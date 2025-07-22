Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Gmail Begins Testing Large, Expandable Shopping Ads via Promotions Tab: Report

Gmail Begins Testing Large, Expandable Shopping Ads via Promotions Tab: Report

Google might soon introduce support for expandable ads on Gmail that display details of several products.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 22 July 2025 12:19 IST
Gmail Begins Testing Large, Expandable Shopping Ads via Promotions Tab: Report

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Solen Feyissa

Google's ads on Gmail could get more detailed with support for displaying discounts

Highlights
  • Google is testing a new format for ads displayed in Gmail
  • Gmail shows users tailored ads in the Promotions tab
  • A video showing the new ad format gives us an idea of how it works
Advertisement

Gmail could soon display large ecommerce ads on its mobile app for iOS and Android smartphones, according to a report. Google's email app already shows users ads on the Promotions tab, but a new visually enhanced ad format was recently spotted in testing. It lets advertisers place ecommerce ads for products along with their names and images. When users interact with these ads, they will expand to reveal additional details such as pricing, ratings, and even external links.

Gmail Might Be First of Google's Apps to Support Native Ecommerce Ads

Details of the new Gmail ad format were shared by Thomas Eccel, JvM Impact's head of Google Ads, via a post on LinkedIn. A screen recording shows an interactive ad on the Promotions tab in the Gmail app for smartphones. It is displayed after a couple of emails, and there's a rectangular border with rounded corners that indicates the presence of an ad in the list.

While it looks like a regular image advertisement delivered via a Google Ads Demand Gen (or PMax) campaign, Eccel says that users can interact with the ad to see a "shopping listing" that can show two or more products. This expanded view also shows more information such as prices, ratings, and discounts for each product.

Advertisers can also add a call to action (CTA) button that prompts users to make a purchase or browse for similar products on a different site or app, according to the screen recording shared by the user. The listing is also said to rely on product feeds, that could be sourced from the Google Merchant Center.

A sample video posted by the user on LinkedIn shows the new ecommerce-style ad for products, with two swimming pool cleaning devices. The ad initially shows the name of one product, an image, and pricing. Expanding it displays the link provided by the advertiser and two product listings, along with a button that links to the store.

Google has yet to update its documentation to include details of the new ads format, but it appears to already be in testing. If the company decides to bring the same ad feature to its other apps, we could see the same interactive ads with carousels on other apps like YouTube, Google Maps, and even the Google Discover feed.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Gmail, Google Ads, Google, Ads
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Moto 360 (2025) Alleged Renders Offer Early Look at Design; Suggests a Familiar Round Display
AirPods Production in India Faces Setback as China Restricts Rare Earth Metal Exports: Report

Related Stories

Gmail Begins Testing Large, Expandable Shopping Ads via Promotions Tab: Report
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 14 SE 5G Launched in India With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera
  2. Oppo K13 Turbo Series Confirmed to Launch in India Soon
  3. OnePlus Open Gets Gets Latest OxygenOS Update in India With New Features
  4. Vivo T4R 5G Price Range and Key Features Confirmed Ahead of India Launch
  5. Acerpure Advance G Series TVs Launched in India With These Features
  6. OnePlus Buds 4 Review: The New Standard for Value ANC Earbuds
  7. Tencent's Hunyuan Team Releases New Explorable World Generating AI Model
#Latest Stories
  1. Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection's Leaked Release Date Points to September Launch
  2. Primebook 2 Neo With MediaTek Helio G99 SoC to Launch in India on July 31; Price, Specifications Teased
  3. Perplexity’s macOS App Gets Support for Anthropic’s MCP for System Tasks: Here's How to Use It
  4. iPhone 16e Price in India Discounted on Vijay Sales, Amazon and Others: Check Offer
  5. iQOO Z10 Turbo+ Design Teased Ahead of Launch; Pre-Reservations Begin
  6. OnePlus Open Gets New OxygenOS 15 Update in India With New Features and Latest Security Patch
  7. Vivo Y31 5G Budget Smartphone Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  8. Tencent’s Hunyuan Team Releases Open-Source Hunyuan3D World Model 1.0, Can Generate Explorable 3D Worlds
  9. Vodafone Idea (Vi) Non-Stop Hero Recharge Plans Now Available in Mumbai, Maharashtra & Goa Circles: Benefits
  10. Vivo Y400 Launch Date Teased; to Feature 6,000mAh Battery, Dual Rear Cameras
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »