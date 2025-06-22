Technology News
English Edition

Ghatikachalam Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video: What You Need to Know About Telugu Psychological Horror Drama

Ghatikachalam is a Telugu Psychological horror movie that follows a medical student, who leads a peaceful life, until a spirit starts controlling his life. It stars Nikhil Devadulla in the lead role. The movie is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video in the Telugu language.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 22 June 2025 12:04 IST
Ghatikachalam Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video: What You Need to Know About Telugu Psychological Horror Drama

Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Vedeo

Ghatikachalam is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video in the Telugu language.

Highlights
  • Ghatikachalam is a Telugu Psychological horror movie
  • The plot follows a medical student possessed by a spirit who controls h
  • Streaming now, only on Prime Video
Advertisement

Ghatikachalam is a Telugu psychological horror movie that is written and directed by Amar Kamepalli. This movie revolves around a medical student who resides with his parents peacefully, until he starts hearing the demon's whispers in his mind. The spirit named Ghatikachalam eventually gained control of his mind and actions. What route they follow to escape is a must-watch. The horror sequences are outstanding, and the performances by the actors are remarkable. Now, after a successful theatrical run, the movie has finally landed on digital screens.

When and Where to Watch Ghatikachalam

This Telugu horror is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The viewers will need a subscription to watch the movie.

Official Trailer and Plot of Ghatikachalam

The film follows a teenage medical student, Kaushik, portrayed by Nikhil Devadula, who leads a peaceful life with his parents. However, his life turns upside down when a spirit, named Ghatikachalam, starts taking control of his mind. Soon, as Kaushik gets possessed by the spirit, his actions and behavior start getting impacted. And so, to escape from this evil spirit, his parents give their all to save their child. The star-studded performances and horror timings make it a must-watch.

Cast and Crew of Ghatikachalam

Written and directed by Amar Kamepalli, Ghatikachalam stars Nikhil Devadula in the lead role. The movie also features Durga Devi, Aarvika Gupta, Shaan Kakkar, Srinivas Kamepalli, Bhavanana Nagendraswamy, and more. The co-writers of the movie are MC Raju and Sreenivas Malkari. The music has been composed by Flavio G. Cuccurullo, while the cinematography has been done by SS Manoj.

Reception of Ghatikachalam

Ghatikachalam was theatrically released on May 31st, 2025, where it received a decent response from the audience and the critics. The IMDb rating of the movie is 8.0/10.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OTT, OTTRelease, Telugu, PrimeVideo, Horror, Psychological, Thriller, Movie, Ghatikachalam
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Save Nalla Pasanga Now Streaming on Aha Tamil: Everything You Need to Know About Romantic Web Series
Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Gets a Price Cut on Amazon: See Offer

Related Stories

Ghatikachalam Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video: What You Need to Know About Telugu Psychological Horror Drama
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Ghatikachalam Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video: Everything You Need to Know
#Latest Stories
  1. Ghaati OTT Release Date: When and WHere to Watch Telugu Crime Drama Online?
  2. Ghatikachalam Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video: What You Need to Know About Telugu Psychological Horror Drama
  3. China’s Dragon Man Skull Found to Belong to Denisovan Lineage
  4. Is Mars Really Red? A Physicist Explains the Science Behind Its Colour and More
  5. Scientists Spotted the Largest Comet Lying in the Solar System’s Outskirts with Outbursting Gases
  6. SpaceX Starship Rocket Explodes During Ground Test at Texas Launch Pad
  7. NASA Postpones Axiom Mission 4 Launch to Ensure Space Station Readiness After Repairs
  8. Doom: The Dark Ages Review: Rip and Tear, Medieval Style
  9. Save Nalla Pasanga Now Streaming on Aha Tamil: Everything You Need to Know About Romantic Web Series
  10. Yugi Tamil Movie Now Streaming on Aha: A Gritty Tale of Crime, Surrogacy, and Revenge
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »