How to Activate BSNL SIM Card: A Step-by-Step Guide

Getting your new BSNL SIM card up and running is essential to accessing calls, messages, and mobile data. Whether you have purchased a prepaid or postpaid SIM, the activation process involves a few simple steps, including tele-verification. Without activation, you won't be able to use network services. Enabling data services is crucial for internet access. This guide provides a detailed step-by-step process to help you activate your BSNL SIM and configure data settings correctly. You'll also learn how to keep your SIM active to avoid service interruptions. Follow these instructions to ensure a hassle-free activation experience.
To enable internet services on your BSNL SIM, follow these steps:
If you do not receive these settings, you can manually configure the Access Point Name (APN) by following these steps:
For Android Devices:
● Navigate to Settings > Network & Internet > Mobile Network > Access Point Names.
● Tap on Add or the '+' icon to create a new APN.
● Enter the following details:
● Save the settings and select the newly created APN.
For iOS Devices:
APN: bsnlnet
After configuring the APN settings, ensure that mobile data is enabled on your device. You should now be able to access the internet using your BSNL SIM.
To keep your BSNL SIM active and avoid deactivation, consider the following practices:
Regular Usage:
Timely Recharges:
Understanding Grace Periods:
BSNL provides a grace period after your plan's validity expires:
Recharging during these grace periods can help retain your number and services.
Reactivation of Deactivated SIM:
If your SIM has been deactivated due to prolonged inactivity (beyond the grace periods), you can request reactivation by:
Reactivation is subject to BSNL's discretion and may involve additional charges.
To activate your BSNL SIM, insert it into your phone, dial 1507 for tele-verification, follow the prompts, and wait for the activation message. Restart your phone to complete the process.
To keep your BSNL SIM active, make at least one outgoing call, SMS, or data usage every 90 days. Regular recharges also help maintain an active status.
BSNL SIM activation usually takes a few hours after tele-verification, but in some cases, it may take up to 24 hours. If the activation takes longer, contact BSNL customer support.
