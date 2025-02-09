How to Set Airtel Caller Tune Online: A Step-by-Step Guide

Photo Credit: Airtel
Airtel caller tune services allow you to personalise your calls by replacing the standard ringing tone with a song or message of your choice. Whether you want to showcase your favourite music, set a professional tone, or entertain your callers with a cheerful tune, Airtel offers a seamless way to do so. With multiple methods available, including the Airtel Thanks App, Wynk Music App, SMS, and direct copying from another user, setting up a caller tune is quick and hassle-free. This guide provides a detailed overview of how to activate, manage, and deactivate Airtel caller tunes, along with their benefits.
The Airtel Thanks App is a versatile platform that allows users to manage their Airtel services efficiently. Setting a caller tune through this app is straightforward:
This method provides a user-friendly interface, making it easy to personalise your caller experience.
Wynk Music, an Airtel-owned music streaming service, offers an extensive collection of songs that can be set as caller tunes:
Notably, Airtel offers this service free of charge to its users.
For those who prefer traditional methods, setting a caller tune via SMS is a viable option:
This method is straightforward and doesn't require internet access.
If you hear a caller tune you like when calling another Airtel user, you can copy it to your number:
This feature allows for quick adoption of tunes that catch your interest.
If you wish to remove your caller tune, Airtel provides a simple process:
Deactivation is immediate, and callers will hear the standard ringing tone thereafter.
Utilising Airtel's caller tune service offers several advantages:
Airtel offers free caller tunes to customers on prepaid bundles or postpaid plans of ₹129 and above. Users can set and change their Hello Tunes through the Wynk Music app without incurring additional charges.
There is no limit to the number of times you can change your Hello Tune. Users can update their caller tunes as often as they like using the Wynk Music app.
Once set, a Hello Tune remains active for 30 days. To keep it active, users need to renew the subscription through the Wynk Music app every 30 days. This renewal process is free and ensures the caller tune remains active.
Airtel's current services allow users to set a caller tune that plays for all incoming calls. As of now, there isn't an option to set different caller tunes for specific numbers.
