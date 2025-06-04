Technology News
English Edition

WazirX Restructuring Plan Rejected By Singapore High Court; Crypto Firm to Appeal Decision

WazirX has confirmed that it will appeal against the court's decision.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 4 June 2025 20:53 IST
WazirX Restructuring Plan Rejected By Singapore High Court; Crypto Firm to Appeal Decision

Photo Credit: WazirX

WazirX said it is presently exploring all available legal options

Highlights
  • The next steps for the reimbursements remain undisclosed
  • 93 percent WazirX users had approved the scheme in April
  • The reason for the court rejecting the approval remains unknown
Advertisement

WazirX users who lost their funds in the $230 million (roughly Rs. 1970 crore) hack last year, may have to wait longer to receive reimbursements from the crypto exchange. On Wednesday, the High Court of Singapore rejected WazirX's restructuring scheme, according to an update posted by the exchange on X (formerly Twitter). This restructuring scheme, according to WazirX, was approved by a majority of its creditors in April. However, the crypto firm has failed to get the approval of the court, which is required to execute this scheme.

In its post on X, WazirX said that it did not anticipate this outcome. "Our primary focus remains to begin distributions as soon as possible. Towards this goal, we are currently evaluating all available legal options in consultation with our legal and advisory teams, and will be appealing against the decision of the Singapore High Court," the firm said.

Zettai, WazirX's majority stakeholding entity, is registered in Singapore. After one of its multi-sig wallets under Liminal Custody's oversight was allegedly hacked last year, the exchange moved a Singapore court for a moratorium and sought approval from its users for a restructuring scheme. Zettai has worked with financial restructuring firm Kroll to design its reimbursement roadmap in Singapore.

In January, the court reviewed the restructuring scheme and allowed the firm to approach creditors.

Four months later, Zettai said 141,476 creditors participated in the voting process and a majority — 131,659 voters (or 93 percent) — approved the plan.

On May 16, the court deferred the case to another date and directed WazirX and Zettai to submit additional documentation. At the time, the court also extended the exchange's moratorium until June 6. It's currently unclear whether WazirX will appeal for another extension that has safeguarded it against new legal cases.

"Today's decision does not impact the NLPA (net liquid platform assets), which remain safe. More updates will follow in due course," the exchange said in its post on X.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, WazirX, Zettai, Zensui, Singapore High Court, WazirX Hack
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
TBM ‘Shakti’: The Tech Behind India’s Longest Railway Tunnel Between Rishikesh and Karnaprayag

Related Stories

WazirX Restructuring Plan Rejected By Singapore High Court; Crypto Firm to Appeal Decision
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 13s Set to Launch in India Tomorrow: Know Price, Specifications
  2. Vivo T4 Ultra to Launch in India on This Date
  3. Poco F7 Launch Timeline, Key Specifications Leaked Ahead of Debut
  4. OnePlus 13s Key Specifications, Features Revealed via Amazon Listing
  5. Samsung Teases 'Ultra' Foldable, May Debut Alongside Galaxy Z Fold 7
  6. Realme 15 5G Could Arrive in These Colourways and Memory Configurations
  7. Vivo X Fold 5 Thickness Compared to iPhone 16 Pro Max in Official Teaser
  8. WazirX Restructuring Plan Rejected By Singapore High Court
#Latest Stories
  1. WazirX Restructuring Plan Rejected By Singapore High Court; Crypto Firm to Appeal Decision
  2. Realme 15 5G to Be Available in Four Memory Configurations, Three Colour Options: Report
  3. Tales of Kenzera: Zau Developer Announces Horror Game Dead Take, Pocketpair Set to Publish
  4. Poco F7 Global Launch Timeline Leaked; Indian Variant Tipped to Feature Larger Battery
  5. Reliance, Airtel Group Challenges 'Low' India Satcom Fee Which Can Help Starlink
  6. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE Colourways, RAM and Storage Options Leaked Ahead of Debut
  7. Australia Limits Crypto ATM Transactions to AUD 5,000 in Bid to Curb Scams, Money Laundering
  8. Google Opens Access to Gemini 2.5 Native Audio Dialog and Controllable Speech Generation in Preview
  9. Vi, Vivo Partner to Offer Vivo V50e Buyers in India an Exclusive 5G Bundled Plan
  10. Google Weather in Search Reportedly Testing AI-Powered Summaries In Some Cities
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »