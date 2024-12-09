Photo Credit: Pixabay/ Bikashjit Kotwar
India's Income Tax Department has launched PAN 2.0, an upgraded version of the Permanent Account Number card. The newly introduced system brings enhanced accessibility, ensures secure data storage and streamlines application and verification processes. Interestingly, the new PAN Card now also incorporates a QR code and offers a host of digital functionalities. The card offers e-PANs delivered directly to applicants' emails at no charge, with additional options for physical PAN cards for a nominal fee. This comprehensive guide covers everything you need to know about PAN 2.0, from the application process to its benefits and eligibility criteria.
PAN 2.0, referred to as the next-generation PAN card, is a technological upgrade to the existing system. It integrates advanced features such as digital application processing, a unique QR code for secure identity verification, and Aadhaar integration for instant authentication.
The PAN 2.0 reduces the dependency on physical paperwork while enhancing data protection. This simplifies compliance for individuals, businesses, and other entities requiring PAN cards for financial or tax-related purposes.
Key highlights include:
Applying for PAN 2.0 has been made seamless, with two primary portals available for users: NSDL and UTIITSL. Here's a step-by-step guide for each platform.
PAN 2.0 is designed to provide a more efficient and secure experience for taxpayers. Below are the key benefits of this next-generation system:
Applicants must submit the following documents to apply for PAN 2.0:
Ensure that scanned copies of the documents are legible and meet the required size and format specifications when uploading.
The following entities and individuals are eligible for PAN 2.0:
● Indian Citizens: Individuals needing a PAN for financial transactions, tax filing or other compliance purposes.
● Business Entities: Companies, firms and organisations registered under Indian law.
● Foreign Nationals and Entities: Non-residents with business or financial activities in India.
● Minors: PAN can be applied for minors under a parent or guardian's name.
Note that having multiple PAN cards is prohibited. Existing PAN holders can opt for an upgrade to PAN 2.0 to access its advanced features.
Yes, current PAN cardholders can upgrade to PAN 2.0 through the online portals. The upgraded version retains the same PAN number.
The e-PAN is free for up to three requests within a 30-day period from issuance. Beyond that, a nominal fee applies.
Yes, existing PAN cards remain valid indefinitely. The PAN 2.0 upgrade is optional but recommended for its added benefits.
The QR code is encrypted and accessible only through authorised tools, ensuring high levels of security and preventing misuse.
E-PANs are issued almost instantly after a successful application. Physical cards, if opted for, are delivered within 15 working days.
In case of non-delivery, contact the respective service provider's helpline or customer support for assistance.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.
Advertisement