Google has rolled out an update to Gmail's Summary Cards feature. With the latest revamp, the Summary Cards in Gmail get a new design and action buttons. The Summary Cards will organise details from all related emails, and they will be categorised into four — Purchases, Events, Bills, and Travel. The new update will let users organise and take actions in their inbox without opening every email. Purchase Summary Cards are currently rolling out to Gmail for Android and iOS, while the other three Summary Cards and a new “Happening soon” section will be available in the coming months.

Google Released a Big Update to the Summary Cards Feature

The tech giant announced updates and new features for Summary Cards in Gmail via a blog post. Gmail has long offered Summary Cards inside emails that have provided a snippet of information at the top of emails. Summary Cards will have a new look and action buttons with the latest revamp. The action buttons will let users add an event to their Calendar and invite others or set a bill payment reminder.

As mentioned, the updated Summary Cards in Gmail will show up across Purchases, Events, Bills and Travel categories. The Purchases card will allow users to track packages, view order details, and other information about their orders. With Events, users can quickly find details about upcoming events. Bills can be used to view and pay bills or set due dates while Travel assists in managing reservations and trip details.

Google says the Summary Cards will visually organise important information across all related emails. This would allow users to get details, see the latest status and take action quickly.

Alongside Summary Cards, Google has introduced a new 'Happening soon' section at the top of inboxes. It will show purchase Summary Cards, and this section will only show up when it's relevant.

The updated Purchase Summary Cards are rolling out to Gmail for Android and iOS. The Event, Bill, and Travel Summary Cards as well as Happening Soon are confirmed to be available "in the coming months."