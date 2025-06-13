Technology News
Lava Storm Play 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 7060 SoC Launched in India Alongside Storm Lite 5G

The Lava Storm Play 5G and Storm Lite 5G are equipped with 5,000mAh batteries and support 18W and 15W charging, respectively.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 13 June 2025 13:13 IST
Lava Storm Play 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 7060 SoC Launched in India Alongside Storm Lite 5G

Photo Credit: Lava

Lava Storm Lite 5G (left), Storm Play 5G (right) have IP64 dust and splash-resistant builds

Highlights
  • Lava Storm Play 5G and Storm Lite 5G have 6.75-inch 120Hz HD+ displays
  • The handsets carry 50-megapixel Sony IMX752 primary rear camera units
  • Both Storm Play 5G and Storm Lite 5G have 5,000mAh batteries each
Lava Storm Play 5G was launched in India on Friday with a MediaTek Dimensity 7060 chipset alongside a Storm Lite 5G variant. Both phones are priced under Rs. 10,000 and will go on sale through Amazon later this month. The handsets pack 5,000mAh batteries each as well as 50-megapixel primary rear cameras. The Lava Storm Lite 5G comes with MediaTek's Dimensity 6400 SoC. Both Play and Lite versions join the vanilla Lava Storm 5G model, which was unveiled in December 2023.

Lava Storm Play 5G, Storm Lite 5G Price in India, Availability

Lava Storm Play 5G price in India is set at Rs. 9,999 for the sole 6GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration. Meanwhile, the Lava Storm Lite 5G is priced at Rs. 7,999 for the 4GB + 64GB option. Both phones will go on sale in the country via Amazon. The Play variant will be available for purchase starting June 19, 12pm IST, while the Lite model goes on sale from June 24 onwards.

Lava Storm Play 5G Specifications, Features

The Lava Storm Play 5G has a 6.75-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7060 SoC coupled with 6GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage. It will run on Android 15 out-of-the-box. 

For optics, the Lava Storm Play 5G will pack a 50-megapixel Sony IMX752 primary rear sensor alongside a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. The phone carries an 8-megapixel sensor at the front for selfies and video calls. It has a single speaker unit. 

Lava Storm Play 5G comes with a 5,000mAh battery with 18W wired charging support via a USB Type-C port. It has an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance. For security, it has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Lava Storm Lite 5G Specifications, Features

The Lava Storm Lite 5G is backed by a MediaTek Dimensity 6400 chipset paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of inbuilt storage. It has a 5-megapixel selfie shooter and supports 15W wired charging. Other features, including display, battery, build, operating system and main camera, are identical to the Storm Play 5G variant.

Lava Storm Lite 5G

Lava Storm Lite 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.75-inch
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Lava Storm Play 5G

Lava Storm Play 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.75-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Bitcoin Falls to $104,300, Most Altcoins See Losses Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

