PAN Card, Aadhaar Card Linking Deadline Extended to June 30

PAN of taxpayers who have failed to intimate their Aadhaar, as required, shall become inoperative from July 1, 2023.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 28 March 2023 16:15 IST
Photo Credit: Pixabay/ bikashjit

Over 51 crore PANs have already been linked with Aadhaar till date

  • Government extended deadline for linking PAN with Aadhaar by three months
  • The deadline for linking PAN with Aadhaar was ending on March 31
  • Government had extended the deadline several times

The government on Tuesday extended the deadline for linking PAN and Aadhaar by three months to June 30, 2023, to provide some more time to taxpayers, an official statement said. The earlier deadline was ending on March 31.

Persons can intimate their Aadhaar to the prescribed authority for Aadhaar-PAN linking without facing repercussions, it added.

Under the provisions of the Income-tax Act, 1961, every person who has been allotted a PAN as on July 1, 2017, and is eligible to obtain Aadhaar Number, is required to intimate his Aadhaar to the prescribed authority on or before March 31, 2023, on payment of a prescribed fee.

"Failure to do so shall attract certain repercussions under the Income Tax Act w.e.f. April 1, 2023. The date for intimating Aadhaar to the prescribed authority for the purpose of linking PAN and Aadhaar has now been extended to June 30, 2023," it said.

From July 1, 2023, the PAN of taxpayers who have failed to intimate their Aadhaar, as required, shall become inoperative.

It is stated that more than 51 crore PANs have already been linked with Aadhaar till date.

Further reading: Aadhaar, PAN card, PAN Aadhaar Linking
Ubisoft Backs Out of E3 2023, Will Host Its Own Event: Report

