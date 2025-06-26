Technology News
English Edition

How to Delete Emails in Bulk in Gmail Using Different Methods

Here's how to delete emails in bulk on Gmail and reclaim your storage space.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 26 June 2025 15:47 IST
How to Delete Emails in Bulk in Gmail Using Different Methods

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Solen Feyissa

Highlights
  • Gmail allows you to delete emails based on a certain category
  • You can also delete all emails and empty your Gmail inbox
  • Deleted emails stay in bin for 30 days before permanent deletion
Advertisement

The Gmail inbox is nothing short of a digital black hole which contains an endless scroll of unread messages, many of which are far from essential. Junk mails, long-forgotten subscriptions, and promotional messages can turn your inbox from a well-managed space to a chaotic mess. But unlike the black holes you often hear Neil deGrasse Tyson demonstrating expertise about, this one does have a bottom, which often leads to the dreaded "running out of storage” warning. With thousands of emails accumulated over several years, managing it can feel like a Herculean task. However, it does not have to be.

In this article, we'll inform you about multiple ways through which you can delete emails in bulk in Gmail without spending hours sifting through them. So, without further ado, let's get started.

How to Mass Delete Emails in Gmail

  1. Login to your Gmail account and open the Inbox folder
  2. Click on the square checkbox in the toolbar at the top. This will select all visible 50 or 100 emails on the current page, depending on your view settings
  3. You'll then see a blue notification in the toolbar asking if you wish to select all of the conversations in the inbox, not just on the current page. Click on it.
  4. Now select the delete or trash icon in the toolbar
  5. Confirm the action to bulk delete emails from the folder

This action is valid for every folder in Gmail, not just your primary inbox. However, do note that deleting conversations from the inbox will only move it to the bin where they will stay for 30 days. You'll have to manually delete it from there to get rid of them completely and free up the space.

How to Mass Delete Certain Type of Email in Gmail

Gmail also allows you to search and mass delete certain types of emails, based on category, label, sender, size, or a specific date range. This can help if you only wish to remove a specific batch of emails without emptying your entire digital repository.

By Category:

  1. Click on Categories on the left-hand sidebar in Gmail to show more all categories
  2. Select a specific category, such as Social, Updates, Forums, or Promotions that you want mass delete emails from
  3. Repeat steps 4 and 5 mentioned above

By Label:

  1. Click Labels at the bottom of the left-placed sidebar
  2. Select the label you wish to empty the folder of
  3. Repeat steps 4 and 5 mentioned above

By Sender:

  1. Click on the search bar and select search options to create a filter
  2. Enter the email address you wish to mass delete conversations from in the From text box and click on Search
  3. Repeat Steps 4 and 5 mentioned above

By Date Range:

  1. Click on the search bar and select search options to create a filter
  2. Enter the date range you wish to delete emails between in the Date within column and select Search
  3. Repeat steps 4 and 5 mentioned above

By Size:

  1. Click on the search bar and select search options to create a filter
  2. In the Size column, select the size not less than and not greater than. Now, select the unit of measurement from the dropdown options next to it
  3. Click on Search and repeat steps 4 and 5 mentioned above

How to Delete All Emails in Gmail

If your Gmail inbox is extremely cluttered and you just wish to get rid of every single email, then there's an option for that too. However, do note that once the bin is emptied after 30 days, the deletion process will be irreversible and you will not be able to recover any of the emails.

If you still want to go ahead and delete all emails in Gmail, then you need to:

  1. Select the More option in the left-hand toolbar
  2. Click on All Mail
  3. Select blue notification in the toolbar asking if you wish to select all of the conversations in the inbox
  4. Select the delete or trash icon in the toolbar
  5. Confirm the action to bulk delete all emails in your inbox

FAQs

How do I delete thousands of emails in Gmail?

You can delete thousands of emails in Gmail at once with the bulk deletion feature. It is accessible within the toolbar at the top of the conversation window in the inbox.

How do I delete all emails in a folder in Gmail?

Gmail allows you to get rid of all emails in a folder/ label by navigating to the left-sided toolbar. Open the label, select all the emails using the checkbox, and click on the trash option.

How to recover deleted emails in Gmail?

Emails deleted from the inbox remain in the bin for a period of 30 days. You can do this by navigating to the bin, selecting the desired emails, and then clicking on Move to.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Gmail
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Gemini on Android Will Soon Connect to Apps Even If User Disables Activity Logs, Won’t Affect Privacy

Related Stories

How to Delete Emails in Bulk in Gmail Using Different Methods
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 14 Pro 5G Series Set to Launch in India on This Date
  2. Vivo X Fold 5 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched
  3. Tecno Pova 7 5G Series Confirmed to Launch in India on This Date
  4. Motorola Teases New Phone Launch in India; Could Be the Moto G96 5G
  5. Samsung Smart Monitor M9 Launched Alongside Updated M8 and M7 Models
  6. OnePlus Expands Its Pickup and Drop Service to More Cities in India
  7. Upcoming Phones in July: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, OnePlus Nord 5, More
  8. Nothing Phone 3 Surfaces on Geekbench Ahead of Launch on July 1
  9. Diablo IV, the King of Fighters XV and Jusant Join PS Plus in July
#Latest Stories
  1. The Wild Robot Now on Streaming on JioHotstar: A Heartfelt Tale of a Machine Finding Home in the Wild
  2. Final Destination: Bloodlines Now Available on Rent on Prime Video
  3. Barbara Walters: Tell Me Everything Available on JioHotstar: What You Need to Know About This American Documentary
  4. Oppo K13 Turbo Pro, K13 Turbo Launch Timeline, Colourways Leaked; Tipped to Get 1.5K Display, Dual Rear Cameras
  5. Pariwar Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video: Everything You Need to Know
  6. Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 Enhanced PS5 Release Date Announced, 60 FPS Performance Mode Confirmed
  7. Amazon’s Ring Introduces AI-Powered Video Descriptions, Sends Users Quick Updates About Their Homes
  8. Sony Bravia 5 Series 4K Mini LED TVs With Up to 85-Inch Screen Launched: Price in India, Features
  9. Gemini on Android Will Soon Connect to Apps Even If User Disables Activity Logs, Won’t Affect Privacy
  10. Qualcomm May Use Samsung Foundry to Produce Different Variants of Snapdragon Elite 2 SoC for Galaxy S26 Series
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »