vi network name displayed, your SIM is likely active. You can also try enabling mobile data to see if the internet works. If none of these methods confirm activation, calling Vi customer care from another number and asking them to check the status of your SIM can provide clarity.

How to keep a Vi SIM active?

To keep your Vi SIM active and prevent deactivation due to inactivity, you should use it regularly. Making at least one call, sending an SMS or using mobile data within a set period which is usually 90 days helps maintain the connection. Recharging with a minimum prepaid plan or maintaining an active postpaid connection ensures the SIM remains in use. If you are traveling or not using the number frequently, making a small recharge periodically can prevent it from being deactivated. Once a SIM is deactivated due to inactivity, reactivation might not always be possible, so staying aware of usage requirements is crucial.