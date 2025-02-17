Technology News
English Edition

How to Activate BSNL SIM Card: A Step-by-Step Guide

A complete step-by-step guide on activating your BSNL SIM and enabling data services for uninterrupted connectivity.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 17 February 2025 15:57 IST
How to Activate BSNL SIM Card: A Step-by-Step Guide

Photo Credit: BSNL

A complete step-by-step guide on activating your BSNL SIM

Highlights
  • Activate your BSNL SIM with an easy tele-verification process
  • Enable BSNL data services by configuring APN settings
  • Keep your BSNL SIM active by using calls, SMS, or data regularly
Advertisement

Getting your new BSNL SIM card up and running is essential to accessing calls, messages, and mobile data. Whether you have purchased a prepaid or postpaid SIM, the activation process involves a few simple steps, including tele-verification. Without activation, you won't be able to use network services. Enabling data services is crucial for internet access. This guide provides a detailed step-by-step process to help you activate your BSNL SIM and configure data settings correctly. You'll also learn how to keep your SIM active to avoid service interruptions. Follow these instructions to ensure a hassle-free activation experience.

How to Activate Your New BSNL SIM Card

  1. Begin by carefully placing your new BSNL SIM card into your smartphone's SIM tray.
  2. If your device supports dual SIMs, it's advisable to use the primary slot for optimal performance.
  3. Turn on your smartphone and wait for it to detect the BSNL network. This may take a few moments.
  4. Once the network is detected, open your phone's dialler.
  5. Dial 1507 to initiate the tele-verification process.
  6. Follow the automated prompts to confirm your identity.
  7. You may be asked to verify personal details and choose your preferred language.
  8. Upon successful verification, you'll receive a confirmation message indicating that your SIM is active.
  9. The activation process is typically completed within 30 minutes to 2 hours. If activation is delayed beyond this period, it's recommended to contact BSNL customer care at 1800-345-1500 (for non-BSNL users) or 1500 (for BSNL users).

How to Activate Data Service on Your BSNL SIM Card

To enable internet services on your BSNL SIM, follow these steps:

  1. Send an SMS with the word 'Start' to 1925 from your BSNL number.
  2. You will receive a confirmation message stating, "Mobile data service has been activated."
  3. In most cases, BSNL will automatically send the necessary internet settings to your device upon activation.

If you do not receive these settings, you can manually configure the Access Point Name (APN) by following these steps:

For Android Devices:

● Navigate to Settings > Network & Internet > Mobile Network > Access Point Names.

● Tap on Add or the '+' icon to create a new APN.

● Enter the following details:

  • Name: BSNL
  • APN: bsnlnet

● Save the settings and select the newly created APN.

For iOS Devices:

  • Go to Settings >Mobile> Mobile Data Options > Mobile Network.
  • Enter the following details:

               APN: bsnlnet

  • Leave other fields blank and save the settings.

After configuring the APN settings, ensure that mobile data is enabled on your device. You should now be able to access the internet using your BSNL SIM.

Maintaining the Active Status of Your BSNL SIM

To keep your BSNL SIM active and avoid deactivation, consider the following practices:

Regular Usage:

  • Make at least one chargeable call, send an SMS, or use mobile data periodically to demonstrate active usage.

Timely Recharges:

  • Ensure that you recharge your account before the validity period expires.
  • BSNL offers various prepaid plans with different validity periods. Choose a plan that suits your usage patterns and recharge accordingly.

Understanding Grace Periods:

BSNL provides a grace period after your plan's validity expires:

  • Grace Period 1 (GP1): Lasts for 7 days post-expiry. During this time, you can receive calls, and your balance remains intact.
  • Grace Period 2 (GP2): Extends from the 8th day up to 165 days. In this phase, outgoing services are barred, and the balance may be forfeited.

Recharging during these grace periods can help retain your number and services.

Reactivation of Deactivated SIM:

If your SIM has been deactivated due to prolonged inactivity (beyond the grace periods), you can request reactivation by:

  • Visiting the nearest BSNL Customer Service Centre.
  • Submitting a written application along with valid identification and address proof.

Reactivation is subject to BSNL's discretion and may involve additional charges.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How do you activate your BSNL SIM?

To activate your BSNL SIM, insert it into your phone, dial 1507 for tele-verification, follow the prompts, and wait for the activation message. Restart your phone to complete the process.

How to keep BSNL SIM active?

To keep your BSNL SIM active, make at least one outgoing call, SMS, or data usage every 90 days. Regular recharges also help maintain an active status.

How long does it take for SIM card activation after tele-verification?

BSNL SIM activation usually takes a few hours after tele-verification, but in some cases, it may take up to 24 hours. If the activation takes longer, contact BSNL customer support.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: BSNL SIM activation, BSNL tele-verification, activate BSNL SIM
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
US, UK Decline to Sign Onto Macron’s AI Summit Communique, Signatories Include India, China
Apple Introduces New Tool to Let Users Migrate Digital Purchases Between Two Accounts
How to Activate BSNL SIM Card: A Step-by-Step Guide
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo V50 With 50-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched in India: See Price
  2. OnePlus 13 Mini May Get a 6,000mAh Battery; Tipped to Launch in H1 2025
  3. Redmi Note 14 5G Gets a New Colour Option in India
  4. Vivo T4x 5G to Launch in India Soon; Price, Availability Revealed
  5. Xiaomi 15 Series Global Launch Date Set; Xiaomi 15 Ultra Design Leaked
  6. Bitcoin, Altcoins Fail to Break Out of Market Slumber Over Weekend
  7. Rekhachithram OTT Release Date: When and Where it Online?
  8. Realme Neo 7 SE, Neo 7x Officially Teased, to Launch Soon
  9. OpenAI Ditches Standalone o3 AI Model Launch, Teases a Unified GPT-5
  10. SpaceX Starship Prepares for Next Flight After Successful Static Fire Tests
#Latest Stories
  1. NASA SPHEREx Mission to Map Water Ice in the Milky Way for Life’s Origins
  2. Indian Game Adda Starring Elvish Yadav as a Host Now Streaming on JioHotstar
  3. Dhakshina OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Telugu Crime Thriller Online?
  4. Xbox Chief Phil Spencer Says He's No Longer Trying to Move Players on Other Platforms to Xbox
  5. Apple’s AI-Powered Siri Upgrade Reportedly Facing Delays Due to Bugs and Consistency Issues
  6. Realme Neo 7 SE, Neo 7x Officially Teased; Pre-Reservations Open in China
  7. HP Victus 15 With AMD Ryzen 8000 Series CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU Launched in India
  8. China Names Its Moon Spacesuit and Rover Ahead of Lunar Mission
  9. Spotify Music Pro Plan With AI Remixing, Exclusive Features in Development: Report
  10. The White Lotus Season 3 Now Available for Streaming on JioHotstar
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »