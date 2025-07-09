Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Gmail Announces Manage Subscriptions View for Decluttering Inbox on Android, iOS and Web

Gmail Announces Manage Subscriptions View for Decluttering Inbox on Android, iOS and Web

It enables Gmail users to unsubscribe from mailing lists and newsletters from a single page.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 9 July 2025 10:23 IST
Gmail Announces Manage Subscriptions View for Decluttering Inbox on Android, iOS and Web

Photo Credit: Google

The page shows service name, domain name, and the number of emails received from the sender

Highlights
  • Google has officially announced Manage Subscriptions page for Gmail
  • It is available on Android and iOS spps, as well as Gmail's web client
  • Users can unsubscribe from any sender with a single click
Advertisement

Last month, Google silently dropped a new feature called Manage Subscriptions for Gmail's web client. The tech giant has now officially announced its arrival on the web as well as additional platforms. The feature lets you view and manage your active subscriptions to all of the mailing lists and newsletters through a single window, eliminating the need to unsubscribe from each sender individually. Previously limited to the web, the feature is also said to be rolling out to Android and iOS devices.

Manage Subscriptions in Gmail

According to Google's blog post, the new Manage Subscriptions view in Gmail makes it easier to unsubscribe from emails you no longer wish to receive. This includes mailing lists, weekly newsletters, and promotional emails. It aims to declutter the inbox by getting rid of all future emails from a specific sender.

The option appears in the left-hand toolbar of Gmail's web client under the More section, whereas it is placed in the same toolbar on Android and iOS devices under the Trash option.

Notably, Google first started testing this feature on Android in April. Meanwhile, it was publicly rolled out to Gmail's web client silently last month, with Gadgets 360 staff verifying its existence at the time.

Once opened, the page shows the service name and domain name of the mailing lists and newsletters you've subscribed to in the past in a list-based view. It also lists the number of emails you've received from the sender. By selecting any one sender, you can check out the emails that they've recently sent.

Next to each listing, there is an Unsubscribe option, which lets you quickly unsubscribe from that particular service. While Gmail provided an option to unsubscribe from a sender at the top of each mail received, this new page enables users to get rid of them entirely in just one-click.

As per the tech giant, Gmail will send an unsubscribe request to the sender on their behalf. However, users should note that it may take senders a few days to stop sending emails after the unsubscribe request has been submitted.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: GMail, Gmail for Android, Gmail for iOS, Gmail for Web, Google
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Google Pixel Phones Receiving Android 16-Based Monthly Software Update for July 2025: What’s New

Related Stories

Gmail Announces Manage Subscriptions View for Decluttering Inbox on Android, iOS and Web
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 14 SE 5G Launched in India With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera
  2. OnePlus Open Gets Gets Latest OxygenOS Update in India With New Features
  3. Vi Non-Stop Hero Prepaid Plans Now Available in These Circles
  4. Oppo K13 Turbo Series Confirmed to Launch in India Soon
  5. Vivo Y400 Key Specifications Confirmed; to Launch on This Date
  6. Vivo T4R 5G Price Range and Key Features Confirmed Ahead of India Launch
  7. Primebook 2 Neo India Launch Date Announced; Price, Specifications Teased
  8. OnePlus Buds 4 Review: The New Standard for Value ANC Earbuds
  9. Vivo V60 to Launch in India Soon; Reportedly Spotted on TRDA Site
  10. iQOO Z10 Turbo+ Design Teased; Pre-Reservations Begin
#Latest Stories
  1. Hubble Captures First Images of Ancient Interstellar Visitor Comet 3I/ATLAS
  2. Meet Walker S2: The Self-Sufficient Humanoid Robot with Swappable Battery Tech
  3. Saare Jahan Se Acha OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Pratik Gandhi Starrer Movie
  4. The Plot Now Streaming on Lionsgate Play: What You Need to Know About Korean Crime Thriller Movie
  5. Hari Hara Veera Mallu OTT Release Reportedly Revealed: Everything You Need to Know
  6. X&Y Now Streaming on SunNXT: What You Need to Know About This Comedy Kannada Drama Movie
  7. Parijatha Parvam Streaming Now on LionsgatePlay: A Twisted Telugu Crime Comedy Full of Chaos and Laughter
  8. Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection's Leaked Release Date Points to September Launch
  9. Primebook 2 Neo With MediaTek Helio G99 SoC to Launch in India on July 31; Price, Specifications Teased
  10. Perplexity’s macOS App Gets Support for Anthropic’s MCP for System Tasks: Here's How to Use It
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »