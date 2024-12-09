Technology News
How To Apply For Pan 2.0 with QR Code Online: Check Benefits, Documents Required, and More

Discover how PAN 2.0 simplifies financial compliance with QR codes, faster processes, and digital services

Updated: 9 December 2024 15:41 IST
How To Apply For Pan 2.0 with QR Code Online: Check Benefits, Documents Required, and More

Photo Credit: Pixabay/ Bikashjit Kotwar

Here's how you can apply PAN 2.0 using different methods.

Highlights
  • PAN 2.0 offers QR code-based verification and digital updates
  • Learn the step-by-step process to apply via NSDL or UTIITSL
  • Check eligibility, required documents, and the benefits of PAN 2.0
India's Income Tax Department has launched PAN 2.0, an upgraded version of the Permanent Account Number card. The newly introduced system brings enhanced accessibility, ensures secure data storage and streamlines application and verification processes. Interestingly, the new PAN Card now also incorporates a QR code and offers a host of digital functionalities. The card offers e-PANs delivered directly to applicants' emails at no charge, with additional options for physical PAN cards for a nominal fee. This comprehensive guide covers everything you need to know about PAN 2.0, from the application process to its benefits and eligibility criteria.

What is the PAN 2.0?

PAN 2.0, referred to as the next-generation PAN card, is a technological upgrade to the existing system. It integrates advanced features such as digital application processing, a unique QR code for secure identity verification, and Aadhaar integration for instant authentication.

The PAN 2.0 reduces the dependency on physical paperwork while enhancing data protection. This simplifies compliance for individuals, businesses, and other entities requiring PAN cards for financial or tax-related purposes.

Key highlights include:

  • Quick Processing: Applications are processed faster, with instant e-PAN issuance in many cases.
  • Digital Accessibility: Updates to personal details can be made online.
  • Enhanced Verification: QR codes add an extra layer of security, ensuring authenticity.

How to Apply for PAN 2.0 Online?

Applying for PAN 2.0 has been made seamless, with two primary portals available for users: NSDL and UTIITSL. Here's a step-by-step guide for each platform.

How to Apply for PAN 2.0 via NSDL?

  1. Visit the NSDL PAN portal at https://www.onlineservices.nsdl.com.
  2. Select the option for “Apply for PAN 2.0” or “Request e-PAN.”
  3. Enter your details, including:
    • Name
    • Date of birth
    • Aadhaar number (for individual applicants)
  4. Upload scanned copies of the required documents, including your photograph and signature.
  5. Pay the processing fee using the available digital payment options.
  6. Verify your application through an OTP sent to your registered mobile number or email.
  7. Upon successful verification, your e-PAN will be issued within minutes and emailed to your registered address.

How to Apply for PAN 2.0 via UTIITSL?

  1. Navigate to the UTIITSL PAN services portal.
  2. Choose the “Apply for New PAN” or “Upgrade to PAN 2.0” option.
  3. Provide your personal information and Aadhaar details.
  4. Upload the necessary documents in the prescribed format.
  5. Complete the payment process through the secure payment gateway.
  6. Submit your application and note the acknowledgement number for tracking.
  7. Once verified, your e-PAN will be sent to your email address. Physical cards, if opted for, will be dispatched to your registered address.

Benefits of PAN 2.0

PAN 2.0 is designed to provide a more efficient and secure experience for taxpayers. Below are the key benefits of this next-generation system:

  • Instant Application Processing: The online process significantly reduces the time taken to issue PAN cards, with e-PANs often delivered instantly.
  • Enhanced Security: QR codes embedded in PAN 2.0 ensure that identity verification is swift and secure, minimising risks of fraud.
  • Digital Updates: Users can easily update their PAN card details without visiting physical offices.
  • Aadhaar Integration: Instant verification through Aadhaar linkage eliminates the need for additional documentation.
  • Environmentally Friendly: The e-PAN format reduces the dependency on physical cards, contributing to sustainability.
  • Centralised Services: All PAN-related services, including corrections and updates, are centralised on a unified platform, making it easier for users to manage their information.

Documents Required for PAN 2.0

Applicants must submit the following documents to apply for PAN 2.0:

  1. Proof of Identity (any one):
    • Aadhaar card
    • Passport
    • Voter ID card
    • Driving licence
  1. Proof of Address (any one):
    • Utility bills (electricity, water, gas, etc.)
    • Bank account statement or passbook
    • Rental agreement
  1. Proof of Date of Birth (any one):
    • Birth certificate
    • School leaving certificate
    • Passport

Ensure that scanned copies of the documents are legible and meet the required size and format specifications when uploading.

Who is Eligible for PAN 2.0?

The following entities and individuals are eligible for PAN 2.0:
● Indian Citizens: Individuals needing a PAN for financial transactions, tax filing or other compliance purposes.
● Business Entities: Companies, firms and organisations registered under Indian law.
● Foreign Nationals and Entities: Non-residents with business or financial activities in India.
● Minors: PAN can be applied for minors under a parent or guardian's name.

Note that having multiple PAN cards is prohibited. Existing PAN holders can opt for an upgrade to PAN 2.0 to access its advanced features.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Can I upgrade my existing PAN to PAN 2.0?

Yes, current PAN cardholders can upgrade to PAN 2.0 through the online portals. The upgraded version retains the same PAN number.

Is there a fee for e-PAN applications?

The e-PAN is free for up to three requests within a 30-day period from issuance. Beyond that, a nominal fee applies.

Are existing PAN cards still valid?

Yes, existing PAN cards remain valid indefinitely. The PAN 2.0 upgrade is optional but recommended for its added benefits.

How secure is the QR code on PAN 2.0?

The QR code is encrypted and accessible only through authorised tools, ensuring high levels of security and preventing misuse.

How long does it take to receive a PAN 2.0 card?

E-PANs are issued almost instantly after a successful application. Physical cards, if opted for, are delivered within 15 working days.

What should I do if my e-PAN is not delivered?

In case of non-delivery, contact the respective service provider's helpline or customer support for assistance.

