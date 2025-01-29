Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7 Price Details Surface Online

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 are expected to get Exynos 2500 chipsets.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 29 January 2025 14:20 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7 Price Details Surface Online

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 were launched in July 2024

  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 could get a 4-inch cover display
  • The phone is expected to have a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit
  • The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 may have an 8-inch inner screen
Samsung unveiled its Galaxy S25 series of smartphones earlier this month, including the base, Plus, and Ultra variants. Later this year, the South Korean tech giant is expected to introduce the next generation of foldable smartphones, including the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7. Over the past few weeks, several details, including display, chipset and production units, about the purported handsets have surfaced online. A tipster has now hinted at the expected price of the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7 Price (Expected)

According to an X post by tipster PandaFlash (@PandaFlashPro), the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 will launch at the same prices as the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 in most markets.

At launch, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 price in India started at Rs. 1,64,999 for the 12GB + 256GB option, while the 512GB and 1TB variants cost Rs. 1,76,999 and Rs. 2,00,999, respectively. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, on the other hand, was priced at Rs. 1,09,999 for the 12GB + 256GB, while the 512GB option was listed at Rs. 1,21,999.

Hence, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 are expected to be priced in the country at similar rates as the existing models. 

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7 Features (Expected)

An earlier report claimed that Samsung is planning to produce three million units of the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and two million units of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 in 2025. They are expected to carry the yet-unannounced Exynos 2500 chipsets.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 is tipped to sport an 8-inch inner screen and a 6.5-inch cover display, while the Galaxy Z Flip 7 could get a 6.85-inch main screen and a 4-inch outer panel. For optics, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 is expected to have a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor alongside a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 10-megapixel selfie shooter.

