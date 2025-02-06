Major telecom providers in India such as Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone Idea (Vi) have recently been under intense scrutiny. This is due to them removing cellular data from select prepaid recharge plans in compliance with the mandate issued by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India's (TRAI) which requires service providers to offer specialised voice and SMS-only packs. Amidst the ongoing challenges, if you are a postpaid user and want to compare the most affordable postpaid plans of Airtel, Jio, and Vi, then we've got your back.

In this article, we help you decide which telecom provider amongst the aforementioned three offers the best benefits, validity, and value for their respective cheapest packs.

Airtel vs Jio vs Vi: Most Affordable Postpaid Plan

Check out the cheapest postpaid plans from Airtel, Jio, and Vi, offering the best value for your money.

Airtel Rs. 449 Plan

Airtel's most affordable postpaid plan is priced at Rs. 449. It offers unlimited local/STD and roaming voice calls and 100 SMS per day. Moreover, you get a total of 50GB of 5G data along with rollover, which means your unused data at the end of the month will be added back to the data allowance for the next month.

Airtel Thanks Rewards are also bundled with the Rs. 449 pack in the form of Xtreme Play — the telecom provider's video streaming app which offers movies, TV shows, web series, and live sports on Android, iOS, and web.

Jio Rs. 349 Plan

Jio's Rs. 349 postpaid plan is the most affordable and offers the best value for your money. It is an individual plan with 30GB of True 5G data, which, post exhaustion, costs Rs. 10/ per GB used. Alongside, you also get unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS/day. This plan offers the most value-added benefits too. You get access to the telecom provider's services such as JioCinema, JioCloud, and JioTV.

Vi Rs. 451 Plan

The Rs. 451 plan offered by Vi, dubbed Vi Max 451, is its most affordable option for postpaid users. It offers similar benefits to Airtel's Rs. 449 plan, including unlimited voice calls and 50GB of data. However, the telecom provider previously confirmed to Gadgets 360 that it is yet to introduce commercial 5G services in India, meaning that you will only be able to experience 4G network speeds.

Among the three, Vi offers the most choices when it comes to value-added services, although consumers can only select one. It provides options such as Vi Movies & TV, Disney+ Hotstar, Sony LIV, Sun NXT, EaseMyTrip, and Norton.