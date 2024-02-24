The Mobile World Congress (MWC) is the biggest mobile event that showcases category-defining products from different brands across the globe. The event will begin on February 26 and will end on February 29. This year, it will be special as big names like Xiaomi, Nothing, Honor, and more are set to launch their latest and greatest products for the global market. We expect the event to be jam-packed with plenty of new hardware, especially smartphones. So, if you are wondering which phones might launch during MWC 2024, you have come to the right place. We have compiled a list of phones that are expected to be unveiled at the event. So, without further ado, let's take a closer look.

Xiaomi 14 Ultra

Xiaomi has confirmed that it will be holding a press conference at MWC 2024, where it will unveil many products. However, as was recently announced, the show's stars will be the Xiaomi 14 Ultra. The brand will also introduce Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro, which were introduced in October 2023.

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra packs some state-of-the-art features. To start with, you get a unibody metal frame that uses a high-strength aluminium alloy and Ceramic Glass. The phone also features a Leica-branded quad-rear camera setup, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, 6.73-inch LTPO AMOLED display, and more.

Xiaomi 14 Ultra Specifications

Display: 6.73-inch 2K C8 12-bit OLED LTPO display, 120Hz variable refresh rate, up to 3,000nits peak brightness, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, Xiaomi Ceramic protection.

Nothing Phone 2a

Nothing has confirmed that it will unveil its new affordable champ at MWC 2024. Moreover, the handset will be launched in India on March 5. The latest smartphone has been subjected to various leaks and rumours, which gives us fair information about its design and specification. The phone will follow the brand identity in terms of design, and one might also see a pill-shaped dual-camera setup on the rear panel. Check out the leaked specs below:

Nothing Phone 2a Expected Specifications

Display: 6.7-inch Full HD+ OLED display with 120Hz screen refresh rate

Honor Magic V2

Honor returns to MWC 2024 to demonstrate its expertise in mobile technology. The company is set to host an event on February 25 at 6:30 pm IST (2 pm CET) to introduce its latest lineup of smartphones under the banner "Discover the Magic." One might see the newest Honor Magic V2 foldable smartphone during the tech event, along with the Honor Magic 6 series that recently launched in China.

The Honor Magic V2 is one of the slimmest foldable smartphones available in the market right now and packs some great innovation in the foldable space. The handset gets a super-light titanium hinge, dual silicon-carbon batteries, a foldable OLED LTPO display, a triple-rear camera setup, and more.

Honor Magic V2 Specifications

Inner display: 7.92-inch foldable LTPO OLED display with 120Hz screen refresh rate,

Honor Magic 6 Series

The Honor Magic 6 series will be the flagship series from the brand that packs a punch in terms of specifications and features. You get a quad-curved LTPO display with the world's first Swiss SGS multi-screen drop resistance, the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, IP68 water resistance, and more.

Honor Magic 6 Series Specifications

Display: 6.8-inch LTPO quad-curved OLED display (Honor Magic 6 Pro), 6.78-inch Full HD+ LTPO display with 120Hz refresh rate (Honor Magic 6)

Tecno Phantom V2 Fold

Tecno made its MWC debut last year, where it showcased its first foldable smartphone, the Phantom V Fold. This year, the company plans to introduce the second generation of its foldable phone, Tecno Phantom V2 Fold. The upcoming model might offer some new innovations, support for AI, and more. It is expected to come loaded with a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ processor and other state-of-the-art features.

Tecno Phantom V2 Fold Expected Specifications

Display: 7.85-inch LTPO AMOLED display

Tecno Pova 6 Pro

Tecno is also reported to launch the successor of Pova 5 Pro at MWC 2024. The upcoming smartphone is under wraps, so we don't know much about its design or features. However, some recent leaks did point out some of the handsets key specifications. That being said, the upcoming Tecno Pova 6 Pro might take forward the RGB light setup seen in the Pova 5 Pro, and we might also get to look at some gaming-centric AI features, though it is just speculation.

Tecno Pova 6 Pro Expected Specifications

Display: Full HD+ display (1080 x 2436 pixels)

Other Phones Expected to Launch at MWC 2024

Sony Xperia 1 VI

Sony might introduce the next-generation high-end Xperia series with the Xperia 1 VI (pronounced as Mark 6). Recent leaks reveal that the smartphone might come with a triple-camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, a dedicated 3.5mm audio jack, an advanced camera application, and more.

Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra

Asus might also showcase its next-generation flagship smartphone during the MWC 2024. The phone might be the right counterpart of ROG Phone 8, which might feature the latest and greatest hardware and features from the brand.

HMD

HMD Global has also announced its plans to introduce the next generation of Nokia-branded smartphones for different price segments. We might hear about them pretty soon.

Realme GT 5 Pro

Realme might also showcase its flagship smartphone during the MWC 2024 event, though we cannot say for sure.