Ghatikachalam is a Telugu psychological horror movie that is written and directed by Amar Kamepalli. This movie revolves around a medical student who resides with his parents peacefully, until he starts hearing the demon's whispers in his mind. The spirit named Ghatikachalam eventually gained control of his mind and actions. What route they follow to escape is a must-watch. The horror sequences are outstanding, and the performances by the actors are remarkable. Now, after a successful theatrical run, the movie has finally landed on digital screens.

When and Where to Watch Ghatikachalam

This Telugu horror is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The viewers will need a subscription to watch the movie.

Official Trailer and Plot of Ghatikachalam

The film follows a teenage medical student, Kaushik, portrayed by Nikhil Devadula, who leads a peaceful life with his parents. However, his life turns upside down when a spirit, named Ghatikachalam, starts taking control of his mind. Soon, as Kaushik gets possessed by the spirit, his actions and behavior start getting impacted. And so, to escape from this evil spirit, his parents give their all to save their child. The star-studded performances and horror timings make it a must-watch.

Cast and Crew of Ghatikachalam

Written and directed by Amar Kamepalli, Ghatikachalam stars Nikhil Devadula in the lead role. The movie also features Durga Devi, Aarvika Gupta, Shaan Kakkar, Srinivas Kamepalli, Bhavanana Nagendraswamy, and more. The co-writers of the movie are MC Raju and Sreenivas Malkari. The music has been composed by Flavio G. Cuccurullo, while the cinematography has been done by SS Manoj.

Reception of Ghatikachalam

Ghatikachalam was theatrically released on May 31st, 2025, where it received a decent response from the audience and the critics. The IMDb rating of the movie is 8.0/10.