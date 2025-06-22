Ghaati OTT Release Date: When and WHere to Watch Telugu Crime Drama Online?

Ghaati is an upcoming Telugu action crime drama movie that is finally ready for its theatrical release on July 11th, 2025. This movie stars Anushka Shetty and Vikram Prabhu in the lead roles. The plot revolves around an independent woman who, due to circumstances, turns into a weed trader, resulting in her gaining a name in this business. The movie is highly intense and will offer exceptional action sequences for the viewers. The movie is finally ready for release after long delays.

When and Where to Watch Ghaati

Ghaati will premiere in theatres on July 11, 2025. However, the OTT release is scheduled in the month of August. Amazon Prime Video has acquired the rights of streaming.

Official Trailer and Plot of Ghaati

This Anushka Shetty starrer is a crime drama that revolves around a woman who lives a peaceful life until the circumstances change her situation. She is further dragged into the business of weed, where she starts taking over it effectively and finally makes her name in the area. Ghaati is full of action sequences, and the twists and turns will keep the audience glued to their seats. Also, her transformation in this journey and rural crime make it a must-watch.

Cast and Crew of Ghaati

Ghaati has been written and directed by Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi. The movie stars Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishnan, Vikram Prabhu, Jagapathi Babu, VTV Ganesh, Ravindra Vijay, Larissa Bonesi, and more. The movie has been co-written by Sai Madhav Burra and Chintakindi Srinivas Rao. Furthermore, the cinematography has been done by Manojh Reddy, and the music composer is Nagavelli Vidya Sagar.

Reception of Ghaati

Ghaati is yet to be released theatrically and on OTT. However, it is expected to open with a good response, though. The IMDb rating is currently unavailable.