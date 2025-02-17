How to Activate BSNL SIM Card: A Step-by-Step Guide

Getting your new BSNL SIM card up and running is essential to accessing calls, messages, and mobile data. Whether you have purchased a prepaid or postpaid SIM, the activation process involves a few simple steps, including tele-verification. Without activation, you won't be able to use network services. Enabling data services is crucial for internet access. This guide provides a detailed step-by-step process to help you activate your BSNL SIM and configure data settings correctly. You'll also learn how to keep your SIM active to avoid service interruptions. Follow these instructions to ensure a hassle-free activation experience.

How to Activate Your New BSNL SIM Card

Begin by carefully placing your new BSNL SIM card into your smartphone's SIM tray. If your device supports dual SIMs, it's advisable to use the primary slot for optimal performance. Turn on your smartphone and wait for it to detect the BSNL network. This may take a few moments. Once the network is detected, open your phone's dialler. Dial 1507 to initiate the tele-verification process. Follow the automated prompts to confirm your identity. You may be asked to verify personal details and choose your preferred language. Upon successful verification, you'll receive a confirmation message indicating that your SIM is active. The activation process is typically completed within 30 minutes to 2 hours. If activation is delayed beyond this period, it's recommended to contact BSNL customer care at 1800-345-1500 (for non-BSNL users) or 1500 (for BSNL users).

How to Activate Data Service on Your BSNL SIM Card

To enable internet services on your BSNL SIM, follow these steps:

Send an SMS with the word 'Start' to 1925 from your BSNL number. You will receive a confirmation message stating, "Mobile data service has been activated." In most cases, BSNL will automatically send the necessary internet settings to your device upon activation.

If you do not receive these settings, you can manually configure the Access Point Name (APN) by following these steps:

For Android Devices:

● Navigate to Settings > Network & Internet > Mobile Network > Access Point Names.

● Tap on Add or the '+' icon to create a new APN.

● Enter the following details:

Name : BSNL

: BSNL APN: bsnlnet

● Save the settings and select the newly created APN.

For iOS Devices:

Go to Settings >Mobile> Mobile Data Options > Mobile Network.

Enter the following details:

APN: bsnlnet

Leave other fields blank and save the settings.

After configuring the APN settings, ensure that mobile data is enabled on your device. You should now be able to access the internet using your BSNL SIM.

Maintaining the Active Status of Your BSNL SIM

To keep your BSNL SIM active and avoid deactivation, consider the following practices:

Regular Usage:

Make at least one chargeable call, send an SMS, or use mobile data periodically to demonstrate active usage.

Timely Recharges:

Ensure that you recharge your account before the validity period expires.

BSNL offers various prepaid plans with different validity periods. Choose a plan that suits your usage patterns and recharge accordingly.

Understanding Grace Periods:

BSNL provides a grace period after your plan's validity expires:

Grace Period 1 (GP1): Lasts for 7 days post-expiry. During this time, you can receive calls, and your balance remains intact.

Lasts for 7 days post-expiry. During this time, you can receive calls, and your balance remains intact. Grace Period 2 (GP2): Extends from the 8th day up to 165 days. In this phase, outgoing services are barred, and the balance may be forfeited.

Recharging during these grace periods can help retain your number and services.

Reactivation of Deactivated SIM:

If your SIM has been deactivated due to prolonged inactivity (beyond the grace periods), you can request reactivation by:

Visiting the nearest BSNL Customer Service Centre.

Submitting a written application along with valid identification and address proof.

Reactivation is subject to BSNL's discretion and may involve additional charges.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How do you activate your BSNL SIM?

To activate your BSNL SIM, insert it into your phone, dial 1507 for tele-verification, follow the prompts, and wait for the activation message. Restart your phone to complete the process.

How to keep BSNL SIM active?

To keep your BSNL SIM active, make at least one outgoing call, SMS, or data usage every 90 days. Regular recharges also help maintain an active status.

How long does it take for SIM card activation after tele-verification?

BSNL SIM activation usually takes a few hours after tele-verification, but in some cases, it may take up to 24 hours. If the activation takes longer, contact BSNL customer support.