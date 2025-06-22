First Copy is an Indian drama web series that has finally landed on your digital screens. Written and directed by Farhaan P. Zamma, the show features Munawar Faruqui in the lead role. The show dates back to the 1990s in Mumbai, where a young man, post facing humiliation in his job, enters into a piracy business. As his empire begins to expand remarkably, a dedicated police officer is set to lead an operation to bring an end to this illegal business.

When and Where to Watch First Copy

First copy is currently streaming on Amazon MX Player. The series comprises 10 episodes and is watchable in the Hindi language.

Official Trailer and Plot of First Copy

This Munawar Faruqui starrer is a drama web series that is set in 1990s Mumbai. The series follows a young man who faces humiliation while working at a film production house. Post leaving his job, he enters into a piracy business, where he sets up an empire. Now, with the gain of money and witnessing success, he comes into the eye of a police officer. The dedicated police officer then sets an operation to dig into his illegal empire. Watch to know what he has to put on stake and what his business will cost him when he comes under the radar.

Cast and Crew of First Copy

The cast of the First Copy includes prominent names like Munawar Faruqui, Meiyang Chang, Gulshan Grover, Krystal D'Souza, Raza Murad, Saqib Ayub, and more. The series has been co-written by Junaid Khaleefa, who has also done the screenplay. The writer and director of the series is Farhan P. Zamma. The music composer of the First copy is Souvyk Chakraborty, while the cinematography has been crafted by Lawrence D'Cunha.

Reception of First Copy

This web series was released on June 20th, 2025, on Amazon MX Player, where it received a decent yet mixed response from the viewers and critics. The IMDb rating of the series is 6.6/10.