How to Set Airtel Caller Tune Online: A Step-by-Step Guide

Airtel caller tune services allow you to personalise your calls by replacing the standard ringing tone with a song or message of your choice. Whether you want to showcase your favourite music, set a professional tone, or entertain your callers with a cheerful tune, Airtel offers a seamless way to do so. With multiple methods available, including the Airtel Thanks App, Wynk Music App, SMS, and direct copying from another user, setting up a caller tune is quick and hassle-free. This guide provides a detailed overview of how to activate, manage, and deactivate Airtel caller tunes, along with their benefits.

Set Airtel Caller Tune Via Airtel Thanks App

The Airtel Thanks App is a versatile platform that allows users to manage their Airtel services efficiently. Setting a caller tune through this app is straightforward:

Download and install the Airtel Thanks App is installed on your smartphone. It's available on both iOS and Android platforms. Open the app and log in using your Airtel number. On the home screen, locate and tap on the 'Hello Tunes' option. Explore the vast library of songs available. Once you find a tune you like, select it. Tap on 'Activate for Free' to set the chosen song as your caller tune.

This method provides a user-friendly interface, making it easy to personalise your caller experience.

Set Airtel Caller Tune Via Wynk Music App

Wynk Music, an Airtel-owned music streaming service, offers an extensive collection of songs that can be set as caller tunes:

Download the Wynk Music App from the App Store or Google Play Store. Use your Airtel number to register or log in. On the app's home screen, tap on the 'Hello Tunes' icon. Browse through the available songs or use the search function to find your preferred track. Tap on 'Activate for Free' to set the song as your caller tune.

Notably, Airtel offers this service free of charge to its users.

Set Airtel Caller Tune Via SMS

For those who prefer traditional methods, setting a caller tune via SMS is a viable option:

Identify the specific code of the song you wish to set as your caller tune. Type 'SET ' and send it to 543211. You will receive a confirmation message once the caller tune is activated.

This method is straightforward and doesn't require internet access.

Set Airtel Caller Tune By Copying Another User's Caller Tune

If you hear a caller tune you like when calling another Airtel user, you can copy it to your number:

While listening to the desired caller tune, press the asterik '*' key on your phone. Follow the prompts to confirm the activation of the same caller tune on your number.

This feature allows for quick adoption of tunes that catch your interest.

How To Deactivate Airtel Caller Tune

If you wish to remove your caller tune, Airtel provides a simple process:

Via SMS: Send 'STOP' to 543211. Via Wynk Music App: Open the app, navigate to 'Manage Hello Tunes', and select the option to stop the current tune.

Deactivation is immediate, and callers will hear the standard ringing tone thereafter.

Benefits of Using Airtel Caller Tune

Utilising Airtel's caller tune service offers several advantages:

Personalisation: Express your personality and preferences through music.

Entertainment: Provide an enjoyable experience for your callers while they wait.

Free Service: Eligible Airtel users can set and change caller tunes without any additional charges.

Extensive Library: Access a vast collection of songs across various genres and languages.

FAQs

Is Airtel caller tune free or chargeable?

Airtel offers free caller tunes to customers on prepaid bundles or postpaid plans of ₹129 and above. Users can set and change their Hello Tunes through the Wynk Music app without incurring additional charges.

How many times can we change the hello tune in Airtel?

There is no limit to the number of times you can change your Hello Tune. Users can update their caller tunes as often as they like using the Wynk Music app.

How can I set Airtel caller tune permanently?

Once set, a Hello Tune remains active for 30 days. To keep it active, users need to renew the subscription through the Wynk Music app every 30 days. This renewal process is free and ensures the caller tune remains active.

Can we set caller tune for a specific number?

Airtel's current services allow users to set a caller tune that plays for all incoming calls. As of now, there isn't an option to set different caller tunes for specific numbers.