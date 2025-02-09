How to Set BSNL Caller Tune Online Using Different Methods

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Hassan OUAJBIR
BSNL caller tune services let you personalise your calls by replacing the standard ringtone with a song or message of your choice. Setting a caller tune is simple whether you want to express yourself through music or share a cheerful greeting. BSNL offers various options to activate, manage or deactivate caller tunes, catering to diverse user preferences. There are different ways through which you can easily set a new ringtone on your BSNL number, including using the official app, sending an SMS, dialling specific numbers, or exploring the BSNL Tunes website. This guide details all these steps and the benefits of using BSNL Tunes.
One of the simplest methods to set a caller tune is by dialling the BSNL Caller Tune number.
This method is straightforward and allows you to choose from a variety of songs.
BSNL provides an online platform where users can browse and set caller tunes.
This online method offers a user-friendly interface to select caller tunes conveniently.
For smartphone users, the My BSNL Tunes app provides an intuitive way to manage caller tunes.
The app provides a comprehensive library and an easy-to-navigate interface for setting caller tunes.
USSD codes offer a quick way to set caller tunes without internet access.
This method is efficient and doesn't require an internet connection.
Setting a caller tune via SMS is straightforward.
This method is simple and effective, especially if you know the song code.
If you wish to remove your caller tune, follow these steps:
Deactivating the caller tune service is hassle-free and can be done at any time.
Utilising BSNL's caller tune service offers several advantages:
● Personalisation: Greet your callers with music or messages that reflect your personality.
● Variety: Access a vast library of songs across different genres and languages.
● Easy Management: Multiple platforms (app, website, USSD, SMS) to set, change, or deactivate tunes.
● Promotions: Occasional offers may provide free or discounted caller tune services.
Enhancing your caller's experience with a tune of your choice adds a personal touch to your calls.
FAQs
Yes, you can change your BSNL caller tune at any time using the methods mentioned above, such as the My BSNL Tunes app, USSD codes, or the BSNL Tunes website.
Yes, BSNL allows users to set personalised caller tunes for specific contacts. This feature enables you to assign different tunes to different callers, making their calling experience unique. To set a caller tune for a specific number using the My BSNL Tunes app:
This personalised touch ensures that your special callers hear a tune chosen just for them.
BSNL's caller tune service is available for a subscription fee of Rs. 30 per month. Additionally, changing the song or renewing it incurs a charge of Rs. 12 per song, with each song having a validity of 30 days. It's advisable to check with BSNL's official sources or customer service for the most current pricing details.
