Technology News
English Edition

Airtel vs Jio vs Vi: Most Affordable Postpaid Plans Compared

Airtel, Jio, and Vi all offer unlimited voice calls with their cheapest postpaid plans.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 6 February 2025 16:47 IST
Airtel vs Jio vs Vi: Most Affordable Postpaid Plans Compared

Reliance's Jio offers a Rs. 349 postpaid plan

Highlights
  • Airtel, Jio, and Vi offer different affordable postpaid plans
  • Airtel’s Rs. 449 plan includes 50GB 5G data with rollover benefits
  • Reliance Jio offers access to JioCinema, JioCloud, and JioTV services
Advertisement

Major telecom providers in India such as Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone Idea (Vi) have recently been under intense scrutiny. This is due to them removing cellular data from select prepaid recharge plans in compliance with the mandate issued by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India's (TRAI) which requires service providers to offer specialised voice and SMS-only packs. Amidst the ongoing challenges, if you are a postpaid user and want to compare the most affordable postpaid plans of Airtel, Jio, and Vi, then we've got your back.

In this article, we help you decide which telecom provider amongst the aforementioned three offers the best benefits, validity, and value for their respective cheapest packs.

Airtel vs Jio vs Vi: Most Affordable Postpaid Plan

Check out the cheapest postpaid plans from Airtel, Jio, and Vi, offering the best value for your money.

Airtel Rs. 449 Plan

Airtel's most affordable postpaid plan is priced at Rs. 449. It offers unlimited local/STD and roaming voice calls and 100 SMS per day. Moreover, you get a total of 50GB of 5G data along with rollover, which means your unused data at the end of the month will be added back to the data allowance for the next month.

Airtel Thanks Rewards are also bundled with the Rs. 449 pack in the form of Xtreme Play — the telecom provider's video streaming app which offers movies, TV shows, web series, and live sports on Android, iOS, and web.

Jio Rs. 349 Plan

Jio's Rs. 349 postpaid plan is the most affordable and offers the best value for your money. It is an individual plan with 30GB of True 5G data, which, post exhaustion, costs Rs. 10/ per GB used. Alongside, you also get unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS/day. This plan offers the most value-added benefits too. You get access to the telecom provider's services such as JioCinema, JioCloud, and JioTV.

Vi Rs. 451 Plan

The Rs. 451 plan offered by Vi, dubbed Vi Max 451, is its most affordable option for postpaid users. It offers similar benefits to Airtel's Rs. 449 plan, including unlimited voice calls and 50GB of data. However, the telecom provider previously confirmed to Gadgets 360 that it is yet to introduce commercial 5G services in India, meaning that you will only be able to experience 4G network speeds.

Among the three, Vi offers the most choices when it comes to value-added services, although consumers can only select one. It provides options such as Vi Movies & TV, Disney+ Hotstar, Sony LIV, Sun NXT, EaseMyTrip, and Norton.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Airtel, Jio, vi, Postpaid Plans, postpaid offers, Airtel Postpaid Plans, Jio Postpaid Plans, Vi Postpaid Plans
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Google Pixel’s Random Stuttering Woes May End Soon as Developer Finds Custom Kernel Fix
Dor Play App With Support for 20+ OTT Subscriptions, 300+ Live TV Channels Launched in India

Related Stories

Airtel vs Jio vs Vi: Most Affordable Postpaid Plans Compared
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo V50 Leaked Images Suggest SoC, RAM Details Ahead of India Launch
  2. OTT Releases This Week: Game Changer, The Mehta Boys, and More
  3. OnePlus 13 Mini May Feature a Redesigned Rear Camera Setup
  4. Vivo X200 Ultra Leak Hints at Display, Rear Camera Specifications
  5. Realme P3 Pro Launch Date Announced, to Pack a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC
  6. Dor Play App With 20+ OTT Subscriptions, 300+ Live TV Channels Debuts in India
  7. Dark Telugu Mystery Thriller Now Streaming on Prime Video
  8. Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra With Snapdragon 8 Elite Chip Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Rolls Out February 2025 Security Patch for Android With 47 Fixes
  2. China Reportedly Considers Probe Into Apple's Policies, App Store Fees
  3. Blue Origin’s New Shepard NS-29 Conducts First Lunar Gravity Simulation
  4. US FDIC to Reevaluate 'Supervisory Approach' to Crypto-Related Activities
  5. Google Reportedly Internally Testing an AI Mode Feature for Search
  6. Dor Play App With Support for 20+ OTT Subscriptions, 300+ Live TV Channels Launched in India
  7. Oppo Find N5, Watch X2 Pre-Reservations Begin; Leak Shows How Thin the Foldable Is in Unfolded State
  8. Increasing Space Debris Risks Aircraft Collisions, Experts Warn
  9. Google Pixel’s Random Stuttering Woes May End Soon as Developer Finds Custom Kernel Fix
  10. BlackRock Said to be Preparing to Launch Bitcoin Exchange-Traded Product in Europe
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »