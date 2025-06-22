Azadi OTT Release Revealed Online: Where to Watch it Online?

Azadi is a Malayalam-oriented film where there is hospital-bound jailbreak drama involved. It further voices the themes of freedom, justice, revenge, family ties and survival. The story is packed with action, thriller and emotions where a pregnant woman, Ganga, is admitted to a medical college, her husband, Raghu, hires insiders to set up her very daring escape, which too within a single day. The tension in the film keeps you bound to the story in a blended manner of suspense and emotions.

When and Where to Watch Azadi

As per the official teasers, it is confirmed that it will be released on SUN NXT soon, but the date is still not known. However, it is going to release on Manorama Max on June 27.

Trailer and Plot of Azadi

The teaser of Azadi gives a glimpse into the hospital, where there is drama of survival. Raveena, a well-known voice actor, plays the role of an expectant mother who plans with time to kill the son of an influential political leader in his own home. Lal is playing the role of her father, who is seeking retribution for her daughter. Sreenath Bhasi helps her get out of jail. Vani Viswanath portrays the role of a police officer in this thrilling genre narrative.

Cast and Crew of Azadi

Jo George is making his debut as the director of this movie, and also plays Saiju Kurup in a role. Other cast members are Gilu Joseph, Vijayakumar, Mala Parvathi, Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Asha Madathil, T G Ravi, Rajesh Sharma, Shobi Thilakan, and Boban Samuel. The thriller screenplay has been written by the director Sagar. The film has been financed by Faizal Raja under the label of Little Crew Production.

Reception

The movie has got blended views from the critics and audience, with an IMDb rating of 8.2 out of 10. The gripping storyline, which is filled with emotions, actions, and suspense, is commendable to watch.