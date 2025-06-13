Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • iOS 26 to Improve Child Account Setup Process, Will Allow Parents to Share Child's Age Range With Apps

iOS 26 to Improve Child Account Setup Process, Will Allow Parents to Share Child's Age Range With Apps

Here are all the new parental control features coming to iOS 26 and the App Store later this year.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 13 June 2025 14:16 IST
iOS 26 to Improve Child Account Setup Process, Will Allow Parents to Share Child's Age Range With Apps

Photo Credit: Apple

Age range sharing (left) and Communication Limits on iOS 26

Highlights
  • iOS 26 will bring improved parental controls later this year
  • The company will let parents share their kid's age range with apps
  • Apple says Communications Limits will work with third-party apps
Advertisement

Apple has announced that it will introduce improved parental controls with its iOS 26 update later this year. A couple of days after its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDDC 2025) kicked off, Apple announced that it will improve the process of setting up Child Accounts. The company is also introducing more granular age ratings on the App Store, and parents will be able to share their child's age range with an app so that they only see age-appropriate content. Communication Limits will allow parents to approve contacts for children, a feature that will also be supported on third party apps.

iOS 26 to Enable Age Appropriate Protections for Teens by Default

The company explains in a newsroom post that it has streamlined the process of setting up a Child Account for children under 13. A child's account can be connected to a parent's Family group, which will automatically turn it onto a Child Account. This will allow parents to set up appropriate limits on content or screen time for their child's account, according to the company.

In order to protect younger users' privacy, parents will be able to provide apps with their child's age range (for example, 12 or Younger). Apps can use the new Declared Range API, which allows apps to automatically surface content that is appropriate for younger audiences. Apple says that the feature doesn't share a child's birthday and exact age range with third party applications.

The company's post also emphasises that these age ranges will allow younger users to access age-appropriate content, without sharing sensitive information with the App Store. Companies like Apple and Google have been facing pressure to verify the ages of younger users on their respective app stores in the US. Both companies have pushed back, stating that collecting younger users' information could have privacy concerns.

Apple is also expanding Communication Limits, enabling parents to approve requests from their children when they want to communicate with new phone numbers using the Messages, Phone, FaceTime, and iCloud apps. These requests will also be supported in third-party apps, if developers adopt the PermissionKit framework, according to the iPhone maker.

While Child Accounts are designed to protect users under 13, Apple says that it will also enforce similar "age-appropriate protections" for users under 17, even if they set up a regular Apple account. The company is also adding three new age ratings (18+, 16+, and 13+) on the App Store that allow apps to provide more precise age ratings for their apps. The company says these new ratings will arrive by the end of 2025.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: iOS 26, Parental Controls, iOS 26 parental controls, iOS parental controls, Apple, App Store
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Foxconn Sends 97 Percent of India iPhone Exports to US as Apple Tackles Tariffs

Related Stories

iOS 26 to Improve Child Account Setup Process, Will Allow Parents to Share Child's Age Range With Apps
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Lava Storm Play 5G, Storm Lite 5G Launched in India: Price, Availability
  2. BSNL to Reportedly Install One Lakh Additional 4G Towers Across India
  3. Vivo X Fold 5 Battery Capacity Revealed in Latest Teaser
  4. Sony Announces Limited-Period Discount on Audio Products in India
  5. Instagram Will Let You Re-Order Feed, Post Content Without Broadcasting
  6. Top Smartphones Under Rs 40,000 in India (June 2025)
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft Expands Copilot Vision With Highlights on Windows, Can Work With Two Apps Simultaneously
  2. Vivo T4 Lite 5G Price in India, Launch Timeline Leaked; Said to Pack 6,000mAh Battery
  3. Vivo X Fold 5 Confirmed to Pack 6,000mAh Battery; to Get Periscope Telephoto Camera
  4. BSNL to Reportedly Install One Lakh Additional 4G Towers Across India; Invites Public to Pitch Name for 5G Services
  5. Yahoo Adds New AI Features to Mail App in Attempt to Up Usage
  6. AMD Unveils AI Server as OpenAI Taps Its Newest Chips
  7. iOS 26 to Improve Child Account Setup Process, Will Allow Parents to Share Child's Age Range With Apps
  8. Foxconn Sends 97 Percent of India iPhone Exports to US as Apple Tackles Tariffs
  9. Lava Storm Play 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 7060 SoC Launched in India Alongside Storm Lite 5G
  10. Bitcoin Falls to $104,300, Most Altcoins See Losses Amid Israel-Iran Tensions
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »