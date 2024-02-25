The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) recently introduced the ‘One Vehicle, One FASTag' initiative to discourage users from using single FASTag for multiple cars or vice versa. The move is meant to reduce traffic congestion and streamline toll collection nationwide. So, how does this affect you? If you haven't completed the Know Your Customer (KYC) process by February 29, your FASTag may lead to deactivation.

With this, there will be a lot of questions in mind regarding how to check the status of the FASTag, how to update it before the deadline, and more. This article will help you figure out how easily you can check the status of your Fastag, update it, and other information that might be helpful for you. So, let's begin.

There are different ways through which you can easily update the KYC of your FASTag. We have listed down three different ways.

Step 1: Visit https://fastag.ihmcl.com and log in using your registered mobile number.

Step 2: Once done, go to the Dashboard Menu and click on the My Profile option.

Step 3: On the My Profile page, you will find the option for KYC option. Click on it and then select ‘Customer Type.'

Step 4: Follow the on-screen instructions and tick on the mandatory declaration to update your FASTag KYC.

It is important to note that it usually takes seven working days for the KYC to be approved once you have submitted all your paperwork.

If you can log in to the FASTag website, then you can directly go to your partner bank website and follow these steps:

Step 1: Go to https://www.netc.org.in/request-for-netc-fastag website on your desktop or mobile.

Step 2: Select your FASTag issuer bank and click on the link on the website.

Step 3: Log in to the respective FASTag issuer bank using your registered mobile number.

Step 4: Follow the on-screen instructions, and you will be able to update your FASTag KYC.

Another way of updating FASTag KYC is through going to the bank. Here's what you need to do:

Step 1: Visit the nearest FASTag issuer bank with your PAN, identification document, address proof and passport-size photograph.

Step 2: Ask the bank representative about the KYC form for FASTag.

Step 3: Submit the duly filled form along with the documents. The bank will verify the form and process it.

Step 4: You will get an email and SMS notification once your FASTag KYC is updated.

Documents Required for Updating FASTag KYC

As per Reserve Bank of India (RBI) regulations, you must provide one of the following Officially Valid Documents (OVDs) to ensure KYC compliance:

Valid passport

Driver's license

Voter ID

Permanent Account Number (PAN)

Aadhaar

NREGA job card endorsed by a State Government official

Additionally, alongside these KYC documents, you must submit a copy of your vehicle's registration certificate (RC).

How to Check the Status of FASTag KYC Online?

Here's how you can check the status of your FASTag using these simple steps:

Step 1: Visit https://fastag.ihmcl.com and log in using your registered mobile number.

Step 2: Once done, go to the Dashboard Menu and click on the My Profile option.

Step 3: There, you will find out your KYC status.

Do note that if your number is not registered for the NHAI FASTag website, you must first download the MyFASTag application to register. Once done, you can follow the above-mentioned steps to check the status of Fastag KYC.