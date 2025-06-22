Technology News
English Edition

Azadi OTT Release Revealed Online: Where to Watch it Online?

Azadi is a Malayalam action-thriller drama coming soon in Tamil on Sun NXT.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 22 June 2025 16:07 IST
Azadi OTT Release Revealed Online: Where to Watch it Online?

Photo Credit: Sun Nxt

Azadi Malayalam Thriller to Stream Soon on Sun NXT – Starring Sreenath Bhasi & Raveena Ravi

Highlights
  • Malayalam Movie Azadi, releasing soon on the OTT Sun NXT
  • Hospital-based jailbreak thriller explores themes of justice, freedom
  • Stars Sreenath Bhasi, Raveena Ravi, Lal, and Vani Viswanath in lead roles
Advertisement

Azadi is a Malayalam-oriented film where there is hospital-bound jailbreak drama involved. It further voices the themes of freedom, justice, revenge, family ties and survival. The story is packed with action, thriller and emotions where a pregnant woman, Ganga, is admitted to a medical college, her husband, Raghu, hires insiders to set up her very daring escape, which too within a single day. The tension in the film keeps you bound to the story in a blended manner of suspense and emotions.

When and Where to Watch Azadi

As per the official teasers, it is confirmed that it will be released on SUN NXT soon, but the date is still not known. However, it is going to release on Manorama Max on June 27.

Trailer and Plot of Azadi

The teaser of Azadi gives a glimpse into the hospital, where there is drama of survival. Raveena, a well-known voice actor, plays the role of an expectant mother who plans with time to kill the son of an influential political leader in his own home. Lal is playing the role of her father, who is seeking retribution for her daughter. Sreenath Bhasi helps her get out of jail. Vani Viswanath portrays the role of a police officer in this thrilling genre narrative.

Cast and Crew of Azadi

Jo George is making his debut as the director of this movie, and also plays Saiju Kurup in a role. Other cast members are Gilu Joseph, Vijayakumar, Mala Parvathi, Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Asha Madathil, T G Ravi, Rajesh Sharma, Shobi Thilakan, and Boban Samuel. The thriller screenplay has been written by the director Sagar. The film has been financed by Faizal Raja under the label of Little Crew Production.

Reception

The movie has got blended views from the critics and audience, with an IMDb rating of 8.2 out of 10. The gripping storyline, which is filled with emotions, actions, and suspense, is commendable to watch.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Azadi Malayalam Movie, Sun NXT Tamil Movies, Sreenath Bhasi
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
First Copy Now Streaming on Amazon MX Player: Everything You Need to Know About Munawar Faruqui Starrer Drama Series
Azadi OTT Release Revealed Online: Where to Watch it Online?
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. First Copy Now Streaming Online: Know More About Cast, Plot, and More
#Latest Stories
  1. Massive X-Class Solar Flare Erupts, Causing Widespread Pacific Radio Blackouts
  2. Azadi OTT Release Revealed Online: Where to Watch it Online?
  3. First Copy Now Streaming on Amazon MX Player: Everything You Need to Know About Munawar Faruqui Starrer Drama Series
  4. Vir Das: Fool Volume OTT Release Date Revealed: Know When and Where to Watch
  5. Ghaati OTT Release Date: When and WHere to Watch Telugu Crime Drama Online?
  6. Ghatikachalam Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video: What You Need to Know About Telugu Psychological Horror Drama
  7. China’s Dragon Man Skull Found to Belong to Denisovan Lineage
  8. Is Mars Really Red? A Physicist Explains the Science Behind Its Colour and More
  9. Scientists Spotted the Largest Comet Lying in the Solar System’s Outskirts with Outbursting Gases
  10. SpaceX Starship Rocket Explodes During Ground Test at Texas Launch Pad
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »