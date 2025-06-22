Technology News
James Webb Telescope Spots Planet Formation in Harshest Known Galactic Environments

JWST detects planet-forming disk in extreme radiation zones, challenging old planet-formation theories.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 22 June 2025 19:00 IST
James Webb Telescope Spots Planet Formation in Harshest Known Galactic Environments

Photo Credit: NASA/Adriana Manrique Gutierrez

JWST reveals water and planetary birth in radiation-heavy disk 5,500 light-years away

Highlights
  • Webb spots planet-forming disk in extreme ultraviolet star-forming region
  • XUE 1 shows survival of disks under 100,000x more UV than Earth's sun
  • Water detected in disk despite extreme radiation, boosting habitability
Planets can even form in some of the most inhospitable parts of the galaxy – so says new data from the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST). While attempting to study the planets that may be forming within one of the Milky Way's most UV-rich star-forming regions, astronomers learnt that a planet-forming disk (dubbed XUE 1) has in fact been able to survive, despite extreme ultraviolet (UV) lightning that was once thought to be too harsh to allow planetary formation. The results expand the address in the universe where Earth-like planets may spawn.

Webb Telescope Detects Water in Planet-Forming Disk Exposed to Extreme UV Radiation in Deep Space

As per a report published in The Astrophysical Journal on May 20, XUE 1 orbits a young star in a region bombarded by UV radiation thousands of times more intense than what Earth's solar system has ever experienced. Researchers from Penn State and the Max Planck Institute observed the far-flung disk, at a distance of 5,500 light-years with JWST's Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI). Thermochemical modelling of the data established fundamental disk properties such as the temperature, density, and chemical composition of the gas.

Most remarkably, the mini disk contained water molecules — a key ingredient for life — despite the harsh radiation. The disk's inner regions, including where hard, rocky planets like Earth might form, are seemingly shielded from the dangerous UV radiation bombarding the outer layers, according to the researchers. This safe zone could enable Earth-like worlds to form in places long believed unlikely.

The JWST-based model used synthetic spectra to compare with observed data and uncover the chemical behaviour of the disk material. Before these observations, scientists expected such environments to be too disruptive for planet formation. But the new data paints another picture, showing that planet-forming disks may, in fact, persist and even prosper in UV-rich surroundings.

The finding revamps astronomers' view of how planets form and opens new possibilities in the search for habitable worlds. Scientists now suspect that not even extreme star-forming zones may be as deadly as they appeared to be. With more JWST research ahead, these cosmic nurseries may hold even more surprises — and more hope of finding Earth-like planets in other parts of the universe.

 

Further reading: JWST, planet formation, extreme star-forming regions, XUE 1, protoplanetary disks
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond.
