Airtel Revises New Voice and SMS-Only Recharge Plans: Check Updated Prices

Airtel's new 84-day and 365-day voice and SMS-only plans are now cheaper by Rs. 30 and Rs. 110, respectively.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 25 January 2025 15:40 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

Airtel has yet to issue an announcement related to its revised pricing for the prepaid recharge plans

Highlights
  • Airtel has silently updated its 84-day and 365-day prepaid recharge plans
  • These plans do not offer any data allowance
  • Airtel's data plans with the same validity cost Rs. 548 and Rs. 2,249
Airtel's voice and SMS-only recharge plan prices have been revised, days after the operator introduced new prepaid options for customers in compliance with Telecom Regulatory Authority of India's (TRAI) guidelines that were announced last month. The operator has silently updated the prices of both voice and SMS-only special tariff vouchers (STV), shortly after the TRAI said that it would examine the newly launched vouchers. The operator previously updated its existing STVs that included data allowance with the new recharge vouchers.

Airtel Voice and SMS-Only Recharge Vouchers Price in India

Earlier this week, Airtel announced a new STV priced at Rs. 499, with unlimited voice calls, 900 free SMS, and 84 days validity. Similarly, subscribers could also opt for a Rs. 1,959 recharge plan that has a longer validity of 365 days — it offered unlimited voice calls and up to 3,600 SMS. These plans have now been removed from the telecom operator's website.

Airtel's new voice and SMS-only plans
Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Airtel

 

Airtel's website now lists two new STVs that are cheaper than the ones it introduced a few days ago. The Rs. 499 voucher is now priced at Rs. 469, while the Rs. 1,959 plan will be available for Rs. 1,849. Subscribers who opt for these plans are eligible to receive the same benefits as the previously STVs.

There's no word from Airtel on why it slashed the price of its recharge plans. However, it's worth noting that a now-deleted post on X (via Hindustan Times) the TRAI stated that it was planning to examine the new vouchers offered by Airtel and Jio.

 “It has come to notice of TRAI that recently few service providers have launched voice and SMS only packs which will be reported to TRAI with in seven working days from the date of launch. The recently launched vouchers will be examined by TRAI as per extant regulatory provisions,” the regulator said.

Airtel's 84-day and 365-day STV vouchers with data allowance
Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Airtel

 

The TRAI has yet to issue a response to the change in pricing for the voice and SMS-only plans that were updated on Airtel's website on Saturday.

Airtel subscribers looking for a voucher that includes a data allowance will have to opt for either the Rs. 548 plan that offers 7GB of data with 84 days validity, or pay Rs. 2,249 for the annual plan with 30GB of data.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Airtel, TRAI, Airtel voice and SMS plans, Prepaid Recharge Plans
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Related Stories

Airtel Revises New Voice and SMS-Only Recharge Plans: Check Updated Prices
