Last month, Google silently dropped a new feature called Manage Subscriptions for Gmail's web client. The tech giant has now officially announced its arrival on the web as well as additional platforms. The feature lets you view and manage your active subscriptions to all of the mailing lists and newsletters through a single window, eliminating the need to unsubscribe from each sender individually. Previously limited to the web, the feature is also said to be rolling out to Android and iOS devices.

Manage Subscriptions in Gmail

According to Google's blog post, the new Manage Subscriptions view in Gmail makes it easier to unsubscribe from emails you no longer wish to receive. This includes mailing lists, weekly newsletters, and promotional emails. It aims to declutter the inbox by getting rid of all future emails from a specific sender.

The option appears in the left-hand toolbar of Gmail's web client under the More section, whereas it is placed in the same toolbar on Android and iOS devices under the Trash option.

Notably, Google first started testing this feature on Android in April. Meanwhile, it was publicly rolled out to Gmail's web client silently last month, with Gadgets 360 staff verifying its existence at the time.

Once opened, the page shows the service name and domain name of the mailing lists and newsletters you've subscribed to in the past in a list-based view. It also lists the number of emails you've received from the sender. By selecting any one sender, you can check out the emails that they've recently sent.

Next to each listing, there is an Unsubscribe option, which lets you quickly unsubscribe from that particular service. While Gmail provided an option to unsubscribe from a sender at the top of each mail received, this new page enables users to get rid of them entirely in just one-click.

As per the tech giant, Gmail will send an unsubscribe request to the sender on their behalf. However, users should note that it may take senders a few days to stop sending emails after the unsubscribe request has been submitted.