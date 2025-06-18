Technology News
Government Announces FASTag-Based Annual Pass for Highway Commutes Priced at Rs. 3,000: See Benefits

The FASTag-based pass will be valid for 200 trips or for a one year period, whichever comes earlier.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 18 June 2025 16:51 IST
Government Announces FASTag-Based Annual Pass for Highway Commutes Priced at Rs. 3,000: See Benefits

Photo Credit: Paytm

The FASTag annual pass will only be valid for tolls on national highways

Highlights
  • The FASTag-based pass is valid for non-commercial private vehicles
  • It is priced at Rs. 3,000 in India and comes with a one year validity
  • Activation and renewal will be done via the Rajmarg Yatra app
The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) on Wednesday announced a FASTag-based annual pass as a cost-effective and more seamless travel solution for frequent commuters. It has been introduced exclusively for non-commercial private cars, jeeps, and vans. With this pass, MoRTH aims to reduce the hassle of frequent toll deduction on highways. Activation, renewal, and other pass-related services will be handled through the Rajmarg Yatra App alongside NHAI and other official websites.

Fastag-based Annual Pass Price, Validity

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari announced that the FASTag-based annual pass will be priced at Rs. 3,000. It will be valid for up to 200 trips or up to a period of one year from the date of activation, whichever comes earlier. 

The minister clarified that crossing one toll will be considered as one trip and thus, the annual pass will be applicable for crossing 200 toll plazas. Services, such as activation and renewal of the FASTag-based pass will be made available via the Rajmarg Yatra app and official NHAI and MoRTH websites.

“This policy addresses long-standing concerns regarding toll plazas located within a 60 km range and simplifies toll payments through a single, affordable transaction”, the minister said.

The minister highlighted that the new system is a more cost-effective solution. The average cost of crossing the toll today is between Rs. 80-100. With the Fastag-based annual pass, it will be reduced to just Rs. 15. Further, travellers will be able to save up to Rs. 7,000 in toll costs, Gadkari said in a subsequent video post on X.

However, it will only be valid on national highways and not state highways. Further, it remains unknown if the FASTag-based pass will also support toll transactions on expressways.

In addition to the FASTag-based annual pass, the government will also introduce a new solution that will eliminate the need for physical toll plazas. It is set to be replaced by a new system which aims to reduce wait times, ease congestion, and minimise disputes at the collection point.

Further reading: FASTag, FASTag Annual Pass
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Government Announces FASTag-Based Annual Pass for Highway Commutes Priced at Rs. 3,000: See Benefits
