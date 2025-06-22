Vir Das: Fool Volume OTT Release Date Revealed: Know When and Where to Watch

Vir Das, the International Emmy-winning comedian, is back with his new show, Fool Volume. The show has been performed, written, and directed by Vir Das himself. However, this time, the plot of the show will be more on the personal front as Vir Das has shared of losing his voice, just two months before the shoot. The show has been rewritten and will focus on the importance of owning your own voice. This show will soon land on your digital screens.

When and Where to Watch Vir Das: Fool Volume

The viewers can watch Vir Das: Fool Volume on Netflix from July 18, 2025, onwards. A subscription is required to watch the show.

Official Trailer and Plot of Vir Das: Fool Volume

This Netflix Original follows Vir Das delivering an outstanding comic performance, but with a thought-provoking twist. This show is set to go personal this season as it has been rewritten. Vir Das, the star of the show, recently lost his voice, two months before shooting. That's when the show's concept was made more personal. Fool Volume will be a blend of comedy, humor, and sensitivity. Also, he will focus on the importance of having a voice and how the mind speaks volumes when your throat can't.

Cast and Crew of Vir Das: Fool Volume

This show has been written, directed, and produced by Vir Das. Also, he himself will lead the show as a host. Apart from this, Baylon Fonseca is the face behind the sound department. Likewise, Sreejith Mohanan is the man behind the editorial department.

Reception of Vir Das: Fool Volume

Vir Das: Fool Volume is yet to release on the digital screens. However, considering the plot and popularity of Vir Das, this show is expected to receive a heartwarming response from the viewers. The IMDb rating is not available.