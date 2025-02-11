BSNL Message Centre Number: Full List of All BSNL SMS Center Numbers

The Short Message Service Centre (SMSC) is a pivotal component in mobile networks, ensuring the efficient routing and delivery of SMS messages. For BSNL users, configuring the correct Message Centre Number is essential to guarantee seamless transmission and reception of text messages. An incorrect or outdated SMSC number can lead to failures in message delivery, causing inconvenience to users. This comprehensive guide provides an updated list of BSNL Message Centre Numbers for all Indian states and union territories, along with detailed instructions on how to modify them if necessary.

BSNL Message Centre Numbers for All States and Union Territories

Below is a comprehensive list of BSNL Message Centre Numbers categorised by state and union territory:

State/Union Territory Message Centre Number Andhra Pradesh +91 9442009997 Arunachal Pradesh +91 9434099997 Assam +91 9434099997 Bihar +91 9434099997 Chhattisgarh +91 9422099997 Goa +91 9422099997 Gujarat +91 9422099997 Haryana +91 9417099997 Himachal Pradesh +91 9417099997 Jammu and Kashmir +91 9417099997 Jharkhand +91 9434099997 Karnataka +91 9442099997 Kerala +91 9442099997 Madhya Pradesh +91 9422099997 Maharashtra +91 9422099997 Manipur +91 9434099997 Meghalaya +91 9434099997 Mizoram +91 9434099997 Nagaland +91 9434099997 Odisha +91 9434099997 Punjab +91 9417099997 Rajasthan +91 9417099997 Sikkim +91 9434099997 Tamil Nadu +91 9442099997 Telangana +91 9442099997 Tripura +91 9434099997 Uttar Pradesh (East) +91 9417099997 Uttar Pradesh (West) +91 9417099997 Uttarakhand +91 9417099997 West Bengal +91 9434099997 Andaman and Nicobar Islands +91 9434099997 Chandigarh +91 9417099997 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu +91 9422099997 Lakshadweep +91 9442099997 Delhi +91 9417099997 Puducherry +91 9442099997

Note: In regions where the Message Centre Number is not explicitly specified, users can try using the numbers designated for neighbouring states or contact BSNL customer support for assistance. We have also written the numbers of the neighbouring states for contacts that were not specified.

How to Change BSNL SMS Centre Number

If you're experiencing issues with sending or receiving SMS, it might be due to an incorrect Message Centre Number configuration. Here's how you can change it:

Change BSNL Message Centre Number via USSD Code

Open the Phone app on your device. Dial ##4636## to access the testing menu. Select Phone Information. Scroll down to find the SMSC field. Tap Refresh to view the current SMSC number. Enter the correct BSNL Message Centre Number for your state or union territory. Tap Update to save the changes.

Change BSNL Message Centre Number via Message Settings

Open the default messaging app on your device. Tap on the menu icon (three dots) and select Settings. Navigate to More Settings or Advanced Settings. Select Text Messages or SMS. Locate the Message Centre option. Enter the appropriate BSNL Message Centre Number for your state or union territory. Save the changes.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the benefits of using the BSNL Message Centre/SMS Centre Number?

The Message Centre Number ensures that your SMS messages are routed correctly through the network. An accurate configuration guarantees timely delivery and receipt of messages. Incorrect settings can lead to failures in sending or receiving SMS.

Can a BSNL SIM receive SMS internationally?

Yes, BSNL SIM cards can receive SMS from international numbers, provided international roaming services are active and the handset supports global text messaging. Ensure that your device is compatible and that international services are enabled on your SIM.

What is the BSNL customer message number?

The BSNL customer message number, also known as the Message Centre Number, varies by state and union territory. Refer to the state-wise and union territory-wise list provided above to find the appropriate number for your region.