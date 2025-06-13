Technology News
English Edition
  Google Updates Snapseed for iPhone and iPad With Faves Tab, Film Filters and More

Google Updates Snapseed for iPhone and iPad With Faves Tab, Film Filters and More

Users can choose from 31 new film filters inspired by classic film rolls.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 13 June 2025 12:38 IST
Google Updates Snapseed for iPhone and iPad With Faves Tab, Film Filters and More

Photo Credit: App Store

Snapseed is a free-to-download photo editing app available on the App Store

Highlights
  • Snapseed app version 3.0.0 brings several new features for iPhone, iPad
  • A new Faves tab allows saving editing tools for quick access
  • The update adds 31 new film filters inspired by classic analogue films
Google has rolled out a major update for its Snapseed app for the iPhone and iPad. It is said to be one of the biggest updates to the photo editor app in recent history after a few years of iterative changes. The Snapseed update introduces a fresh user interface with new tabs, a simplified icon, and controls that have been moved around. Users will now see their edit history in a new grid. Further, there are new film filters available which can be applied to photo edits.

Snapseed Update Features

The new features have been introduced with the Snapseed app version 3.0.0 for iOS and iPadOS on the App Store. Google's changelog states, “You might notice some new things sprouting around here. Not only did we freshen up the app to help make editing a breeze, but we also swat away some pesky bugs for a smoother experience.”

The first change we noticed is to the logo, which gets a new and simplified design. The existing leaf and a rectangular shaped element has been replaced by a sole green faceted leaf. Changes are also said to have been made to the logo's colour palette which now features a less diverse range of colours.

There's also a new Faves tab which lets you save editing tools for quick access. By adding this option to the middle of the bottom bar, in between Looks and Tools, Google has moved the export option to the top right corner of the screen in Snapseed.

For most settings, there is now an arc-based controller which can be swiped through from left to right to change values. Meanwhile, users can also swipe up and down to change editing adjustments. For example, when adjusting details in an image, this gesture switches between different image properties such as brightness, contrast, highlights, shadows, and warmth.

The Snapseed update also bundles new film filters. Users can select from 31 new filters which are said to be inspired by classic analogue film rolls including Kodak Gold 200, Fuji Superia 800, Polaroid 600, and Technicolor.

Snapseed, Google, IPhone, Ipad, App Store
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Google Updates Snapseed for iPhone and iPad With Faves Tab, Film Filters and More
