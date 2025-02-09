How to Set BSNL Caller Tune Online Using Different Methods

BSNL caller tune services let you personalise your calls by replacing the standard ringtone with a song or message of your choice. Setting a caller tune is simple whether you want to express yourself through music or share a cheerful greeting. BSNL offers various options to activate, manage or deactivate caller tunes, catering to diverse user preferences. There are different ways through which you can easily set a new ringtone on your BSNL number, including using the official app, sending an SMS, dialling specific numbers, or exploring the BSNL Tunes website. This guide details all these steps and the benefits of using BSNL Tunes.

Set BSNL Caller Tune Via BSNL Caller Tune Number

One of the simplest methods to set a caller tune is by dialling the BSNL Caller Tune number.

From your BSNL mobile, dial 56700 or 56789. Follow IVR Instructions Select a song from the available options. Confirm your choice to set the selected song as your caller tune.

This method is straightforward and allows you to choose from a variety of songs.

Set BSNL Caller Tune Via BSNL Tunes Website

BSNL provides an online platform where users can browse and set caller tunes.

Go to the BSNL Tunes website. If you're a new user, register with your BSNL number; existing users can log in directly. Use the search bar to find your favourite song or browse through categories. Click on "Set Tune" next to your chosen song. Enter your mobile number and confirm via the OTP sent to your device.

This online method offers a user-friendly interface to select caller tunes conveniently.

Set BSNL Caller Tune Via BSNL Tunes App

For smartphone users, the My BSNL Tunes app provides an intuitive way to manage caller tunes.

Install the My BSNL Tunes app from the Play Store. Enter your BSNL number and authenticate using the OTP received. Browse through the vast library or search for specific songs. Tap on your desired song and select "Set For All Callers" to activate it.

The app provides a comprehensive library and an easy-to-navigate interface for setting caller tunes.

Set BSNL Caller Tune Via USSD Codes

USSD codes offer a quick way to set caller tunes without internet access.

From your BSNL mobile, dial *567#. Choose your preferred language by entering the corresponding number. Navigate through the menu to select a song category. Pick your desired song from the list. Confirm your selection to set it as your caller tune.

This method is efficient and doesn't require an internet connection.

Set BSNL Caller Tune Via SMS

Setting a caller tune via SMS is straightforward.

Send BT ACT to 56700 to set the default BSNL tune. To set a particular song, send BT [Song Code] to 56700. To find a song code, send the first three words of the song (e.g., "Search Tum Hi") to 56799.

This method is simple and effective, especially if you know the song code.

How To Deactivate BSNL Caller Tune

If you wish to remove your caller tune, follow these steps:

Via SMS: Send UNSUB to 56700 or 56799. Via USSD: Dial *567# and follow the prompts to deactivate the service.

Deactivating the caller tune service is hassle-free and can be done at any time.

Benefits of Using BSNL Caller Tune

Utilising BSNL's caller tune service offers several advantages:

● Personalisation: Greet your callers with music or messages that reflect your personality.

● Variety: Access a vast library of songs across different genres and languages.

● Easy Management: Multiple platforms (app, website, USSD, SMS) to set, change, or deactivate tunes.

● Promotions: Occasional offers may provide free or discounted caller tune services.

Enhancing your caller's experience with a tune of your choice adds a personal touch to your calls.

FAQs

Can we change the BSNL caller tune?

Yes, you can change your BSNL caller tune at any time using the methods mentioned above, such as the My BSNL Tunes app, USSD codes, or the BSNL Tunes website.

Can we set a caller tune for a specific number?

Yes, BSNL allows users to set personalised caller tunes for specific contacts. This feature enables you to assign different tunes to different callers, making their calling experience unique. To set a caller tune for a specific number using the My BSNL Tunes app:

Launch the My BSNL Tunes app on your smartphone. Go to the 'Settings' section within the app. Choose the option to set personalised caller tunes. Select the desired song and assign it to the specific contact from your phonebook.

This personalised touch ensures that your special callers hear a tune chosen just for them.

What are the charges for BSNL Tunes?

BSNL's caller tune service is available for a subscription fee of Rs. 30 per month. Additionally, changing the song or renewing it incurs a charge of Rs. 12 per song, with each song having a validity of 30 days. It's advisable to check with BSNL's official sources or customer service for the most current pricing details.